ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seatac, WA

Officials suggest wearing helmet after aggressive owl reported at SeaTac park

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yw8ug_0hvUP9wq00

SEATAC, Wash. — The city of SeaTac is warning people about a “very aggressive owl” at a park and offered some unique ways for people to protect themselves from the bird while in the area.

The owl was spotted at North SeaTac Park at the corner of Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South 128th Street.

A sign posted at the park and tweeted by the city said parkgoers should use caution or avoid the area until the owl moves on.

The sign also said, If you must walk past a nest, wave your arms slowly overhead to keep the birds at a distance. Other protective actions include wearing a hat or helmet, or carrying an umbrella.”

While the “protective actions” may seem like overkill, forestwildlife.org said wearing a hat or bike helmet is a good way to protect yourself from an owl’s sharp talons.

The angry bird is likely a barred or great horned owl, the two most common types of owls in the area.

Owls may become aggressive several times a year, particularly in the spring and fall.

In the spring, the birds become territorial around their nests and young, according to Chase Gunnell with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Gunnell said in the fall, the aggression usually comes from young owls who are learning the ropes of establishing their territory.

Most aggressive owl incidents happen during the late night or early morning hours.

Often, the owls will hoot repeatedly before attacking to warn people to stay out of their territory. Gunnell said people should take the hooting as a sign to move on.

Though there have been incidents in the past where people have been scratched by an owl, attacks are generally rare, though owl aggression happens across North America.

No owl injuries have been reported at the park.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fatal hit-and-run collision in Tacoma

A two-car collision in Tacoma left a driver dead on Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. At around 3 p.m. the two cars collided on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. One driver was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died. SR-7 was...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Excitement building for reopening West Seattle Bridge

It may be hard to believe, but the West Seattle Bridge is set to reopen to traffic sometime Sunday. The West Seattle Bridge has been closed for two-and-a-half years after cracks were found in the girders that support the bridge. Now, after an estimated $94 million repair, excitement is building...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Washington

Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker

A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
ARLINGTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man throwing rocks at cars on SR 900, community fed up

Renton, WA. – Viewers have reached out to KIRO7 about a man walking on State Route 900 in the Renton area who is throwing rocks at vehicles driving by and smashing windshields. They say he could be a danger to the entire community, and there is even a sign posted along the highway that reads “What W-S-P is not telling you: SR900 is not safe. Very Dangerous!”
RENTON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barred Owl#Owls#Seatac Park
The Stranger

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

After more than two years, the West Seattle Bridge reopens

In Seattle’s storied history, March 23, 2020, was the beginning of traffic trauma for hundreds of thousands of drivers. The problems started during a routine inspection when crews discovered large-scale cracks in the West Seattle Bridge’s surface. What followed was several months of work to keep the bridge...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Pets
Chronicle

Bart the Very Old Donkey a Companion to Centralia Family

Dogs and cats may be more affectionate companions, but Bart the donkey has been around for as long as Lynda Lennox’s adult grandchildren can remember. That has to count for something. Bart has lived with Lennox and her husband Richard on Scheuber Road near Centralia for around 27 years....
CENTRALIA, WA
q13fox.com

Large fire burned at recycling yard in Pacific near SR 167

PACIFIC, Wash. - Firefighters were called to a large fire Thursday afternoon at a recycling yard off of State Route 167 in Pacific, Washington. Video from a Washington State Department of Transportation camera showed black smoke billowing up from the fire. The address matched a recycling yard on West Valley...
PACIFIC, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Bertha Woes Will Be With Us Forever, Black Mermaids Do Not Exist, White Mermaids Do Not Exist

Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
130K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy