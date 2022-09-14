September 15, 2022 - St. Petersburg City Council Chair Gina Driscoll relayed Thursday night that her colleague, Councilmember Lisa Wheeler-Bowman, announced her immediate resignation. No further details were provided. The news came around 9 p.m. at the conclusion of Thursday’s meeting. Just as it began, at 1:30 p.m., Vince Nowicki emailed documents to council members and city officials showing that Wheeler-Bowman no longer resided in her district. She left the dais a short time after. Nowicki then made his findings public during the open forum. Driscoll said the council will fill the vacancy, “and it’s important that city council be briefed on the process as soon as possible.” Council members unanimously approved scheduling a Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 22 to discuss the matter.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO