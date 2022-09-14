Read full article on original website
Lynbrook ‘Lights it up Gold’ for Mary
In an effort to raise awareness of pediatric cancer, the Village of Lynbrook held a special tree lighting ceremony on Monday night to “light it up gold” in honor of the Mary Ruchalski Foundation. Mary Ruchalski was a seventh grade student at St. Agnes Cathedral school in Rockville...
Town of Babylon unveils new pickleball courts for residents
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the unveiling at Zahn’s Park.
Missng Far Rockaway boy was found
The police in New York City who were looking for a 12-year-old boy, Luis Osorio from Far Rockaway, who was reported missing as of Sept. 15, said the young man was found.
Community mourns sudden death of 2022 Riverhead High School graduate
The Riverhead community is mourning the sudden death Saturday of a 2022 Riverhead High School graduate who had an apparent cardiac arrest following a seizure, according to his family. Eighteen-year old Denis Ruano came home around midnight after visiting his girlfriend, looking “completely normal,” his father Melvin Enrique Ruano said....
Mount Sinai South Nassau places one last steel beam
It’s a tradition dating back to some of the earliest days of modern construction. When a building is almost completed, the builders celebrate its construction by placing the last steel beam at the highest point in what’s known as a “topping out” ceremony. Mount Sinai South...
Glen Cove marks 9/11
Joining residents at the ceremony were the city’s first responders, clergy, and elected officials. Glen Cove High School students commemorated the occasion with musical performances: Shye Roberts sang the national anthem, Daniel Hernandez played taps, and Michael Renga read a poem written by Glen Cove resident Victoria Crosby. Bagpiper Robert Lynch played “Amazing Grace,” and attendees bowed their heads for prayers led by the Rev. John Burns, of Community Gospel Church, and Rabbi Irwin Huberman, of Congregation Tifereth Israel.
Heather Palmore, Esq. Named Corporate Honoree by Wyandanch Plaza Association
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- Heather Palmore, chief trial counsel at Napoli Shkolnik, was chosen as the 2022 Corporate Honoree by the Wyandanch Plaza Association (WPA) for her outstanding service to the Suffolk County community. She was honored at the Association’s annual Art of Giving Benefit September 13th, 2022, at Colonial Springs Golf Club. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006097/en/ HEATHER M. PALMORE Chief Trial Counsel, Napoli Shkolnik (Photo: Business Wire)
Cow seen wandering in Long Island country club sought by rescuers
MANORVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rescuers on Saturday were looking for a cow that was caught on video wandering around a country club on Long Island. The 800-pound animal can be seen running about on a golf course in Pine Hills Golf & Country Club in Manorville. The video was provided by the Strong Island Animal […]
First City Collective brings art and tourism to Glen Cove
Preserving history through art was one of the main goals. When the collective first considered the Coles House, a 9,000 square-foot landmark structure dating back to 1810, the building was heading toward demolition. When built in 1668 by a descendent of Robert Coles — one of the founders of Glen...
Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home
Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
Long Island tenants and activists march for housing rights
A group of activists and tenants met at the Rockville Centre LIRR station around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday to march for housing rights. New York Communities for Change and a number of other housing rights advocacy.
Cedarhurst village hosts its 21st anniversary of Sept. 11
The Five Towns and nearby communities lost seven people that Tuesday in 2001. Thomas Jurgens, 26; Neil Levin, 47; Kevin O’Rourke, 44; Bettina Browne Radburn, 49; Joseph Rivelli Jr., 43; Howard Selwyn, 47; and Ira Zaslow, 57, were remembered on Sunday as were those who have died since from 9/11-related illnesses.
Six-year-old oyster gardening program seeks to save the Sound
Community members, volunteers, scientists and public officials gathered by the Laurel Hollow docks on Wednesday to celebrate the success of the North Shore Oyster Gardening program. Hundreds of thousands of oysters have been seeded in local harbors in the six years since the program began, helping to clean the water and improve the quality of marine life.
NOSH finds a new home on School Street
The new location is a former art studio owned by Peter Holdman, the owner of God Loves You in downtown Glen Cove. After meeting with three commercial businesses that were interested in the space, Holdman said he turned down the prospective renters when he heard that NOSH was interested. Holdman said that the three prospective businesses made good offers for the space but renting to anyone other than NOSH didn’t feel right to him. “We felt immediately this is what God wants,” he said.
queenseagle.com
Mayor picks QueensWay over new subway for abandoned rail line in Queens – for now
Should a rotting rail line snaking through Central and South Queens be resurrected as a park or a new subway line? Queens has its answer – for now. After years of advocacy from two, somewhat competing groups, a long-ignored, 3.5 mile stretch of abandoned rail that cuts through Central and South Queens will be turned into a linear park, Mayor Eric Adams announced Friday afternoon.
Wanted for South Setauket larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a South Setauket store in August. Three men, including the man pictured on the right, entered Home Depot, located at 255 Pond...
midislandtimes.com
Arrest in Hicksville business scam
Nassau County Police arrested a Queens man on Wednesday, September 7th after he allegedly scammed a Hicksville business by pretending to be a town Code Enforcement Officer. According to county detectives, John Garland entered G and J Dry Cleaners, 212 W. Old Country Road and portrayed himself as a Code Enforcement Inspector for the Town of Oyster Bay. According to police, he was wearing an orange vest and displayed identification that included his photo and a Town of Hempstead seal. Police say Garland notified the business that its sign was in violation of the town’s ordinances and threatened fines in excess of $5,000 dollars if they were not addressed within 72 hours. According to police, he also issued fraudulent “Notice of Violation” paperwork that contained the seals for Nassau County, Town of Hempstead and Town of Oyster Bay. The business was also provided with a phone number for a business called FastSigns, located at 392 N. Wantagh Avenue, to correct the violation. The victim called the business and was given a $2,200 dollar estimate to rectify the violation.
Family thanks Nassau County cops for delivering their newborn baby at home on Long Island
A new mom on Long Island had a chance to thank the officers that helped her deliver her baby girl at home instead of the hospital.
Timothy Russer, village native and chief master sgt., retires
After 24 years of service, Freeport native, Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Lloyd Russer has retired from the District of Columbia Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force with the highest enlisted rank. Within the Air National Guard and United States Air Force, he attained the rank where only 1 percent...
Welcome back to Lawrence Woodmere Academy
For the first time in three years, Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere welcomed back students and parents with a barbecue on its campus on Woodmere Boulevard on Sept. 10. The non-sectarian private school served up an assortment of fun, food and attractions on a beautiful, sunny Saturday. HELP SUPPORT LOCAL...
