Hollister woman assaulted in the face after walking in on two suspects stealing her French Bulldog
A surveillance video shows the woman's 10-month-old pregnant Frenchie, Melani, in the arm of one suspect as two people run out the door.
benitolink.com
Salinas police make arrest in Hollister related to narcotics
The Salinas Police Department announced on Sept. 14 that it made an arrest in the block of 2900 Fairview Road when they witnessed narcotics transaction. Police said it recovered a half kilo of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash. The announcement did not say how many people were arrested or the charges.
KSBW.com
17-year-old shot and killed in Salinas, police investigating
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed Thursday evening. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the area of San Blanco Drive and Los Olivos Drive in south Salinas. The shooting happened around 5:55 p.m. The victim's identity is being...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
WATCH: Hollister Police searching for suspects in home invasion robbery
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police said they are looking for two people wanted for an armed robbery that took place at a Teresita Court and Central Avenue home Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Police said a woman arrived at her home and found two people armed with firearms. A brief scuffle ensued, and the two got The post WATCH: Hollister Police searching for suspects in home invasion robbery appeared first on KION546.
Police: Mother and son arrested in connection with King City homicide
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE 1:28 PM- King City PD said that two people were arrested in connection with a murder in King City on Wednesday night. Kevin James Powell, 27, and his mother, Connie McKinley, 49, were arrested on Thursday morning in Greenfield after officers reviewed video surveillance footage. Kevin James Powell Officers were The post Police: Mother and son arrested in connection with King City homicide appeared first on KION546.
Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 15, 2022, at 10:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said the teenager who was shot in south Salinas Thursday afternoon has died of their injuries. Salinas Police said at around 5:55 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Salinas was shot on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive. The victim's name is being The post Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries appeared first on KION546.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield man arrested for deadly stabbing in King City
KING CITY — A Greenfield resident has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that killed a man Wednesday night in King City. King City Police Department responded to a stabbing report at about 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 14 at a motel in the 0 block of Broadway Circle in King City. Officers found a 27-year-old Hispanic male victim laying on the ground, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that has left a teenager fighting for his life Thursday night. Police said a teenage male was shot near a residence on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive in South Salinas at around 5 p.m. He is in critical condition and was taken The post Teenager shot in South Salinas in critical condition appeared first on KION546.
L.A. Weekly
Derek Shingu Arrested after Fatal Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Wren Avenue [Gilroy, CA]
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run on El Cerrito Way. The pedestrian collision happened on Monday night, at around 8:54 p.m., near the intersection of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way. According to reports, Shingu, driving a 2020 Jeep Cherokee struck a pedestrian in the area. Upon impact, he fled the scene...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Jury convicts Soledad man of DUI
SOLEDAD — After a two-day trial, a jury found 26-year-old Luis Vera Morga of Soledad guilty of misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 31. On May 4, 2019, at about 10:47 p.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Eutimio Toral was traveling on southbound Highway 101, south of Hudson Road, when he observed a black vehicle with its headlights on and stopped on the shoulder of the roadway.
Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a shooting that occurred at a Pebble Beach home Wednesday night. Deputies said the home was unoccupied at the time, and nobody was injured. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Investigators are still trying to understand the circumstances for the shooting. This The post Deputies: Shooting investigation for home in Pebble Beach appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
27-year-old stabbed to death in King City motel room
KING CITY, Calif. — A man was fatally stabbed at a King City motel on Wednesday evening, and police were able to arrest a suspect Thursday morning. According to the King City Police Department, officers were called to a motel on Broadway Circle for a report of a stabbing. First responders located a 27-year-old Hispanic man with multiple stab wounds. The man died from his injuries.
Gilroy police arrest 2 drivers following separate fatal hit-and-runs
GILROY – Police in Gilroy arrested suspected drivers in two separate hit-and-run crashes that killed pedestrians earlier this week.The first crash was reported about 8:54 p.m. Monday in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way.A gray or charcoal-colored SUV, later determined to a silver 2020 Jeep Cherokee, reportedly hit a pedestrian and fled the scene, Gilroy police said.Emergency crews responded and began first aid but the pedestrian, a Gilroy man, died at the scene. His name was not released. The suspected driver, 54-year-old Gilroy resident Derek Shingu, turned himself into police on Wednesday morning, police said.Shingu was booked...
calcoastnews.com
San Miguel man killed in Highway 101 crash
A San Miguel man died Friday afternoon after he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail on Highway 101 just north of the city of San Luis Obispo. Shortly before 5 p.m., the unidentified man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 101 near Reservoir Canyon Road when he veered off the highway and hit a guardrail. Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was driving at about 100 mph, while passing traffic in both lanes.
realtree.com
California Zoo Staff and City Police Exchange Words Over Shooting of Mountain Lion
A war of words has ensued between California’s Oakland Zoo staff and officers with the Hollister Police Department who shot a wild mountain lion that was spotted on a porch in a populated neighborhood. According to NBC Bay Area, the incident began the morning of Friday, Aug. 26, when...
KSBW.com
Heavy law enforcement presence reported at Target shopping center in Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. — A large police presence was seen at the Gilroy Crossing shopping center in Gilroy, Tuesday afternoon. According to witnesses, police have swarmed the shopping center. The Target store in the shopping center has been placed on lockdown, with shoppers locked inside. According to the California Highway...
pajaronian.com
Woman arrested for fatal DUI collision
SANTA CRUZ—A Santa Cruz woman was arrested Sunday night for allegedly fleeing after striking a man crossing Capitola Road in a motorized wheelchair. The victim, a 69-year-old Santa Cruz man, was taken to Natividad Medical Center, where he later died. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Sam Courtney, the...
Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon. Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in. CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted. The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546.
