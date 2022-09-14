Read full article on original website
Priority Impact Day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Priority Power of Midland teamed up with Keep Midland Beautiful for their first ever Priority Impact Day. Priority Power employees and their families helped beautify the Midland community. Starting at the Bush Tennis Center they cleaned the east and north ends of Holiday Hill Road.
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa vs. Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Bronchos faced the Amarillo Sandies. The Bronchos fell short losing to the Sandies 42-17 Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
Permian Chapter of Credit Unions host their annual golf tournament
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today the Permian Chapter of Credit Unions hosted their annual golf tournament at Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System. This is the tournament’s first year back since the start of the pandemic. All funds raised...
Odessa Fire Rescue opens new location
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue have opened a brand new Fire Station Friday morning. The location, marked number 9, is located at 1900 87th St. in Odessa. The ribbon ceremony was an exciting event that had cake for everyone who showed up as well as an opportunity for a tour of the brand new fire station. All the attendees even had a chance to see a real firetruck, as well as meet some of the firefighters that will be working there.
Legacy Freshman student stabbed
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Friday morning, a male student went to the nurse’s office at Legacy Freshman with a stab wound. The student was then driven by his parents to the ER where he was treated and released. According to MISD, the student is believed to have received the...
Midland animals shelters experience distemper outbreak
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland animal services has been affected by the distemper outbreak at the shelter and now they have resorted to extreme measures. Midland Animal services manager Ty Coleman says CDV or canine distemper virus is dangerous to dogs. “Distemper has various amounts of different symptoms you...
HIGHLIGHTS: San Antonio Cornerstone at Midland Christian
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian Mustangs lost 28-21 to the San Antonio Cornerstone Crusaders on Friday night. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
CBS7 Band Of The Week: TIED Pecos and Stanton
WEST TEXAS, (KOSA) - This week’s polls were just too close to have just one Band of the Week, so in a rare turn of events CBS7 decided that both bands deserve the honor. The Pecos Eagle Band and the Stanton Buffalo Band are CBS7′s Band of the Week, check out both bands in action above.
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. Lubbock Monterey
LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Bulldogs faced the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen in Lubbock. It was a close game but the Bulldogs pulled ahead beating the Plainsmen 18-13. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Harker Heights vs. Permian
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Harker Heights Knights faced the Permian Panthers. Both teams went into this game undefeated, but in a miraculous comeback, the Panthers took the win in an extremely close game. Permian beat Harker Heights, 28-27. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
Odessan gets invited to the one of the largest food truck events in Michigan
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last month, as a part of small business summer, Mary Kate Hamilton introduced Yvette Hernandez who’s the owner of Mi Cocinita food truck. She overcame drug addiction to start her own small business. Now, Hernandez has been invited to Michigan to the worlds largest food truck...
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
New improvements coming to Midland-Odessa roads over the next 10 years
ODESSA, Texas — New improvements and changes will be coming to those Texas rural roads that you drive on as years go by. The Texas Transportation Commission will be giving even more money to the Odessa District to build stronger roads. "We’ve gone from roughly $2 billion over 10...
The 87th Street River
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. 8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 9/14/22 - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.
Midland man dies in rollover crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man killed Friday morning in a single vehicle crash has been identified as 26-year-old Crissean Niceyea Butler. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Butler died at the scene. The crash happened around 5:54 a.m. on the Interstate 20 service road near mile marker 146. Investigators said Butler […]
Demolition begins on Water Wonderland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Water Wonderland off Business 20 in Midland is being demolished. CBS7 was there to see crews in action as they tore down parts of the park. The waterpark has been abandoned for over a decade. Most West Texans remember it as a waterpark back in the 80′s.
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a fugitive wanted by the US Marshals. 34-year-old Jerry Raymond Freels is wanted for a violation of the conditions of his supervised release. He was originally charged with possession of ammunition by a felon and escaping from custody. If you […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Pecos vs. Stanton
STANTON, Texas (KOSA) - The Pecos Eagles defeated the Stanton Buffaloes 14-0 on Friday night. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
HIGHLIGHTS: Forsan at McCamey
MCCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - The Forsan Buffaloes defeated the McCamey Badgers 33-2 on Friday night.. It’s the third season in a row the Buffloes have beaten the Badgers. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
