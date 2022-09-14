Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
CHP officer shoots suspect with knife who fled hit-and-run in Auburn, authorities say
AUBURN, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a driver that had a knife and had allegedly fled the scene of a crash in Auburn on Saturday, authorities said. The hit-and-run crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on Interstate 80 near the Bell Road exit, Officer David Martinez told KCRA 3.
crimevoice.com
Tens of thousands of fentanyl pills reportedly seized during Placer County traffic stop
Two people were arrested after thousands of suspected fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in Placer County. On the afternoon of August 29, a deputy pulled over a vehicle along eastbound I-80 at the Maple Street exit in Auburn. The deputy’s K-9 partner, Ruger, reportedly alerted to the presence of drugs on the driver’s side of the car, and a search was conducted.
Rancho Cordova officers make drug arrest after pulling car over
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Rancho Cordova police said officers arrested a man on drug-related charges after stopping him for vehicle code violations. Police said the officers were on patrol on Aug. 30 when they spotted a car with code violations. They pulled the car over and learned the driver was on probation. A search […]
crimevoice.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Narcotics Arrest
Originally Published By: Nevada City Police Department Facebook Page. “On 8/22/22 at approximately 11 pm, NCPD Officers were in the area of Sacramento St. and Railroad Ave. when they observed an individual driving a stolen vehicle. The officers attempted to make a traffic enforcement stop, however, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as 32-year-old Jesse Hanson, failed to yield and lead officers on a short pursuit. The pursuit ended at Gracie Rd. and the Cascade Canal trail where Hanson eventually stopped the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident. Methamphetamine, other drug paraphernalia, and keys to several other vehicles were found in Hanson’s possession. Hanson was booked into the Nevada County Jail for several charges which include: Possession of Stolen property, Recklessly Evading a Peace Officer, Violating Probation, and drug possession.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocklin man arrested after gun-involved road rage
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said they arrested a Rocklin man on Aug. 31 following a road rage incident involving a gun. At 5 p.m. police said they received a report that Johnathan Davis Duarte, 47, pointed a handgun at another driver on Atlantic Street near Tiger Way. After quickly turning down […]
actionnewsnow.com
Police ask for help identifying person of interest in Oroville Walmart threat investigation
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Oroville Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in its investigation into the threats made at employees and customers at Walmart on Thursday night. Oroville Police Sgt. Joshua Collins said the incident began with an argument in the store. A few minutes...
17-year-old arrested after crashing, injuring 6 in Rio Linda
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with six people being injured in a car accident Friday night, according to officials. The man, driving a Honda Accord with three passengers, was fleeing from a dispersed car show, according to North Sacramento California Highway Patrol. The driver...
davisvanguard.org
Attorneys Confess Accused Disappeared from Radar in Vandalism Case
WOODLAND, CA – “No, he doesn’t have any notice of today’s court date, but I also don’t have any way of getting ahold of him,” said Deputy Public Defender Peter Borruso last Wednesday morning during a preliminary hearing in Yolo County Superior Court. Juan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Auburn hit-and-run leads to shooting, CHP says
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a person suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in the Auburn area on Saturday, according to the CHP. Witnesses that spoke with the CHP said that the hit-and-run collision occurred on a highway. Several people followed the driver, believed to be a white man […]
Citrus Heights Union Bank robbed, suspect on the run
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Union Bank on Sunrise and Kingwood in Citrus Heights was robbed Thursday afternoon, according to police. The Citrus Heights Police Department says no one was injured in the incident and that the suspect fled the scene, before officers arrived, with an undisclosed amount of money.
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
U.S. Attorney: Sherri Papini told multiple people she was kidnapped after plea
SACRAMENTO — Sherri Papini, the Redding mother of two who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, will be sentenced Monday in Federal Court. Papini told authorities she was kidnapped at gunpoint by two Hispanic women after she disappeared in early November 2016. Her disappearance sparked a three-week search and she was found on Thanksgiving Day with injuries, in Yolo County, that included a "brand" on her right shoulder. Authorities would later report Papini had actually been staying with a former boyfriend 600 miles away from Redding in Orange County, California. They say Papini inflicted the injuries on herself...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L.A. Weekly
Demitry Mediucho Arrested, One Injured after Hit-and-Run on Roseville Parkway [Roseville, CA]
Roseville Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Leaving License Plate Imprint. According to the report, a Ford F-250 rear-ended a BMW sedan resting at a red light. The Ford driver fled the scene at a high rate of speed afterward. However, the suspect left an imprint of his license plate on the...
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff’s deputies busy in evacuation zones
Since the Mosquito Fire prompted evacuations in the north county communities of Georgetown, Volcanoville and Quintette, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has made multiple arrests of individuals who officers say shouldn’t be in closed evacuation zones. On Sept. 7, 31-year-old Michael Christian Curly was stopped while driving...
6 people injured in Rio Linda crash including pregnant woman, fetus did not survive
RIO LINDA — A Friday night crash in Rio Linda left six people injured, including a pregnant woman.According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County.When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection.While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began. The vehicle entered the intersection of Dry Creek Road at Elkhorn Boulevard and collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound through the intersection.The driver of the Honda Civic was pregnant and transported to a hospital with major injuries.Unfortunately, the fetus did not survive the crash.The driver of the Honda Accord that was trying to get away from police was arrested, medically cleared, and booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall for multiple charges.Police say that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.
Roseville man unknowingly helps police in own arrest
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville man unknowingly assisted police in his own arrest following a hit-and-run on Sept. 6, according to the Roseville Police Department. Demitry Mediucho, 33, rear-ended a BMW sedan with his Ford F250 along Roseville Parkway near Creekside Drive, according to police. Mediucho fled the scene of the crash at a […]
Sacramento Police seize cocaine, meth and cannabis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Departments South Gang Enforcement team seized several pounds of narcotics on Wednesday, according to the police department. Police said that multiple search warrants were carried out that resulted in the seizure of 10 kilograms of cocaine, 20 pounds of methamphetamine, cannabis and evidence of narcotics sales. One person […]
Police still searching for information on Fig Street killing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are still searching for information about a deadly shooting that happened on Aug. 27. The shooting happened on Fig Street and Harris Avenue just before 11 p.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with serious injuries. He died at the scene. Family identified him as […]
FBI offers $20,000 reward for arrest of man accused of 1986 killing in Yuba City
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for help in the arrest of a man accused of killing a woman in Yuba City in 1986. On Dec. 8, 1986, Efren Calderas-Meza allegedly had a violent altercation with a woman behind the Oasis Tavern on Plumas Street. The FBI said it ended […]
Both women whose bodies were found days apart in Linda now identified
LINDA - Authorities have positively identified both women found dead last week in Linda.Investigators say 57-year-old Corinna McDaniel, may have been staying at a transient camp near Cattail Court, where her body was found on Friday. An autopsy conducted Tuesday morning found her body showed no signs of trauma. On Friday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department released the identity of the other woman, who was found the day before along Linda Avenue. She has been identified as 33-year-old Nichole Jeanne Parra. An autopsy showed Parra had been dead for several days and had several broken bones, but no cause of death has been determined. The sheriff's office says there is no evidence connecting the two deaths.
Comments / 1