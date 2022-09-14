Abigail Maxon has spent the last several years honing her studies on hormone cycles, reshaping and crafting her own understanding of the body’s natural patterns down to a simple “roadmap” that can fit into a box – literally. Officially launching on Oct. 23, Maxon’s business Rhythmic Renewal will share its new Bleed Box, a self-care kit for menstruation, in-person for the first time.

