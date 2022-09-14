ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas doctor accused of poisoning IV bags appears in court

DALLAS - A Dallas doctor accused of poisoning other doctors' patients at a Dallas surgery center faced a federal judge for the first time since his arrest on Wednesday. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz waited in the courtroom for hours for his case to be called, sitting with his head hung down — but looking up occasionally — for the majority of the time.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year

Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest

DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Police Seeking Northwest Dallas Robbery Suspects

Dallas police three men suspected of a robbery in northwest Dallas last week. On September 9, the three men allegedly robbed several individuals at 2903 Lombardy Lane. Further details of the robbery were not provided, but police released pictures of the suspects, in the hope that the public can help identify them.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

18-year-old arrested in Garland shooting that led to school lockdowns

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
therockwalltimes

25 charged in drug bust at recording studio in Dallas

Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in Dallas’ Bryan Place neighborhood – officers and agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and fake pharmaceutical pills; eight vehicles; 37 firearms; and more than $300,000 in U.S. currency.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
GARLAND, TX
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Dead Of Fentanyl Overdose

A Collin County man dies after being sold an illegal pill laced with fentanyl. Police found the 29-year-old man at his home in Princeton, which led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer identified as Gabriel Aldo Fossatti. However, officers found more drugs at his home, including pills and mushrooms. Drug-related deaths have increased 571% in Collin County over the past three years.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

