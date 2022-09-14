EL DORADO COUNTY - A woman has been arrested after allegedly posing as a charity and using fake checks to buy supplies from feed stores. On Wednesday, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office was contacted by a local feed store about a woman using a fraudulent check to make some purchases. The store told deputies that the woman said she was with a charity that was caring for animals evacuated due to the Mosquito Fire. The suspect then allegedly used the check to buy thousands of dollars worth of animal supplies. The store also donated supplies, thinking they were being used to help the animals. Deputies learned that the suspect targeted another store with a similar scam. Deputies were able to get a description of the suspect and later found her driving a pickup truck near her home. Inside the truck were the stolen items from the stores, deputies say. More stolen items were found in her home, they added. Summer Mascott was arrested and the property was returned to the businesses.As of Thursday night, the Mosquito Fire had burned 67,669 acres and was 20 percent contained.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO