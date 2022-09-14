ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, has 'great' Oregon Ducks trip; USC Trojans visit up next

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4faJjN_0hvUOKy100

After thumping back-to-back Oregon 6A state champion Central Catholic 49-0 on Friday night at Autzen Stadium , some of the top St. John Bosco (California) football prospects remained in Eugene for unofficial visits.

One of those top athletes was class of 2024 five-star safety Peyton Woodyard , who was making a return trek to check out Oregon.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound defensive back, who is rated the nation's No. 24 overall prospect and No. 2 safety , enjoyed the trip and was able to introduce the program to both of his parents.

"The trip to Oregon was great," Woodyard said. "Both my parents were there and we got to experience what a game day was like. Even though they were not in school yet Oregon fans and students packed it out. It was great getting to experience the game day atmosphere in Autzen Stadium. I also had the opportunity to sit and go over film with coach (Matt) Powledge and meet with coach (Dan) Lanning and coach (Tosh) Lupoi."

While it was the first time meeting Lanning and Lupoi in person, the St. John Bosco star said he has actually known much of the Oregon staff for awhile.

"I have a pretty solid relationship with the coaching staff," he said. "We’re all in a group text and we talk to each other all the time during the week. Not just football, but everything. I’m probably closest to Coach Powledge and Coach Lupoi. We talk all the time and it’s always good talking with Coach Lanning."

It remains early in the recruiting process for Woodyard, but he's already racked up more than 30 scholarship offers, highlighted by Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

And he's taken several visits, including Georgia, Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, USC, Washington and others.

Next up is a return visit to USC for a home game in the near future to re-connect with Lincoln Riley and the Trojans' staff.

"I’m really excited to get to a USC game," he said. "Can’t wait to see them play live under the new coaching staff. I’m always talking with Coach Riley and coach (Alex) Grinch. We talk all the time and with my family as well."

Nemec's analysis

I'm not big on adding personal anecdotes to recruiting articles that aren't predictions or analysis pieces, but this is worth sharing.

Peyton Woodyard is one of the most genuine, well-spoken and selfless athletes I've covered in nearly a decade of doing this.

He always makes time for interviews and provides thoughtful, introspective answers.

So often five-star recruits are jaded by the process, especially ones who are related to college and NFL superstars - Woodyard is the cousin of former Notre Dame star and NFL first-round draft pick Kyle Hamilton.

Frankly, it's hard to blame them given all of the interview requests they get

But Woodyard has never been like that.

I've checked with other reporters who have all had very similar experiences when interacting with him.

So, no matter where Woodyard ends up for college, I hope people root for him to succeed.

I know that I will.

Sophomore season highlights

