FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles on I-75 in Warren County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. OSHP said 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf lost control of his vehicle while traveling southbound on I-75 at around 4 p.m. Thursday. Metcalf traveled off the left side of the road and hit a concrete median barrier. When he traveled back into the southbound lanes, his car was hit by a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Lu Ann Sewell.

WARREN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO