Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Will Return This Week After Welcoming New Baby
Tyler Anderson welcomed his new bundle of joy on Saturday and is set to return for doubleheader Tuesday.
American Leaguers who hit 50 or more home runs in a single season
AL Sluggers (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports) The Yankees' Aaron Judge has been on a power trip in 2022. He's taken pitchers of all sorts deep and now marks the 25th season of an American Leaguer reaching the 50-home run mark. It's Judge's second time reaching the impressive total during his career. Who are the others?Jimmie Foxx (Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports) 1938: 50, Boston Red SoxBrady Anderson (Michael Owens-USA TODAY Sports) 1996: 50, Baltimore OriolesCecil Fielder (USAT) 1990: 51, Detroit TigersJim Thome (Photo by Marilyn Indahl/Getty Images) 2002: 52, ClevelandAlex Rodriguez (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 2001: 52, Texas RangersMark McGwire (AP Photo/Jim Mone) 1996: 52, Oakland...
MLB
