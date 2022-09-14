AL Sluggers (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports) The Yankees' Aaron Judge has been on a power trip in 2022. He's taken pitchers of all sorts deep and now marks the 25th season of an American Leaguer reaching the 50-home run mark. It's Judge's second time reaching the impressive total during his career. Who are the others?Jimmie Foxx (Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports) 1938: 50, Boston Red SoxBrady Anderson (Michael Owens-USA TODAY Sports) 1996: 50, Baltimore OriolesCecil Fielder (USAT) 1990: 51, Detroit TigersJim Thome (Photo by Marilyn Indahl/Getty Images) 2002: 52, ClevelandAlex Rodriguez (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 2001: 52, Texas RangersMark McGwire (AP Photo/Jim Mone) 1996: 52, Oakland...

MLB ・ 31 MINUTES AGO