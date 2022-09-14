ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A crash is blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking southbound lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the Brent Spence Bridge, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT...
UC Air Care transports motorcyclist from Clermont County crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Clermont County Friday evening. It happened around 5 p.m. on Clermontville Laurel Road just north of New Richmond, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers at the scene. The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, went off the...
82-year-old dead after crash on I-75 in Warren County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles on I-75 in Warren County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said. OSHP said 82-year-old Gerald Metcalf lost control of his vehicle while traveling southbound on I-75 at around 4 p.m. Thursday. Metcalf traveled off the left side of the road and hit a concrete median barrier. When he traveled back into the southbound lanes, his car was hit by a 2010 Honda Accord driven by Lu Ann Sewell.
At least 1 man shot in knee in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one man was shot in the knee Saturday night in Dayton. >>‘My boyfriend has been shot;’ 911 call details moments following shooting in Miamisburg. Dayton officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Watkins Place on report of gunshots fired around 10:07 p.m., according the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Child drowns in swimming pool in Villa Hills according to police

VILLA HILLS, Ky. — A child drowned in a swimming pool in Villa Hills, according to police. Reports were of an 11-year-old victim. After continued resuscitation efforts from medical personnel, the victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood. The lifesaving resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the...
Traffic details for weekend events in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The city of Cincinnati is the place to be this weekend with all of the events being hosted. To accommodate the Miami University vs. University of Cincinnati football game at Paycor Stadium, Hudy 14/7K race organizers previously agreed to reverse the route race participants will take. Roads...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in West Chester Township. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Springfield man arrested for 7th OVI by...
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
Hamilton police officer facing vandalism charge

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police officer is accused of committing a crime himself. 40-year-old Casey Johnson is currently incarcerated in the Butler County Jail, charged with vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. Johnson is listed as a Sergeant with the police department. This is a developing story. WLWT is trying...
