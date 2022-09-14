Read full article on original website
Arsenic Alarm Still A Drain on Riis Residents’ Routines and Resources
For tenants who have spoken with City Limits in recent days, the impact of the tainted tap warning still lingers, invading their routines and spurring them to spend money on water they used to confidently get for free from the faucet. It’s been two weeks since Michelle Rodriguez last let...
Opinion: City’s Rental Voucher Program Should Include Undocumented New Yorkers
“The city’s unwillingness to extend the voucher program to its vulnerable, undocumented immigrants is not only a costly mistake, but down right inhumane. We need the City Council and Mayor Eric Adams to open up the CityFHEPS program for all of us.”. As I saw news stories of hundred...
Bill to Require Mental Health Staff at Family Shelters Spurs Worry Over ‘Unintended Effects’
Supporters of the legislation, which would require the city to fund the placement of mental health professionals on-site at all homeless shelters with children, say it would increase access to care for families experiencing the crisis of housing insecurity. But some advocates worry it could inadvertently ensnare more low-income families in the child welfare system.
City Limits’ Youth Reporting Internship for Fall: Apply by Oct. 2
City Limits, a nonprofit news organization that’s been covering New York for 46 years, is now accepting applications from high school students for CLARIFY, its paid youth journalism training program for the fall of 2022. City Limits, a nonprofit news organization that’s been covering New York for 46 years,...
NYC Homeless Agency Scrambles for Capacity After Latest ‘Right to Shelter’ Violation
For at least the third time in three months Monday, New York City’s homeless services agency violated its legal obligation to provide temporary shelter to anyone who requests it—this time delaying placement for dozens of men seeking a bed at an intake facility on East 30th Street. For...
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
It’s Not Just Manhattan: Rents Are Still Rising Across NYC
Throughout the five boroughs and across the rental market, apartment prices continue to surge, according to an analysis of nearly 390,000 listings over the past three years that online marketplace StreetEasy shared with City Limits. This story was produced by student reporters in the City Limits Accountability Reporting Initiative For...
Data Drop: A Closer Look at COVID-19 Deaths After NYC’s First Wave
City Limits used the Freedom of Information Law to obtain data from the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene on weekly COVID-19 deaths by race/ethnicity from September 2020—after the first wave had just passed—to the end of July of 2022. At the onset of the pandemic in...
Opinion: Our Homeless Shelters are Failing New Yorkers with Diabetes
“Even with stable housing, a well-paying job, and food security, diabetes mellitus can be difficult to manage. For New Yorkers who don’t know when their next meal will be or where they’ll sleep on any given night, managing diabetes can feel impossible.”. When Steve first came to my...
City’s Supportive Housing Remains Out of Reach for Most Applicants, Data Shows
During the most recent fiscal year, just 16 percent of New Yorkers approved by the city for supportive housing were actually placed with an apartment. More than half of the 7,426 eligible applicants during that time were never even referred for an interview, according to data recently published by the city’s Department of Social Services (DSS).
Here’s How NYC Tenants Can Test Their Drinking Water
The discovery of arsenic in the water supply at NYCHA’s Jacob Riis Houses is a scary reminder of how little control most people have over their taps. While most of the drinking water in New York City apartment buildings is perfectly potable, older plumbing can leach toxins, especially lead, during the final stretch from street to sink.
Labor is Latest Sticking Point in Debate Over Bruckner Rezoning
The New York District Council of Carpenters issued a statement opposing the plan, saying they would not receive enough work on 349-unit project proposed for The Bronx. Their stance was counter to several other influential labor leaders who have spoken in favor of the project for the jobs and new housing it will create.
Opinion: Who Gets to Enjoy NYC’s Open Streets?
“This program was a lifeline for New York City during the pandemic, and now it needs more resources and structural support to reach its full potential.”. As New York City winds down another summer enjoying the post-pandemic Open Streets program, you may be hearing that cracks are beginning to show.
Opinion: MTA’s Congestion Pricing Plan Must Protect the Livelihood of For-Hire Drivers
“For-hire driving in New York City has historically provided good-paying work and a path to the middle class for a vast minority immigrant worker base. Over the last decade, that work has slowly been chipped away despite the need for rides remaining high.”. Thousands of immigrant New Yorkers will face...
A Year After Ida Floods, New York’s $27M Immigrant Relief Fund Doled Out Less Than $2M
The Ida relief fund for “excluded” New Yorkers was set up by the city and state for people who suffered damages from the historic flooding but didn’t qualify for aid administered by FEMA because of their immigration status. But a year later, just a fraction of the funding has been used, and only 330 out of 554 have received a cash payout.
Amid Inflation and Increased Demand, Human Services Workers Struggle with Burnout
Citywide, workers at nonprofits under contract to provide support and essential services to New Yorkers at a time of unprecedented crisis say they feel overworked, overwhelmed and burnt out. As costs continue to increase around them, many have said their low wages make it difficult to justify staying in the sector, even with a recent pay bump from the city and state.
Hundreds of Families Forced from Domestic Violence Shelters into Strained DHS System Each Year
A six-month cap on stays and a lack of permanent housing options have combined to drive more than 1,550 families out of domestic violence shelters and directly into the Department of Homeless Services system over the past two years, records show. In late January, after years of abuse and harassment,...
Opinion: Fixing the Bureaucratic Hurdles to Shelter Placement for Homeless Youth
“The dated, time-consuming bureaucratic system of meetings with social workers that lead to referrals, appointments and multiple screenings by various organizations must change. Homeless youth deserve timely and accurate information that gives them the best chance of locating the most suitable shelter.”. Crystal,* a then-17 year-old chronically homeless pregnant teen...
Opinion: Current AMI Standards are Stripping Affordable Housing. Here’s How We Fix It
“Area Median Income plays an integral role in determining affordability. But communities across the five boroughs faced with potential affordable housing development routinely ask, ‘affordable for whom?’ as lower-income communities are held to the economic median of wealthy suburbs outside of the city.”. New York City has a...
NYC to Expand Support for English Language Learners at Outer Borough High Schools, Though Details Remain Scant
The Department of Education will kick off a program to expand the type of aid ELL students receive at existing transfer schools, which serve students who are behind on credits or need additional learning support. But the agency has yet to specify which schools will get those extra resources this school year, which starts next week.
