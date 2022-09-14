ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
City Limits

Bill to Require Mental Health Staff at Family Shelters Spurs Worry Over ‘Unintended Effects’

Supporters of the legislation, which would require the city to fund the placement of mental health professionals on-site at all homeless shelters with children, say it would increase access to care for families experiencing the crisis of housing insecurity. But some advocates worry it could inadvertently ensnare more low-income families in the child welfare system.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Cars
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

It’s Not Just Manhattan: Rents Are Still Rising Across NYC

Throughout the five boroughs and across the rental market, apartment prices continue to surge, according to an analysis of nearly 390,000 listings over the past three years that online marketplace StreetEasy shared with City Limits. This story was produced by student reporters in the City Limits Accountability Reporting Initiative For...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
City Limits

Here’s How NYC Tenants Can Test Their Drinking Water

The discovery of arsenic in the water supply at NYCHA’s Jacob Riis Houses is a scary reminder of how little control most people have over their taps. While most of the drinking water in New York City apartment buildings is perfectly potable, older plumbing can leach toxins, especially lead, during the final stretch from street to sink.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Labor is Latest Sticking Point in Debate Over Bruckner Rezoning

The New York District Council of Carpenters issued a statement opposing the plan, saying they would not receive enough work on 349-unit project proposed for The Bronx. Their stance was counter to several other influential labor leaders who have spoken in favor of the project for the jobs and new housing it will create.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Subsidies#Parking Spot#Street Parking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Linus Affordable Housing#New Yorkers
City Limits

Opinion: Who Gets to Enjoy NYC’s Open Streets?

“This program was a lifeline for New York City during the pandemic, and now it needs more resources and structural support to reach its full potential.”. As New York City winds down another summer enjoying the post-pandemic Open Streets program, you may be hearing that cracks are beginning to show.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

Amid Inflation and Increased Demand, Human Services Workers Struggle with Burnout

Citywide, workers at nonprofits under contract to provide support and essential services to New Yorkers at a time of unprecedented crisis say they feel overworked, overwhelmed and burnt out. As costs continue to increase around them, many have said their low wages make it difficult to justify staying in the sector, even with a recent pay bump from the city and state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
City Limits

Opinion: Fixing the Bureaucratic Hurdles to Shelter Placement for Homeless Youth

“The dated, time-consuming bureaucratic system of meetings with social workers that lead to referrals, appointments and multiple screenings by various organizations must change. Homeless youth deserve timely and accurate information that gives them the best chance of locating the most suitable shelter.”. Crystal,* a then-17 year-old chronically homeless pregnant teen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

NYC to Expand Support for English Language Learners at Outer Borough High Schools, Though Details Remain Scant

The Department of Education will kick off a program to expand the type of aid ELL students receive at existing transfer schools, which serve students who are behind on credits or need additional learning support. But the agency has yet to specify which schools will get those extra resources this school year, which starts next week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
City Limits

City Limits

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

 https://citylimits.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy