Zara Tindall Wears Pleated Black Dress at Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall with Husband Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, were part of today’s ceremony at Westminster Hall during the procession for the lying-in-state of Queen Elizabeth II in London. They both followed Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin while it was taken by a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The equestrian athlete arrived in a black midi dress with a turned-over collar and pleated skirt. The ensemble had a belt around her waist with a golden buckle. Zara accessorized with a statement hat and crystal-covered earrings.

Zara’s hat was a symbol of respect for Queen Elizabeth II. Back in the 1950s, it was considered improper for upper-class and royal women to show their hair in public. The etiquette rule has changed over the years, but it’s still expected for royal women attending royal events to wear hats or fascinators until this day.

Buckingham Palace said that the Queen’s state funeral will take place on Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days to allow the public to pay their respects.

