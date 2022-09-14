ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 63

Patrick Finnigan
3d ago

I've flown with babies twice, and no one has known that they were there. But, I anticipated trouble, and solved it before it happened. He should have taken the child on a walk, he was probably too engrossed with his phone to be bothered.

Reply(3)
11
John Roder
3d ago

I don’t understand the point of taking a 2-year-old on a Mexican vacation. That just sounds like a lot of work.

Reply(1)
18
craft beer lover
3d ago

Put in some ear buds and listen to music. I’ll take a crying baby over a “person of size” in the middle seat.

Reply(2)
15
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet#Toys#Aita Lr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video of four-year-old being sent home from California elementary school for not wearing mask sparks anger

A school district in California has removed its mask requirement for students after a four-year-old boy was filmed by his father being sent home from school because he wasn’t wearing a face covering. Footage posted to YouTube shows the incident at the Theuerkauf Elementary School in the Mountain View Whisman School District in suburban San Francisco. Principal Michelle Williams told the father in the video that “I welcome him here and I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I want him here but it is our district’s policy to have to wear a mask”. The footage later...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Distractify

Mom Says Son Came Home “Starving” on First Day of School Because Other Student Ate His Lunch

There's something utterly primal about another being swooping in and eating our food. Sure, an argument can be made that there are plenty of metaphors for that in the workplace, the creative arts, or in the world of cutthroat business deals. But there are certainly folks out there who will have no problem literally taking the food of another person, just ask people in jail or in school.
KIDS
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
173K+
Followers
26K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy