Read full article on original website
Related
Backcountry project work violates DougCo zoning
A part of the backcountry wilderness area managed by the Highlands Ranch Community Association. |Highlands Ranch Community Association. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 16, 2022.
thecentersquare.com
Polis to EPA: Colorado will ‘pursue any legal options’ to avoid reformulated gas requirement
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ administration is opposing a federal action triggered by the Denver metro area's ozone levels that would likely mean higher gas prices. In a letter sent Wednesday to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Polis went so far as to warn of...
Colorado Springs woman ordered to pay $204K in restitution for medicaid theft
On Wednesday the 14th Attorney General Phill Weiser announced a judge ordered Marth Sutherland to pay $204,000 in restitution for false medical procedures.
skyhinews.com
Candidate for Colorado Senate District 8 on the campaign trail, including a stop in Grand County on Sept. 19
The Colorado Senate District 8 race is heating up between Republican candidate Matt Solomon and Democratic candidate Dylan Roberts, ahead of the November elections. As Solomon prepares to visit Grand County next week, he spoke about his goals for the office, experiences campaigning and meeting community members across the vast district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EPA officially downgrades Front Range ozone levels to ‘severe’
Colorado communities along the Front Range from Denver to Fort Collins will now face stricter rules to improve air quality after a long-anticipated decision from the Environmental Protection Agency dropped Friday.
2 dead, others hurt after head-on crash in Douglas County
Douglas County authorities are investigating a double fatal crash that happened Wednesday night on Crowfoot Valley Road near Sapphire Point in Castle Rock. On Thursday, shattered glass and tire marks were all that's left of what witnesses described as a gut-wrenching scene. "The cars were in pretty scary shape," said Danny Gregg, who works nearby and saw the crash scene from afar. "I was just really concerned for everybody's safety primarily." According to the Sheriff's Office, the crash happened when a driver heading northbound crossed the center line hitting one vehicle then another. Officials have identified the deceased as Parker...
More than 20,000 DougCo homes sit in wildfire danger zone
A Mountain View wildland firefighter walks through the smoke and haze in Louisville, Colorado on Dec. 30.Marc Piscotty/Getty Images. As many as 320,000 single-family homes risk wildfire damage in Colorado, including approximately 20,827 houses in Douglas County.
coloradopolitics.com
Ganahl unveils transportation plan focused on roads, wants to ask voters to replace fees with taxes
Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl on Thursday unveiled a plan to spend billions on improving and expanding roads across Colorado while rolling back state spending on other forms of transportation. Flanked by Republican state lawmakers and supporters, Ganahl said she wants to ask voters to convert a package of transportation-related...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Summit Daily News
These 5 Colorado counties face the highest risk of losing homes to wildfires
COLORADO — Nearly 320,000 single-family homes in Colorado are at risk of wildfire damage with potential losses highest in El Paso County, according to CoreLogic, a property information firm that prepares an annual Wilfire Report. California, Florida, Texas, Colorado and New Mexico are the top five states in terms...
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate
The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
2 killed in Douglas County crash
Investigators said two people died in a multi-car crash Wednesday evening in Douglas County.
Jeffco taxpayers can expect TABOR refund checks in the mail soon
On the heels of the statewide TABOR refund checks mailed to taxpayers weeks ago, Jefferson County taxpayers can expect another check in the mail soon. The TABOR amendment requires governments in Colorado to either refund excess revenue to taxpayers or seek ask for voter approval to keep and use those funds. Jefferson County received $17.3 million in revenue above the limit set by TABOR, and will soon refund roughly 213,000 taxpayers in the county. On average, the checks will amount to $80 or less, and 88% of taxpayers will get that amount. The median check amount is $48, which means 50% of people will receive a check for $50 or less. The Jefferson County Treasurers Office asks that people not send checks back, because the county cannot use those funds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
350-pound bear found living in dense Colorado residential area near grade school
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a 350-pound bear was found living in the heart of a dense residential area in Colorado Springs, near an elementary school. This prompted a rescue mission to remove the bear from this area, preventing the potential for a negative interaction that could have resulted in the euthanization of the bear.
cpr.org
Speed cameras, unpopular but shown to make roads safer, could become a lot more common in Colorado
Speeding is a common factor in the rising numbers of traffic deaths across Colorado, yet the state’s law enforcement agencies are limited in how they can use a proven tool to slow drivers: automated speed cameras. That could change under proposed legislation requested by state Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield.
Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was arrested early Saturday morning in Colorado Springs after threatening to shoot restaurant staff with a gun, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the woman was an angry customer and threatened staff at a restaurant in the 500 block of S. Circle Drive around 3:30 The post Angry customer arrested after threating restaurant staff with a gun in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Man sticks gun through hole in wall, starts fire at townhome
The Golden Police Department is investigating after a man allegedly knocked a hole in his neighbor's wall, stuck a gun through the hole and started a fire at a townhome on Friday morning.
Victims of multi-car crash near Castle Rock ID’d by county coroner
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 15, 2022. (Castle Rock, Colo.) Two people died after four cars crashed on Crowfoot Valley Road north of Macanta Boulevard at about 5:28 p.m. Wednesday.
Hundreds of police officers - some from as far Utah - say goodbye to fallen officer Dillon Vakoff
Dillon Vakoff loved fishing. He loved his family. He loved spending time with the family dog. He loved Halloween costumes. But most of all, he loved Megan Esslinger. And the couple loved to do one thing together – dance. But...
Christian Glass' autopsy shows drugs after deputy shooting
Yes, there were drugs in Christian Glass' system: how does it play into the equation after being shot by deputies after calling for help?CBS News Colorado has shown the body camera footage from the night in June when Christian Glass, 22, was shot five times by a Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputy after Glass refused to leave his car in Silver Plume. CBS News Colorado was able to go over the autopsy report with a professor of medical toxicology with CU and get context for the toxicology portion of the report. Andrew Monte is the expert in this story. The report shows...
2 Parker men killed in 4-vehicle crash
Two men died after a crash involving four vehicles in an area of unincorporated Douglas County Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0