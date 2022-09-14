Read full article on original website
Democrat Josh Shapiro takes his gubernatorial campaign to Mastriano country
CHAMBERSBURG - Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, knows he doesn’t have to carry most central Pennsylvania counties to win this year’s election. But he also knows, from the Democrats’ experience of 2016 when Donald J. Trump won the state, that he can’t totally write-off...
Third-party candidate could sway Pennsylvania Senate Race: poll
The participation of a third-party candidate could be the difference in November's Pennsylvania Senate race, according to a recently released poll by the Trafalgar Group.
mahoningmatters.com
Pennsylvania Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano registered to vote in New Jersey — just like Dr. Oz
Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was reportedly registered to vote in New Jersey until last year, opening himself up to the kind of carpetbagger accusations that have dogged Dr. Mehmet Oz. The underdog GOP candidate grew up in the Garden State and voted in Jersey for 28...
More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll
More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while 21 percent said they will […]
Lehigh County DA’s surveillance of ballot drop boxes proved successful despite objections | Opinion
Like a lot of Pennsylvanians, I too have been following the situation concerning drop boxes in Lehigh County. As the drama there continues to play out, one thing we have learned is that observers at drop boxes do keep voters honest by ensuring they comply with the law, which states a person can only return his or her own ballot. Oddly enough, this aspect of the election law is often overlooked, even by the Commonwealth’s top executive, Gov. Tom Wolf, when he admitted his wife returned his mail-in ballot during a recent election.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Fix medical marijuana loopholes before growing to recreational use
Pennsylvania has a marijuana problem. The state legalized weed for medical use in 2016. Dispensaries started opening their doors two years later, with the government picking up a 5% tax on sales. That translates to millions in revenue for the public coffers. Dispensaries were barely opened when the discussion of...
Governor candidate, Trump Jr. rally in Pennsylvania
“You can run Josh, but you can’t hide because in November we’re coming for you and you’re going to lose, “ said Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate.
Fixing one problem with Pa.’s elections could bolster public confidence, Democrats say
As Pennsylvania heads toward an election the nation will be watching, state lawmakers have proposed dozens of changes to the state Election Code aimed at improving ballot access, security, and modernizing the process. Among those bills, Democratic state representatives said Wednesday, is one that would fix a legislative oversight leading to delays in counting mail-in […] The post Fixing one problem with Pa.’s elections could bolster public confidence, Democrats say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
buckscountyherald.com
Press conference on Mastriano education plan turns ugly
A press conference called for education union officials and Democratic state lawmakers to blast Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s education plan became anything but ordinary Thursday, Sept. 15, when many Mastriano supporters turned up to shout, heckle and interrupt the proceedings. At the event held just outside the Chancellor...
Defending the 2020 election has cost Pennsylvania millions. Here’s how the state is preparing for this election
Pennsylvania’s position as a key battleground state has made it the target of a concentrated number of election-related lawsuits. Since the unfounded election fraud claims started rolling in following former President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020, the Keystone State has been hit with more than 30 lawsuits. For comparison, the state faced only seven election-related lawsuits in 2016.
Pennsylvania's approach to sealing criminal convictions could go national
(The Center Square) – Criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a news release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.
Pennsylvania representative proposes bill to allow self-exclusion from alcohol purchases
FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A local lawmaker came up with an idea to help people struggling with alcohol addiction after experiencing it first-hand. “Over the past year or so, I have, unfortunately, struggled with alcohol addiction,” said Representative Matt Dowling. Speaking from experience, Rep. Dowling, who represents Fayette...
Gov. Wolf orders Pa. flags to half-staff to honor former state rep
In honor of former Pa. State Representative Jeff Pyle, who died Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately. He was 57. Pyle served in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2021, representing the 60th...
66% of registered Pa. voters in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana, CBS News poll finds
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new developments in the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. A large majority, 66% of registered voters, support legalizing recreational marijuana in the commonwealth, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll finds. Thirty-four percent do not support legalizing marijuana. The CBS News poll found two-thirds of people polled would like marijuana legalized, and while there are bills making their way through the statehouse, there are also efforts to stop them in their tracks. "It's just the right thing to do," Rep. Amen Brown said. Brown is the sponsor of a bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania. It...
fox40jackson.com
Philadelphia voters say Fetterman’s health won’t impact their vote, citing Biden’s age and health
PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia voters shared whether they were concerned about Lt. Gov. John Letterman’s health if elected to the Senate and if it would impact their vote in the midterm elections, with some citing President Biden’s health as reassurance. “He might not be healthy mentally, but he...
WGAL
WGAL fact checks Pennsylvania political ads
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — WGAL is checking claims made in political ads airing ahead of the November election. Below you will find our Ad Watches that have been done so far. Stay with WGAL as the election gets closer, we'll continue to fact-check ads through the campaign season and add those reports to this page as they air.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania
A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
Pa. waived its basic skills requirement for educators. Will it attract more teachers?
Emma Lambert easily passed the writing portion of the basic skills test required of Pennsylvania teaching candidates. The math section took a few more attempts. As for reading? She failed 12 times before hiring a tutor. At lucky 13, she finally passed the test. The declining pipeline of educators-to-be has...
nextpittsburgh.com
Is Pennsylvania on the verge of adopting a ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law?
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He says the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended. It was a taboo topic, and because of the stigma, he and other...
Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society
We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
