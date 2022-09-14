Read full article on original website
In world beset by turbulence, nations’ leaders gather at UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Facing a complex set of challenges that try humanity as never before, world leaders convene at the United Nations this week under the shadow of Europe’s first major war since World War II — a conflict that has unleashed a global food crisis and divided major powers in a way not seen since the Cold War.
Who's invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral -- and who's not
Hundreds of foreign royals and heads of state are expected to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London on Monday -- one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades. Westminster Abbey has space for around 2,000 people, and around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries and their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.
