RIO LINDA — A Friday night crash in Rio Linda left six people injured, including a pregnant woman.According to North Sacramento CHP, at roughly 9 p.m., law enforcement received reports of a sideshow at the intersection of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard in Sacramento County.When officers arrived, they saw over 100 vehicles and people blocking the intersection.While dispersing the crowd, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord with a 17-year-old driver, a juvenile passenger, and two adult passengers. The driver did not stop and a chase began. The vehicle entered the intersection of Dry Creek Road at Elkhorn Boulevard and collided with a Honda Civic that was traveling eastbound through the intersection.The driver of the Honda Civic was pregnant and transported to a hospital with major injuries.Unfortunately, the fetus did not survive the crash.The driver of the Honda Accord that was trying to get away from police was arrested, medically cleared, and booked into the Sacramento County Juvenile Hall for multiple charges.Police say that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the collision.

RIO LINDA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO