NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Lost In Arizona: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGlendale, AZ
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
scottsdale.org
Butterfly Wonderland inspires director’s ‘gift’
In promoting his forthcoming film “Daddy Daughter Trip,” actor, comedian, film director and Scottsdale transplant Rob Schneider had a unique idea to give Butterfly Wonderland a “thank you card” for allowing some scenes to be shot there. Because of his positive experiences at Butterfly Wonderland, Schneider...
foodgressing.com
Scottsdale Arizona Fall 2022 Events, Festivals
When it comes to Scottsdale, travel plans easily “fall” into place. As temperatures drop this season, resorts and restaurants fire up new offerings, art comes to the forefront, and traditions are celebrated. Here’s a look at Scottsdale Arizona Fall 2022 Events, Festivals. Food & Drink. T. Cook’s...
kjzz.org
Phoenix comedian joins cast of 'Saturday Night Live'
Michael Longfellow is a stand-up comedian who has been featured on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” and “Netflix is a Joke: The Festival.”. Now, the Phoenix native will be one of four new featured players in the 48th season cast of “Saturday Night Live.”. He...
East Valley Tribune
Hoarding nightmare plagues Val Vista Lakes
Val Vista Lakes resident Jeff Sloan says the junk slowly crept in over the years at his neighbor’s house across the street until it began to resemble a “landfill.”. Floor lamps, chandeliers, plastic buckets and other knick-knacks on the front porch, soon spread to piles of odds and ends and discarded furniture in the front yard and driveway. The backyard was already packed.
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix’s Things to Do This Weekend: David Spade, Third Friday
You worked hard this week and deserve to play even harder this weekend. Over the next 72 hours or so, you can attend a hometown performance by one-time Arizona resident David Spade, get an eyeful of art at Third Friday, learn how to make zines, or meet famed voice actors.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Sept. 16-18
Date: Sept. 16-25 Address: Queen Creek Olive Mill - 25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. https://visitqueencreekaz.com/events-calendar/garlic-festival/. "Mexico in a Bottle comes to Phoenix for an afternoon of mezcal, Mexican craft spirits, food, art, music and more!. "What began as an event to tell and celebrate the story of...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.995 Million Uniquely Architectural Home in Scottsdale is An Astounding Piece of Livable Art
The Home in Scottsdale, an unique masterpiece of the art proves that artistic creativity and functional living can coexist utilizing rammed earth, steel, glass and stone is now available for sale. This home located at 10016 E Relic Rock Rd #17, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) & Mitch Hundman (Phone: 602-618-3580) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
Here's Where To Find The Best Guacamole In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the highest-rated restaurants serving guacamole.
AZFamily
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
ABC 15 News
Glendale husky becomes neighborhood roof watchdog
GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale husky is quickly becoming the talk of the town, gaining massive attention online and from onlookers. Several ABC15 viewers sent us pictures and videos of Nala. “A lot of people love her, honestly,” says Nala's owner Jason Camarena. “They want to take pictures of...
santansun.com
Chandler’s Taqueria Factory focuses on tacos
Gamaliel (Gabe) Garfio said that when opening a new restaurant, owners must make some big decisions that will decide what kind of business they want to be. Some of them are tempting. “When you open up a restaurant, you have choices, of how you’re going to go to market,” he...
Locally Owned Chicken Sandwich Restaurant Now Open
Grab yourself a chicken sandwich from the new restaurant.Jennifer Burke/Unsplash. For fans of spicy chicken sandwiches, most options in metro Phoenix hail from outside of the city. In fact, most aren’t even regional chains, as restaurants have migrated into Arizona from all corners of the United States. From the Deep South to Southern California, there aren’t many born and raised Arizona-based chicken restaurants pecking around the Valley. That, however, has now changed, as one chicken and fries joint has now opened and is serving up an assortment of chicken options, based right in the heart of metro Phoenix.
townandtourist.com
15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
Modern Margarita Opens New Location In South Chandler
Open for Lunch, Dinner and Late Night Libations
luxury-houses.net
Breathtaking Custom Estate in The Heart of Scottsdale with Spectacular Resort Style Yard Comes to The Market with Asking Price $5 Million
The Home in Scottsdale, a thoughtfully designed modern masterpiece offers pure luxury and the exquisite views of the Sunset through the Mountains is now available for sale. This home located at 23416 N 84th St, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Marnie Rosenthal (Phone: 480-298-2971) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
kjzz.org
Lewis Nash remembers jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco
Jazz organist Joey DeFrancesco died Aug. 26. The Phoenix resident was 51 years old. DeFrancesco was born into Philadelphia jazz royalty — his grandfather, a saxophonist, and his father a nationally recognized keyboardist. Joey started playing the organ at 4, and at 5, he was sitting in on gigs...
momcollective.com
Head to the farm to pick your own produce {fun, family adventures await}
Fall wont officially be her in the valley for another month-ish, so we can’t think of a better way to get out of the heat then head to a farm and pick some fresh fruit & veggies. One of our favorite Fall traditions is visiting pumpkin patches located all...
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: At This Chandler Wine Bar, A Cocktail Steals the Spotlight
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu but instead one specific and amazing dish or drink. These bites and sips have something to say, and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that seriously are worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In Phoenix
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
