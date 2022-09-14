Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
WLWT 5
A vehicle on fire is blocking several lanes along I-75 near Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes along northbound I-75 between I-275 and Union Centre Boulevard has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 75, Friday afternoon. The three right lanes...
Fox 19
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
Fox 19
Medical helicopter responds to Brown County crash involving 3 children
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An off-road vehicle carrying two adults and three children crashed Friday night in Brown County, according to Brown County Dispatch. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Blue Sky Road outside Williamsburg. The driver of an RZR side-by-side was on a winding...
WLWT 5
1 hospitalized after four-vehicle crash, fuel spill on NB I-71/75
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — UPDATE:. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a four-vehicle crash on I-71/75 in Kenton County, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said there was also clean up that took place because of a fuel spill on the highway. The highway has full...
WCPO
82-year-old dead after crash on I-75 in Warren County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles on I-75 in Warren County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. OSHP said 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf lost control of his vehicle while traveling southbound on I-75 at around 4 p.m. Thursday. Metcalf traveled off the left side of the road and hit a concrete median barrier. When he traveled back into the southbound lanes, his car was hit by a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Lu Ann Sewell.
OSHP: Man killed after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Middletown
WARREN COUNTY — A Franklin Township man has died, and a Centerville woman was injured after a crash, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Crews were called to the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 near state Route 122 just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday.
At least 1 man shot in knee in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one man was shot in the knee Saturday night in Dayton. >>‘My boyfriend has been shot;’ 911 call details moments following shooting in Miamisburg. Dayton officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Watkins Place on report of gunshots fired around 10:07 p.m., according the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
WLWT 5
Child drowns in swimming pool in Villa Hills according to police
VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A child drowned in a swimming pool in Villa Hills, according to police. Reports were of an 11-year-old victim. After continued resuscitation efforts from medical personnel, the victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. The lifesaving resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the...
Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miamisburg man has died after a crash in Miami Township late Friday night. Crews were called to the reports of a crash with injuries at Kelly Marie Court and Benner Road in Miami Township around 11:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Montgomery County Coroner’s Office...
WLWT 5
Traffic details for weekend events in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend with all of the events being hosted. To accommodate the Miami University vs. University of Cincinnati football game at Paycor Stadium, Hudy 14/7K race organizers previously agreed to reverse the route race participants will take. Roads...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in West Chester Township. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by...
Police search for suspects after Miamisburg shooting
The suspects of the shooting are believed to be in a dark sedan vehicle last seen going northbound toward Linden Avenue.
Police: 11-year-old dies in apparent accidental drowning in Villa Hills
An 11-year-old child has died in an apparent accidental drowning Saturday evening in Villa Hills, according to police.
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
WLWT 5
Hamilton police officer facing vandalism charge
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police officer is accused of committing a crime himself. 40-year-old Casey Johnson is currently incarcerated in the Butler County Jail, charged with vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Johnson is listed as a Sergeant with the police department. This is a developing story. WLWT is trying...
WLWT 5
Butler County Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after Ross Township motorcycle crash
ROSS, Ohio — One person has died and another has suffered serious injuries after a motorcycle crash Wednesday in Ross Township. According to the Butler County Sherriff's Office, emergency personnel responded to the 3800 block of Cincinnati-Brookville Road (S.R. 126) around 6:38 p.m. to the crash. Deputies say a...
Woman dead, 1 other seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Butler County
ROSS TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead and one other person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Ross Township Wednesday. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash in the 3800 block of Cincinnati-Brookville Road shortly before 6:40 p.m.
WLWT 5
Convergence of multiple events in downtown Cincinnati creates navigation worries
CINCINNATI — Even with traffic signs everywhere, Second Street in Cincinnati heading west to east was a ball of confusion for drivers Friday. They had to navigate traffic cones designed to keep cars away from Oktoberfest revelers. The potential for more crisscrossing cars will go up a notch Saturday...
Man accused of chasing victim through parking lot, shooting multiple times in Dayton
DAYTON — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a man multiple times near an apartment complex in Dayton. Shaquille Thomas, 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive last week, according to court records.
