ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 1

Related
buildingindiana.com

Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center Ranked No. 2 in Indiana for Rehab

Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center is among the best physical rehabilitation centers in the country, receiving the distinction of No.2 in Indiana. The rating comes from Newsweek and Statista Inc., an industry ranking provider. The Pangere Corp. was the lead contractor that established the stroke and rehab center. More information...
CROWN POINT, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana suffered heavy casualties during Civil War

We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the final part of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Indiana Department of Workforce Development discovered unauthorized access to some user login information

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has discovered unauthorized access to some user login email addresses and security questions. The incident was related to login information for the Department's Uplink system. There were 4,264 accounts impacted, and holders of those accounts are being notified by mail. The DWD said no social security numbers are believed to have been accessed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
lakeshorepublicradio.org

St. John, Lowell fire departments awarded federal grant funding

The St. John and Lowell volunteer fire departments are each getting about half a million in federal funding. The St. John Fire Department has been awarded almost $491,000, and the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department was awarded almost $511,000 from the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program. That...
LOWELL, IN
WTHI

Over 4,000 accounts impacted in Indiana Department of Workforce Development data breach

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reporting a cybersecurity incident. A person or group gained access to some unemployment applicants' information. This includes login email addresses and security questions. Currently, the agency doesn't believe social security numbers were accessed. The agency says the incident...
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana project aims to save rare endangered species

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wildlife biologists in Indiana have been making efforts to save an endangered species found in the state, and now they’ll have a little more help. The Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife says they have been a longstanding partner with Purdue University in the effort to research and recover Indiana’s […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Insurance#Va#Regionally Speaking
city-countyobserver.com

New State Commercial Courts Are Open In 10 Indiana Counties

New State Commercial Courts Are Open In 10 Indiana Counties. (10 commercial courts around the state have been established: in Allen, Elkhart, Floyd, Hamilton, Lake, Madison, Marion, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh, and Vigo counties) The Indiana Supreme Court hosted a reception Wednesday to provide information to Indiana businesses, lawyers, legislators, and...
INDIANA STATE
showmegrantcounty.com

Hoosier History Comes to Life at Mississinewa 1812

Oct. 7 – 9 Mississinewa 1812 in Grant County is the largest living history event in the country, depicting the War of 1812. The weekend long, family-friendly event features a Battle of Mississinewa reenactment, British and American military encampments, a Native American village, a wilderness camp, a voyagers camp and a river town. Featuring several merchants, artisans and food vendors, the River Town is expansive.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Is Home to a Very Unique Festival Every Fall the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon

History meets the current day with this immersive festival in Indiana. Tell me that doesn't sound like the coolest band name?!. Okay, but seriously did you know Indiana was home to a huge festival that reenacts 18th-century life at Fort Ouiatenon? It's true, and this festival is complete with cannons, authentic food, French and Native American music and dance, and plenty of hands-on activities from candle dipping, to storytelling, to bead bracelet making.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Hoosiers protest outside governor's residence on day ban goes into effect

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's near-total abortion ban went into effect Thursday morning. That afternoon, IUPUI's Student Alliance for Equality (SAFE) marched to the governor's residence, where other's had been chanting all afternoon. "It's a really devastating day to be a Hoosier and a woman living here. I feel just in...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part

MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
MARION, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy