Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

USF President Law’s first year celebrated in St. Pete

The St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership embodied its name Thursday, bringing city leaders together to commemorate University of South Florida President Rhea Law’s first year at the helm. The anniversary luncheon, held at the St. Petersburg campus, kicked off with university cheerleaders and highlighted Law’s many accomplishments in her first...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M

September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
DUNEDIN, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Unemployment rate in Pinellas drops to 2.5%

September 17, 2022 - The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Pinellas region (Pinellas County) was 2.5% in August, according to a monthly report released from the state on Friday. This rate was 1.5 percentage points lower than the region's year ago rate of 4%. The labor force was 510,889, up 20,803 (+4.2%) over the year. The industries gaining jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality (+19,900 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (+14,600 jobs); professional and business services (+7,000 jobs); financial activities (+6,800 jobs); other services (+4,900 jobs); and manufacturing (+4,100 jobs), according to the report.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
City
Tampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

SunTrax progresses toward finish line

The state-of-the-art test track where autonomous vehicles can be tested, under numerous scenarios, from stopping for pedestrians to navigating through storms is well underway. SunTrax, being developed by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise under the Florida Department of Transportation, is situated on 475 acres in Lakeland near the Florida Polytechnic University.
LAKELAND, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Firm unveils details on 39-acre Gandy project

New details have emerged on a 39-acre planned mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. last week in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. “It’s rare to find a large tract of land with so much waterfront,” Michael...
TAMPA, FL
#Startup Accelerator#Robot#Mckinsey Company#Ibm
wild941.com

Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?

Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Win A Grand In Gas & Groceries

Need some extra money in your pocket for gas & groceries? 99.5 QYK has your. Listen each weekday from Monday, September 19th through Friday, October 28th for the Nationwide keyword at 8am, 10am, 12pm, 3pm & 5pm! When you hear the keyword, text it to 4-5-9-1-1 to enter for a chance to win $1,000!
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete wine shop receives national recognition

September 17, 2022 - Wine Enthusiast magazine recently named St. Petersburg’s CellarMasters as one of the best wine shops in the nation. The local spot for bottles of vino was the first listed in the Southern region. The article states that reporters from Wine Enthusiast “spoke to wine, drink and food industry pros to find the local retailers that prove there’s more to wine shops than bottles on the shelf.” CellarMasters is located a 1005 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. View the full list here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Mixed-income projects could qualify for housing program

Housing experts praised St. Petersburg officials for approving the transformation of a lumber yard into housing with 100% affordable units; they are now considering adopting a similar process with a requirement of just 30%. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members discussed amending the City Code to allow mixed-income projects in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Controversial property sold after new buyer and residents reach a compromise

After years of back and forth wrangling with neighbors, a South Tampa office park has sold, and the new owners will build 87 town houses on the property. Mariner Square Park at 200 S. Hoover Blvd. in Tampa’s Beach Park neighborhood was sold Sept. 14 for $16 million, according to a statement. The buyer was DODO Investments LLC.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

TECO phone scams on the rise

TAMPA, Fla — It's a tactic that thousands of Floridians report each and every year: scammers pretending to be utility company employees. Tampa Electric has reported seeing an uptick in phone scams in recent weeks. "The scammers have been in overdrive since the pandemic started and we've actually seen...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Construction worker, 27, killed at Port Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — A Port Tampa Bay construction worker was killed Friday morning in a workplace accident. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Port’s Terminal 6 just before 6:45 a.m. to an area where workers were replacing a seawall. Authorities said that...
TAMPA, FL

