VotedBideNowImCryin
3d ago

also...anyone comes up to you masked for any reason.....judge it as a possible criminal...judging can save your life, money, and property. street smart.....get the covid garbage out of your mind....Democrats gave criminals the passage to hide their identities with these virus masks.

Southside irishtruth#
3d ago

Shut down the cta trains until you have armed patrols there not unarmed and metal detectors and people that can enforce it

Homan Device
3d ago

well this is nothing compared to these new laws they supposedly passed for jan of next year we are really in trouble

CBS Chicago

Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. 
cwbchicago.com

Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests

Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police find man shot dead in alley in Grand Crossing

CHICAGO - Chicago police found a dead man in an alley in Grand Crossing on Saturday night. The man was found near East 71st Place and Kimbark. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene. No suspects are in custody.
fox32chicago.com

Man in car shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man in a car was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the man, 24, was inside a car on South Yale near West 70th around 2:40 p.m. when a person in another car pulled out a gun. The man was...
fox32chicago.com

Man robs convenience store with handgun in Chicago's Bucktown

CHICAGO - A man in his 20s robbed a convenience store in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood while armed with a gun. Police say a Black man went into a store in the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue where he pretended to buy items. The suspect pulled out a handgun and...
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
CBS Chicago

Man, 23, shot and killed while riding in vehicle in Grayslake

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot while riding in a vehicle in Grayslake Saturday morning. The man was a passenger in a vehicle on Washington Street near Lancer Lane around 10:45 a.m. when someone inside another vehicle started shooting at the victim's vehicle, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. The 23-year-old was struck, and the driver of his vehicle rushed him to Northwestern Medicine Center Graslake where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Grayslake Police responded to the hospital for a report of a gunshot victim and have requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force in the investigation. An autopsy is being scheduled, authorities said. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Grayslake Police at 847-223-2341 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or online.
WGN News

2 Chicago police officers charged for Pilsen shooting that left two injured

CHICAGO — Two Chicago officers were charged in a shooting that left two people injured in Pilsen over the summer. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced felony charges Friday against a Chicago police sergeant and an officer. Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso, both assigned to the major accidents unit, have each been […]
CBS News

Woman maced, stabbed while exiting residence in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was attacked as she was leaving a residence Friday morning. Police said around 6:45 a.m., the 31-year-old victim was leaving the residence when she was pepper sprayed by an unknown offender. She was then struck in the body and stabbed above her left eye...
fox32chicago.com

Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief

OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
