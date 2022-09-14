ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll

More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will […]
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County DA’s surveillance of ballot drop boxes proved successful despite objections | Opinion

Like a lot of Pennsylvanians, I too have been following the situation concerning drop boxes in Lehigh County. As the drama there continues to play out, one thing we have learned is that observers at drop boxes do keep voters honest by ensuring they comply with the law, which states a person can only return his or her own ballot. Oddly enough, this aspect of the election law is often overlooked, even by the Commonwealth’s top executive, Gov. Tom Wolf, when he admitted his wife returned his mail-in ballot during a recent election.
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Fixing one problem with Pa.’s elections could bolster public confidence, Democrats say

As Pennsylvania heads toward an election the nation will be watching, state lawmakers have proposed dozens of changes to the state Election Code aimed at improving ballot access, security, and modernizing the process.  Among those bills, Democratic state representatives said Wednesday, is one that would fix a legislative oversight leading to delays in counting mail-in […] The post Fixing one problem with Pa.’s elections could bolster public confidence, Democrats say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
buckscountyherald.com

Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly

A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
WHYY

Defending the 2020 election has cost Pennsylvania millions. Here’s how the state is preparing for this election

Pennsylvania’s position as a key battleground state has made it the target of a concentrated number of election-related lawsuits. Since the unfounded election fraud claims started rolling in following former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, the Keystone State has been hit with more than 30 lawsuits. For comparison, the state faced only seven election-related lawsuits in 2016.
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's approach to sealing criminal convictions could go national

(The Center Square) – Criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a news release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.
CBS Philly

66% of registered Pa. voters in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana, CBS News poll finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new developments in the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. A large majority, 66% of registered voters, support legalizing recreational marijuana in the commonwealth, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll finds. Thirty-four percent do not support legalizing marijuana. The CBS News poll found two-thirds of people polled would like marijuana legalized, and while there are bills making their way through the statehouse, there are also efforts to stop them in their tracks. "It's just the right thing to do," Rep. Amen Brown said. Brown is the sponsor of a bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania. It...
WGAL

WGAL fact checks Pennsylvania political ads

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — WGAL is checking claims made in political ads airing ahead of the November election. Below you will find our Ad Watches that have been done so far. Stay with WGAL as the election gets closer, we'll continue to fact-check ads through the campaign season and add those reports to this page as they air.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society

We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
Community Policy