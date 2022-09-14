Read full article on original website
39 years later, DNA helps solve murder of woman who turned down a date, authorities say
Nearly 40 years after a woman was found dead in a Northern California river, authorities said they solved the cold case thanks to the clothes she was wearing when she was killed. As deputies prepared to arrest the suspect, 64-year-old Eric David Drummond, he died by suicide in Sierra County,...
CHP officer shoots suspect with knife who fled hit-and-run in Auburn, authorities say
AUBURN, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a driver that had a knife and had allegedly fled the scene of a crash in Auburn on Saturday, authorities said. The hit-and-run crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on Interstate 80 near the Bell Road exit, Officer David Martinez told KCRA 3.
Rancho Cordova officers make drug arrest after pulling car over
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rancho Cordova police said officers arrested a man on drug-related charges after stopping him for vehicle code violations. Police said the officers were on patrol on Aug. 30 when they spotted a car with code violations. They pulled the car over and learned the driver was on probation. A search […]
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
17-year-old arrested after crashing, injuring 6 in Rio Linda
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with six people being injured in a car accident Friday night, according to officials. The man, driving a Honda Accord with three passengers, was fleeing from a dispersed car show, according to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The driver...
Woman accused of posing as charity that cares for animals displaced by Mosquito Fire
EL DORADO COUNTY - A woman has been arrested after allegedly posing as a charity and using fake checks to buy supplies from feed stores. On Wednesday, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a local feed store about a woman using a fraudulent check to make some purchases. The store told deputies that the woman said she was with a charity that was caring for animals evacuated due to the Mosquito Fire. The suspect then allegedly used the check to buy thousands of dollars worth of animal supplies. The store also donated supplies, thinking they were being used to help the animals. Deputies learned that the suspect targeted another store with a similar scam. Deputies were able to get a description of the suspect and later found her driving a pickup truck near her home. Inside the truck were the stolen items from the stores, deputies say. More stolen items were found in her home, they added. Summer Mascott was arrested and the property was returned to the businesses.As of Thursday night, the Mosquito Fire had burned 67,669 acres and was 20 percent contained.
6 people injured in Rio Linda crash including pregnant woman, fetus did not survive
RIO LINDA — A Friday night crash in Rio Linda left six people injured, including a pregnant woman.According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County.When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection.While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began. The vehicle entered the intersection of Dry Creek Road at Elkhorn Boulevard and collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound through the intersection.The driver of the Honda Civic was pregnant and transported to a hospital with major injuries.Unfortunately, the fetus did not survive the crash.The driver of the Honda Accord that was trying to get away from police was arrested, medically cleared, and booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall for multiple charges.Police say that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
Attempted murder investigation underway in Galt after woman stabbed
GALT – An attempted murder investigation is underway in Galt after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds.Galt police say officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing near Lincoln Way and Wendy Hope Drive late in the morning on Sept. 11. While searching the scene, they found the male suspect – Galt resident Sergio Alfaro – still inside. He has since been charged with attempted murder and parole violation.The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and is stable, police say.
Rocklin man arrested after gun-involved road rage
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Rocklin man on Aug. 31 following a road rage incident involving a gun. At 5 p.m. police said they received a report that Johnathan Davis Duarte, 47, pointed a handgun at another driver on Atlantic Street near Tiger Way. After quickly turning down […]
Auburn hit-and-run leads to shooting, CHP says
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a person suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in the Auburn area on Saturday, according to the CHP. Witnesses that spoke with the CHP said that the hit-and-run collision occurred on a highway. Several people followed the driver, believed to be a white man […]
Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills reportedly seized during Placer County traffic stop
Two people were arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Placer County. On the afternoon of August 29, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. The deputy’s K-9 partner, Ruger, reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs on the driver’s side of the car, and a search was conducted.
Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27. The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
Woodland car dealership owner, wife sentenced in tax fraud schemes
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Foresthill couple was sentenced for various tax avoidance schemes dating back to 2005, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. Virendra Maharaj, 55, and his wife Rosalin R. Prasad conspired to hide their true tax obligations from the IRS while Maharaj worked at car dealerships in Sacramento and Woodland where […]
Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then […]
Demitry Mediucho Arrested, One Injured after Hit-and-Run on Roseville Parkway [Roseville, CA]
Roseville Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Leaving License Plate Imprint. According to the report, a Ford F-250 rear-ended a BMW sedan resting at a red light. The Ford driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed afterward. However, the suspect left an imprint of his license plate on the...
Semi Near Natomas Reportedly Involved in Hit-and-Run
An injury accident involving a reported hit-and-run with a semi occurred in the area of North Natomas on September 14. The accident happened just before 5:00 p.m. along southbound Interstate 5 just north of the Arena Boulevard off-ramp. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the scene, they discovered a Subaru Forester along with another vehicle on the right-hand side.
Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrest
Originally Published By: Nevada City Police Department Facebook Page. “On 8/22/22 at approximately 11 pm, NCPD Officers were in the area of Sacramento St. and Railroad Ave. when they observed an individual driving a stolen vehicle. The officers attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop, however, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Jesse Hanson, failed to yield and lead officers on a short pursuit. The pursuit ended at Gracie Rd. and the Cascade Canal trail where Hanson eventually stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. Methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia, and keys to several other vehicles were found in Hanson’s possession. Hanson was booked into the Nevada County Jail for several charges which include: Possession of Stolen property, Recklessly Evading a Peace Officer, Violating Probation, and drug possession.
Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department. Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police. Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a […]
Sacramento Police seize cocaine, meth and cannabis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Departments South Gang Enforcement team seized several pounds of narcotics on Wednesday, according to the police department. Police said that multiple search warrants were carried out that resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of cocaine, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, cannabis and evidence of narcotics sales. One person […]
