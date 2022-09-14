ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

City
Lyndhurst, NJ
City
Kearny, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
Lyndhurst, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
thelakewoodscoop.com

Here’s An Interesting One: Lakewood Resident Receives Summonses For Traffic Stop He Was Never On [UPDATE – Police To Void Tickets]

A Lakewood resident was shocked to open his mailbox to find two summonses as a result of a traffic stop. The issue? He says he was never stopped. The resident tells TLS he received a court notice in the mail referencing two summonses, but when he realized this was an obvious mistake, he contacted the court for a copy of the tickets.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in East 24th Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 24th Street early Saturday morning. The victim, 37, was struck by gunfire on East 24th Street and Broadway at around 4:11 a.m. He arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police continue...
PATERSON, NJ
Person
Michael Clifford
Daily Voice

Seven Hospitalized In 3-Car Crash Involving NJ Transit Bus In Newark

Seven people including the bus driver were hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash involving and NJ Transit bus Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Newark, authorities said. The incident happened just before 7:40 a.m., when the bus was struck by one of two cars that collided at South Orange Avenue and Grove Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation

HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
HAVERSTRAW, NY

