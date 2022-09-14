ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, CO

Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19

The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

2 dead, others hurt after head-on crash in Douglas County

Douglas County authorities are investigating a double fatal crash that happened Wednesday night on Crowfoot Valley Road near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock.  On Thursday, shattered glass and tire marks were all that's left of what witnesses described as a gut-wrenching scene.  "The cars were in pretty scary shape," said Danny Gregg, who works nearby and saw the crash scene from afar. "I was just really concerned for everybody's safety primarily."  According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened when a driver heading northbound crossed the center line hitting one vehicle then another.  Officials have identified the deceased as Parker...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes

Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Jeffco taxpayers can expect TABOR refund checks in the mail soon

On the heels of the statewide TABOR refund checks mailed to taxpayers weeks ago, Jefferson County taxpayers can expect another check in the mail soon. The TABOR amendment requires governments in Colorado to either refund excess revenue to taxpayers or seek ask for voter approval to keep and use those funds. Jefferson County received $17.3 million in revenue above the limit set by TABOR, and will soon refund roughly 213,000 taxpayers in the county. On average, the checks will amount to $80 or less, and 88% of taxpayers will get that amount. The median check amount is $48, which means 50% of people will receive a check for $50 or less. The Jefferson County Treasurers Office asks that people not send checks back, because the county cannot use those funds. 
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
CBS Denver

Christian Glass' autopsy shows drugs after deputy shooting

Yes, there were drugs in Christian Glass' system: how does it play into the equation after being shot by deputies after calling for help?CBS News Colorado has shown the body camera footage from the night in June when Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy after Glass refused to leave his car in Silver Plume. CBS News Colorado was able to go over the autopsy report with a professor of medical toxicology with CU and get context for the toxicology portion of the report. Andrew Monte is the expert in this story. The report shows...
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO

