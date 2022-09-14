Read full article on original website
VotedBideNowImCryin
3d ago
also...anyone comes up to you masked for any reason.....judge it as a possible criminal...judging can save your life, money, and property. street smart.....get the covid garbage out of your mind....Democrats gave criminals the passage to hide their identities with these virus masks.
9
Southside irishtruth#
3d ago
Shut down the cta trains until you have armed patrols there not unarmed and metal detectors and people that can enforce it
6
Homan Device
3d ago
well this is nothing compared to these new laws they supposedly passed for jan of next year we are really in trouble
6
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police shoot armed suspect in Chicago Lawn, 1 officer hospitalized
CHICAGO - Chicago police shot an armed suspect during an investigation in Chicago Lawn early Sunday. Around 1:47 a.m., police say tactical officers were in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue for an investigation when they found an armed suspect. An officer shot the armed suspect who was taken...
CBS News
Police seeking to identify suspect in strong-arm robbery on CTA Central Park Green Line stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a man wanted for a strong-arm robbery on the Central Park Green Line stop Tuesday. Police said around 11:51 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect at the Green Line Conservatory/ Central Park stop, located at 3631 W. Lake St.
Police search for suspect who robbed, carjacked five people in South Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who robbed and carjacked five people on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight. Police said five victims walked into the 10th District police station to report an armed robbery that occurred, in the 1400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive around 3:15 a.m. The victims say they were in a vehicle that was stopped during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations when an armed suspect approached them and demanded they exit the vehicle. The suspect also took several chains from two of the victims and proceeded to take the vehicle, police said. The vehicle, a 2011 Nissan Rogue with Illinois plate number DD47882, fled southbound on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. No injuries were reported. Area detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Armed robbery: Group carjacked near Museum Campus during Mexican Independence Day event, police say
The license plate listed on the stolen Nissan is DD47882.
Child safe after car stolen in East Chatham, Chicago police say
A child is safe after a car was stolen in East Chatham Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
cwbchicago.com
Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests
Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police find man shot dead in alley in Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - Chicago police found a dead man in an alley in Grand Crossing on Saturday night. The man was found near East 71st Place and Kimbark. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene. No suspects are in custody.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 men injured in drive-by shooting at house party in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting while at a house party in Chicago's Back of the Yards early Saturday morning. Police say two men were standing outside a house in the 4800 block of South Justine Street around 1 a.m. when a black SUV drove by and opened fire.
fox32chicago.com
Man in car shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man in a car was shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the man, 24, was inside a car on South Yale near West 70th around 2:40 p.m. when a person in another car pulled out a gun. The man was...
fox32chicago.com
Armed robbery, carjacking on Lake Shore Drive during downtown Mexican Independence Day celebration
CHICAGO - A group of people were robbed and their car was stolen by an armed suspect on DuSable Lake Shore Drive during the Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown early Saturday morning. Five victims went to the 10th District Police Department to report a robbery that happened around 3:15 a.m....
Chicago shooting: 3 injured after shot outside South Side funeral home
Police say the men were standing near the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
Photos show suspect wanted in shooting on Red Line train, Chicago police say
Police released photos of a suspected wanted in a CTA train shooting.
Chicago police to use spike strips in attempt to stop street racing, dangerous stunts
Chicago Police are pumping the brakes on drag racing in city streets.
fox32chicago.com
Man robs convenience store with handgun in Chicago's Bucktown
CHICAGO - A man in his 20s robbed a convenience store in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood while armed with a gun. Police say a Black man went into a store in the 2300 block of North Damen Avenue where he pretended to buy items. The suspect pulled out a handgun and...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man attacked, shot in head in the Loop, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was assaulted and shot in The Loop early Saturday. Just after 1 a.m., the 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Wacker Drive when a group of people approached him and began to beat him, Chicago police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.
Man, 23, shot and killed while riding in vehicle in Grayslake
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 23-year-old man is dead after he was shot while riding in a vehicle in Grayslake Saturday morning. The man was a passenger in a vehicle on Washington Street near Lancer Lane around 10:45 a.m. when someone inside another vehicle started shooting at the victim's vehicle, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. The 23-year-old was struck, and the driver of his vehicle rushed him to Northwestern Medicine Center Graslake where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Grayslake Police responded to the hospital for a report of a gunshot victim and have requested assistance from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force in the investigation. An autopsy is being scheduled, authorities said. Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact Grayslake Police at 847-223-2341 or Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or online.
2 Chicago police officers charged for Pilsen shooting that left two injured
CHICAGO — Two Chicago officers were charged in a shooting that left two people injured in Pilsen over the summer. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced felony charges Friday against a Chicago police sergeant and an officer. Sgt. Christopher Liakopoulos and Officer Ruben Reynoso, both assigned to the major accidents unit, have each been […]
CBS News
Woman maced, stabbed while exiting residence in West Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was attacked as she was leaving a residence Friday morning. Police said around 6:45 a.m., the 31-year-old victim was leaving the residence when she was pepper sprayed by an unknown offender. She was then struck in the body and stabbed above her left eye...
fox32chicago.com
Oak Forest residents help police nab suspected car thief
OAK FOREST, Ill. - Police in Oak Forest were able to apprehend a suspected car thief this week with the assistance of some sharp-eyed residents. Officers responded to calls of a possible car burglar Wednesday in the south suburb, according to Oak Forest police. Residents told responding officers the suspect...
