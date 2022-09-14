GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

GARLAND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO