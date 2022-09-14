Read full article on original website
Council opposes self-funding Albert Whitted Airport
The Albert Whitted Airport could be able to tap into additional federal and state dollars despite an attempt from St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch to reject the funds. During a Thursday St. Petersburg City Council meeting, the members unanimously voted to continue to accept federal and state funds needed to improve the airport from safety and infrastructure standpoints.
Mixed-income projects could qualify for housing program
Housing experts praised St. Petersburg officials for approving the transformation of a lumber yard into housing with 100% affordable units; they are now considering adopting a similar process with a requirement of just 30%. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members discussed amending the City Code to allow mixed-income projects in...
Unemployment rate in Pinellas drops to 2.5%
September 17, 2022 - The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Pinellas region (Pinellas County) was 2.5% in August, according to a monthly report released from the state on Friday. This rate was 1.5 percentage points lower than the region's year ago rate of 4%. The labor force was 510,889, up 20,803 (+4.2%) over the year. The industries gaining jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality (+19,900 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (+14,600 jobs); professional and business services (+7,000 jobs); financial activities (+6,800 jobs); other services (+4,900 jobs); and manufacturing (+4,100 jobs), according to the report.
St. Pete City Council member resigns following housing reports
St. Petersburg City Council Member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned after evidence showing she moved outside her district surfaced Thursday. At 1:30 p.m., just as the council meeting began, Vince Nowicki – a former mayoral candidate – emailed public documents to council members and city officials showing that Wheeler-Bowman purchased a house outside her district on July 12. She left the dais after the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation.
Elections Office announces ballot mailing schedule
September 16, 2022 - The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections (SOE) Office announced its tentative ballot mailing schedule Friday for the Nov. 8 general election. The schedule is for eligible registered voters who filed requests for mail-in ballots. The office plans to send absent military and overseas voters ballots on Sept. 24 and domestic ballots on Oct. 6. State law requires elections officials to mail those forms between 33 and 40 days before an election. According to the release, the SOE will fulfill additional requests as received. The deadline to request a mail ballot is Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. The elections office advises voters to mail ballots at least one week in advance. For more information, visit the website here.
Firm unveils details on 39-acre Gandy project
New details have emerged on a 39-acre planned mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. last week in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. “It’s rare to find a large tract of land with so much waterfront,” Michael...
CareerSource opens applications for paid youth program
September 15, 2022 - CareerSource Pinellas announced Wednesday that it is now accepting applications for a new paid work experience for young adults. The program, called CareerSource P.A.Y.S. (Preparing Area Youth for Success) will provide a hands-on experience “that pays competitive wages in high-demand industries. In addition to paid training, participants can earn certifications in fields such as nursing assistant, lineman worker, commercial driving and welding. Applications are open to Pinellas residents between the ages of 18 and 24, and household income limits may apply. For more information, visit the website here.
Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M
September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
Councilmember Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigns
September 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg City Council Chair Gina Driscoll relayed Thursday night that her colleague, Councilmember Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, announced her immediate resignation. No further details were provided. The news came around 9 p.m. at the conclusion of Thursday’s meeting. Just as it began, at 1:30 p.m., Vince Nowicki emailed documents to council members and city officials showing that Wheeler-Bowman no longer resided in her district. She left the dais a short time after. Nowicki then made his findings public during the open forum. Driscoll said the council will fill the vacancy, “and it’s important that city council be briefed on the process as soon as possible.” Council members unanimously approved scheduling a Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 22 to discuss the matter.
St. Pete wine shop receives national recognition
September 17, 2022 - Wine Enthusiast magazine recently named St. Petersburg’s CellarMasters as one of the best wine shops in the nation. The local spot for bottles of vino was the first listed in the Southern region. The article states that reporters from Wine Enthusiast “spoke to wine, drink and food industry pros to find the local retailers that prove there’s more to wine shops than bottles on the shelf.” CellarMasters is located a 1005 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. View the full list here.
Places This Week: 600 block for sale; New artist gallery
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Storefronts along downtown St. Petersburg’s 600 Block are listed for sale. The listing includes the storefronts from 654-670 Central Ave. The 15,848-square-foot property spans the entire southern half of the 600 Block. The strip is home to Mangosteen, Pacific Counter, Maple...
USF President Law’s first year celebrated in St. Pete
The St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership embodied its name Thursday, bringing city leaders together to commemorate University of South Florida President Rhea Law’s first year at the helm. The anniversary luncheon, held at the St. Petersburg campus, kicked off with university cheerleaders and highlighted Law’s many accomplishments in her first...
SunTrax progresses toward finish line
The state-of-the-art test track where autonomous vehicles can be tested, under numerous scenarios, from stopping for pedestrians to navigating through storms is well underway. SunTrax, being developed by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise under the Florida Department of Transportation, is situated on 475 acres in Lakeland near the Florida Polytechnic University.
Largo man indicted over tuition theft
September 15, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Justice recently announced that James Johns Melis, 53, of Largo, was indicted on charges regarding his theft of tuition payments while working at a private school in Tampa. According to the DOJ release, Melis “abused his position as business manager” by linking his bank account with the school’s PayPal account. Melis allegedly then transferred tuition payments to his personal account. The DOJ also charged him over a mortgage fraud scheme where he assumed another person’s identity. Altogether, Melis faces four counts of wire fraud, two counts of bank fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft. The government also seeks $1.1 million in restitution.
City leaders address violence at youth football games
St. Petersburg city leaders, youth football representatives and the community came together Wednesday night to discuss creating a safer environment for the city’s youth football league following a recent incident. Mayor Ken Welch hosted the community conversation at the Lake Vista Recreation Center, just a short distance from Lakewood...
