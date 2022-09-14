GILROY – Police in Gilroy arrested suspected drivers in two separate hit-and-run crashes that killed pedestrians earlier this week.The first crash was reported about 8:54 p.m. Monday in the area of Wren Avenue and El Cerrito Way.A gray or charcoal-colored SUV, later determined to a silver 2020 Jeep Cherokee, reportedly hit a pedestrian and fled the scene, Gilroy police said.Emergency crews responded and began first aid but the pedestrian, a Gilroy man, died at the scene. His name was not released. The suspected driver, 54-year-old Gilroy resident Derek Shingu, turned himself into police on Wednesday morning, police said.Shingu was booked...

GILROY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO