TEMPE, Ariz. — Samson Evans ran 35 times for 257 yards and a touchdown and Eastern Michigan never trailed in beating Arizona State 30-21. Evans posted his first 100-yard game — he had 96 by halftime — as the Mid-American Conference's Eagles easily handled the Pac-12's Sun Devils. The Eagles (2-1) scored on four of their five first-half possessions, with only an interception stopping the EMU offense. Arizona State (1-2), meanwhile, didn't get a first down until late in the first quarter, when the Sun Devils were already behind 10-0.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO