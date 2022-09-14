Read full article on original website
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Cowboys Wrap Up Cowboy Classic SaturdayHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
Police: A dangerous murder suspect is on the run in Dallas
Earlier this month, 39-year-old Houston Littles IV allegedly shot victims multiple times, according to the Dallas Police Department, which said that he was caught on video surveillance. Both victims have died.
fox4news.com
Dallas doctor accused of poisoning IV bags appears in court
DALLAS - A Dallas doctor accused of poisoning other doctors' patients at a Dallas surgery center faced a federal judge for the first time since his arrest on Wednesday. Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz waited in the courtroom for hours for his case to be called, sitting with his head hung down — but looking up occasionally — for the majority of the time.
Dallas police need help finding fatal hit-and-run suspect
An unknown driver allegedly fatally struck a victim who was on the sidewalk near 800 S. Denley Drive in Dallas, Texas, at around 1:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Dallas Police Department.
10 Plano Residents Have Died From Overdose This Year
Collin County has a problem: drug overdoses are continuing to rise over the years, surpassing previous years. In 2021, 10 people in Plano died of drug overdoses. According to Fox 4, that number was already reached this month. There is speculation that this year’s number of deaths will likely increase. Ed Drain, Plano Police Chief announced a national program that maps overdoses is assisting the city in finding out what drugs in particular are killing people. In Plano and the rest of Collin County, heroin and fentanyl are to blame.
'I just wanted to see who he was': North Texas doctor accused of tampering with IV bags makes first court appearance since arrest
DALLAS — Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz made his first appearance in federal court Friday morning since he was arrested Wednesday. He's accused of tampering with IV bags at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas which resulted in multiple patients suffering medical emergencies after undergoing routine surgeries and the death of a fellow anesthesiologist at the center who'd taken a bag home in June to treat her dehydration.
fox4news.com
3 arrested, AR pistol recovered after threat reported at North Texas high school football game
EVERMAN, Texas - Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody Friday evening after authorities received information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming game. The crowded event was nearly the scene of what could’ve been a deadly mass shooting. "We’re taking...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth towing company accused of fraud sues state agency, wins contract in Arlington
A state agency ruled this week that local tow operator Beard’s Towing failed to operate with honesty, trustworthiness, and integrity. The same day, the city of Arlington approved a $150,000 three-year contract with the towing company. The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation issued a notice of alleged violation...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest
On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
fox4news.com
Dallas doctor seen on video swapping IV bags prior to patients suffering heart attacks, complaint says
DALLAS - A Dallas anesthesiologist who allegedly injected patients' IV bags with nerve-blocking agents and other drugs, leading to at least one death and multiple heart attacks, could face life in prison if convicted. Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr., 59, was arrested Wednesday on federal charges. Ortiz faces charges of...
dallasexpress.com
Police Seeking Northwest Dallas Robbery Suspects
Dallas police three men suspected of a robbery in northwest Dallas last week. On September 9, the three men allegedly robbed several individuals at 2903 Lombardy Lane. Further details of the robbery were not provided, but police released pictures of the suspects, in the hope that the public can help identify them.
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week.
WFAA
Lawsuit filed by Dallas County jail inmates asking for release amid rising COVID-19 number has been dismissed two and a half years later
DALLAS — A lawsuit filed in April 2020 that demanded the immediate release of Dallas County jail inmates who were over 50 and considered “medically high-risk” for the COVID-19 has been dismissed, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The lawsuit claimed the jail was...
18-year-old arrested in Garland shooting that led to school lockdowns
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
25 charged in drug bust at recording studio in Dallas
Twenty-five alleged drug traffickers have been charged in “Operation Papercheck Fresh,” announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. During a large-scale operation last Thursday – which involved eight law enforcement agencies targeting nine locations, including a recording studio in Dallas’ Bryan Place neighborhood – officers and agents also seized cocaine, methamphetamine, THC, and fake pharmaceutical pills; eight vehicles; 37 firearms; and more than $300,000 in U.S. currency.
Daughter of slain Mesquite police officer impact statement to killer: 'I want to know the heart and soul behind the gun'
DALLAS — In court Thursday morning, emotional impact statements were heard from the family of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston. The officer was gunned down in December 2021 while responding to a disturbance call. Jaime Jaramillo was convicted Wednesday for capital murder in Houston's death. Houston’s family got a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Police Chief Explains They Will Prosecute Anyone Caught Making False Emergency Calls
Lincoln High School in Dallas saw a large police presence converge on the school Tuesday. It happened because someone placed a call of an active shooter which turned out to be false. The Texas School Safety Center deals with key school safety initiatives and mandates. "It's common and so every...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Accused in Fatal Crash Put Pillow Under Cyclist's Head Before Driving Away: Police
The driver accused of fatally striking a cyclist in Dallas on Sept. 11 talked with the victim and put a pillow under his head before driving away from the scene, according to police. In an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5, Dallas Police said Kenneth Lloyd Conners was driving...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools
A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Dead Of Fentanyl Overdose
A Collin County man dies after being sold an illegal pill laced with fentanyl. Police found the 29-year-old man at his home in Princeton, which led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer identified as Gabriel Aldo Fossatti. However, officers found more drugs at his home, including pills and mushrooms. Drug-related deaths have increased 571% in Collin County over the past three years.
