ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida industries prepare for the fallout from a potential railroad strike

By Michael Paluska
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABAzR_0hvUMh0C00

As negotiations to avert a significant supply chain crisis continue, leaders in Floria are preparing for potential impacts to rail service and supply chain lines.

A labor strike by railroad workers could have "catastrophic" impacts on the economy.

Many people don't realize how interconnected railroad freight lines are with the trucking industry, and there are simply not enough trucks or truck drivers to pick up the slack.

RELATED:

"It's estimated that if there is the rail stop, nationally, we'll need 460,000 more trucks to pick up that slack, which is just not practical or feasible by any stretch of the imagination," President and CEO of the Florida Trucking Association Alix Miller said.

Miller even stated that "it could have dire consequences to the entire supply chain."

"We do not produce coal in Florida; it's imported from other states for our electricity, food, vegetables, corn syrup, chemicals, and even the chemicals that we use to clean water for, for it to be potable, for drinking," he continued. "All these things come by rail and then are picked up by trucks to be delivered and used."

The American Trucking Associations also warned of dire consequences for the U.S. supply chain if a strike were to go into effect.

"Idling all 7,000 long-distance daily freight trains in the U.S. would require more than 460,000 additional long-haul trucks every day, which is not possible based on equipment availability and an existing shortage of 80,000 drivers," ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said in a letter. "As such, any rail service disruption will create havoc in the supply chain and fuel inflationary pressures across the board."

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), they are monitoring potential impacts on SunRail.

"The Florida Department of Transportation is aware of ongoing negotiations between rail carriers and rail unions," VP of Community Outreach for GLOBAL-5 assisting FDOT media requests David Parks wrote in an email. "The Department continues to monitor the situation as a labor strike could impact SunRail service. More information will be available as developments occur."

Amtrak released a statement on Wednesday that they "will be pre-emptively canceling trips over an additional seven Long Distance routes to avoid possible passenger disruptions while en route on Wednesday, September 14, 2022."

Amtrak officials said, "these initial adjustments include canceling some Long Distance routes starting on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, and could be followed by impacts to all Long Distance and most State-Supported routes. These adjustments are necessary to ensure trains can reach their terminals before freight railroad service interruption if a resolution in negotiations is not reached."

Despite concerns over supply chain issues, a spokesperson for the Florida Ports Authority said the strike will likely have more of an impact on "domestic rail travel in Florida than it will have on seaports."

"While a railroad strike will impact all of the nation's seaports, in Florida, the impact will be very mild," President of Yellow Finch Strategies Edie Ousley said. "In fact, we'll be more indirectly impacted than most other states because of Florida's dynamic highway and interstate system and our ability to move goods from ship to shelf via truck transport."

"There are certain segments and certain industries that will be catastrophically impacted by us. And we'll just hope for a short strike if it happens," Miller said.

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

Florida's New Minimum Wage is Finally Approved

Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Florida Leads the Nation with the Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Nation’s Ten Largest States and the Most New Business Formations in the Country

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida’s unemployment rate remained strong at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s ten largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022. Florida also leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second-place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020. For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate. Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month of August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage points faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)

Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida Retirement Dream is Fading Away

For decades, Florida has been recognized as one of the best retirement destinations in America. The Sunshine State brings a lot of positives, from diverse food options and robust culture to low taxes and manageable living costs. The dream of Florida retirement was just as strong as the American Dream.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Travel#Rail Service#Amtrak
WMBB

Florida deer hunting season 2022-23: Here’s what you need to know

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The 2022-23 deer hunting season for Florida is right around the corner. Here’s a look at the season dates for archery, crossbow, youth deer hunt weekend and general guns including regulations for antlered and antlerless deer as well as daily bag limits. For some parts of Florida, deer hunting season is in […]
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

How to Rent an Apartment in Florida

Florida is the ultimate destination for people who want to live out their vacation in paradise. With all of its sunny days and beautiful scenery, it’s easy on your wallet too!. That being said, renting here involves more than just signing a lease on the first meeting with the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WCJB

Florida minimum wage takes another step towards $15 per hour

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - In the second increase under a 2020 constitutional amendment, Florida’s minimum wage will go to 11 dollars an hour on September 30th. The voter-approved amendment will gradually lead to a 15-dollars-an-hour minimum wage on September 30th, 2026, with inflation-linked increases after that. The minimum wage increase will increase pay by about $2,100 annually, for full-time workers.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida power companies ask for increase on electric bills

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida power companies have asked the public service commission (PSC) to approve double-digit percent increases for their customers in 2023. TECO has asked for an increase of between 8% and 12% for businesses, and 11% for households. "We will get through this year okay. What worries me...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

More storms strike Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances once again will be sky-high across Central Florida. Expect a 70% coverage of rain from Friday through Sunday. The risk for strong storms includes lightning and heavy rain. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Rain chances will be at 60% on...
ORLANDO, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

FWC cracking down on illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries

An ongoing problem in Central and South Florida has now spanned across the Panhandle. The illegal harvesting of saw palmetto berries has been on the rise in several local state managed lands, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) law enforcement is cracking down. Each year, the FWC Division...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy