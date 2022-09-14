Read full article on original website
USF President Law’s first year celebrated in St. Pete
The St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership embodied its name Thursday, bringing city leaders together to commemorate University of South Florida President Rhea Law’s first year at the helm. The anniversary luncheon, held at the St. Petersburg campus, kicked off with university cheerleaders and highlighted Law’s many accomplishments in her first...
Antarctic glacier may soon rapidly retreat, USF study finds
Thwaites Glacier, also known as the Doomsday Glacier, in Antarctica is among the most vulnerable and concerning glaciers on the planet.
Dunedin senior living complex sells for $26.5M
September 17, 2022 - The Grand Villa of Dunedin, a 70,500-square-foot senior living community at 880 Patricia Ave., has sold for $26.5 million. Valstone Asset Management, which manages the community that provides assisted living and memory care, sold it to Arizona-based Inspired Healthcare Capital, according to public records. Inspired Healthcare Capital took out a roughly $15.71 million mortgage loan from Lakeland Bank. The investment group manages a growing portfolio of assets valued in excess of $900 million located nationwide, according to its website.
Unemployment rate in Pinellas drops to 2.5%
September 17, 2022 - The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Pinellas region (Pinellas County) was 2.5% in August, according to a monthly report released from the state on Friday. This rate was 1.5 percentage points lower than the region's year ago rate of 4%. The labor force was 510,889, up 20,803 (+4.2%) over the year. The industries gaining jobs over the year were leisure and hospitality (+19,900 jobs); trade, transportation, and utilities (+14,600 jobs); professional and business services (+7,000 jobs); financial activities (+6,800 jobs); other services (+4,900 jobs); and manufacturing (+4,100 jobs), according to the report.
RE/MAX finds Tampa housing prices kept soaring in August
While parts of the nation are seeing falling home prices, the Tampa, Florida area isn't one of them, according to a new RE/MAX housing report.
SunTrax progresses toward finish line
The state-of-the-art test track where autonomous vehicles can be tested, under numerous scenarios, from stopping for pedestrians to navigating through storms is well underway. SunTrax, being developed by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise under the Florida Department of Transportation, is situated on 475 acres in Lakeland near the Florida Polytechnic University.
Millions of dollars coming to Tampa Bay projects in infrastructure bill
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — An announcement today by the Department of Transportation will send millions of dollars to the Tampa Area to support new supply-chain infrastructure, speeding the shipping of goods and adding capacity. In one project, President Biden’s Infrastructure bill will send $15 million into Hillsborough County for...
Firm unveils details on 39-acre Gandy project
New details have emerged on a 39-acre planned mixed-use residential development on Gandy Boulevard. Miami-based real estate firm Key International purchased several parcels at 12000 Gandy Blvd. last week in a combined $19 million all-cash deal. “It’s rare to find a large tract of land with so much waterfront,” Michael...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Free Museum Day, motorcycles, anime & more
It's going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.
Is $50 Enough To Take A Girl On A Date In Tampa?
Today on my show we debated rather or not $50 Was enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa. I say it is, Kid Leoww says absolutely not. We took phone calls and the majority of people said no. We would like feedback on this. Do you know of a place where this is possible? I say you can go get some Publix subs and have a picnic. You know get creative. There was a girl who called in and said this was possible at Chili’s. What are your thoughts? Shout out to Creative Loafing! They put together a list of restaurants you can go to when you have $15 or less here in Tampa Bay. Below are the phone calls we took when we asked the question “Is $50 enough to take a girl on a date in Tampa?”
What's in a traditional 'Tampa' Cuban Sandwich?
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to highlight a delicacy in Hispanic culture that you’ve probably tasted once or 100 times — the Cuban sandwich.
St. Pete wine shop receives national recognition
September 17, 2022 - Wine Enthusiast magazine recently named St. Petersburg’s CellarMasters as one of the best wine shops in the nation. The local spot for bottles of vino was the first listed in the Southern region. The article states that reporters from Wine Enthusiast “spoke to wine, drink and food industry pros to find the local retailers that prove there’s more to wine shops than bottles on the shelf.” CellarMasters is located a 1005 1st Ave. N. in St. Petersburg. View the full list here.
Construction worker killed at Port Tampa Bay after concrete slab falls onto him
TAMPA, Fla. — A construction worker died from his injuries after an estimated 3,000-pound concrete slab landed on top of him Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office. The incident happened just before 6:45 a.m. at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. It's...
Mixed-income projects could qualify for housing program
Housing experts praised St. Petersburg officials for approving the transformation of a lumber yard into housing with 100% affordable units; they are now considering adopting a similar process with a requirement of just 30%. During Thursday’s meeting, city council members discussed amending the City Code to allow mixed-income projects in...
Controversial property sold after new buyer and residents reach a compromise
After years of back and forth wrangling with neighbors, a South Tampa office park has sold, and the new owners will build 87 town houses on the property. Mariner Square Park at 200 S. Hoover Blvd. in Tampa’s Beach Park neighborhood was sold Sept. 14 for $16 million, according to a statement. The buyer was DODO Investments LLC.
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
The Best Rooftop Bars in Tampa Bay for Date Night
Nothing says romance like watching the sun set over the downtown skyline or the water....
TECO phone scams on the rise
TAMPA, Fla — It's a tactic that thousands of Floridians report each and every year: scammers pretending to be utility company employees. Tampa Electric has reported seeing an uptick in phone scams in recent weeks. "The scammers have been in overdrive since the pandemic started and we've actually seen...
