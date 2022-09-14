Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Authorities Try To ID Man Struck, Killed By Train In Rutherford
A man was rendered unidentifiable when he was struck and killed by a commuter train in Rutherford. Police found the dismembered body after responding to the call near the intersection of Park and East Erie avenues just west of the Rutherford train station shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Franklin Lakes Home Burglarized, Range Rover Stolen In Statewide Teen Crime Spree
Another beneficiary of New Jersey’s bail reform law broke into a million-dollar Franklin Lakes home and drove off in the owner’s car during a months-long crime spree from one end of the state to the other, authorities charged. Records show Tamir Pitts, 18, has been arrested numerous times...
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
Woman charged in N.J. car crash that killed mother of 3 during morning jog
A 35-year-old Morris County woman has been charged in a fatal car crash that killed a mother of three who was struck during her morning jog in Pequannock earlier this year, authorities said. Maria Oliveri, of Riverdale, was charged with one count of second-degree vehicular homicide, one count of disorderly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelakewoodscoop.com
Here’s An Interesting One: Lakewood Resident Receives Summonses For Traffic Stop He Was Never On [UPDATE – Police To Void Tickets]
A Lakewood resident was shocked to open his mailbox to find two summonses as a result of a traffic stop. The issue? He says he was never stopped. The resident tells TLS he received a court notice in the mail referencing two summonses, but when he realized this was an obvious mistake, he contacted the court for a copy of the tickets.
NJ city imposes super-low speed limit on every street
HOBOKEN — Sammy Hagar could do a remake of his 80s hit "I Can't Drive 55" as Hoboken transitions into a new citywide speed limit. Even 55 will be too fast with the installation began Wednesday of new signage and pavement markings for the new 20 mph limit. The...
GOTCHA! Thieves Captured After Crashing Stolen Car Into Stopped Traffic At Routes 17 And 4
Two out-of-state teens were captured after crashing a stolen car into two vehicles -- sending a driver to the hospital -- while trying to cross from one busy Paramus highway to another, authorities said. Parris Lamont Dennis, 18, of Jamaica, Queens, and Shahiem X. McCrimmon, 19, of the Bronx bailed...
Paterson man hurt in East 24th Street shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on East 24th Street early Saturday morning. The victim, 37, was struck by gunfire on East 24th Street and Broadway at around 4:11 a.m. He arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police continue...
RELATED PEOPLE
HEROES: Paterson Firefighters Lift Jitney Bus Off Struck Pedestrian
A group of heroic Paterson firefighters didn't have time to retrieve special equipment, so they grabbed hold of a dollar bus and lifted it off a woman who'd just been struck, authorities said. The pinned 53-year-old victim was alert and conscious after the accident on McBride Avenue near Hoxey Street...
Seven Hospitalized In 3-Car Crash Involving NJ Transit Bus In Newark
Seven people including the bus driver were hospitalized in a three-vehicle crash involving and NJ Transit bus Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Newark, authorities said. The incident happened just before 7:40 a.m., when the bus was struck by one of two cars that collided at South Orange Avenue and Grove Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
New Rochelle Resident Among Duo Charged In Connection To Double Weekend Shooting
Two people, including a Westchester resident, were charged in connection to a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in New Jersey — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said. Dewitt Gilmore, age 32, of New Rochelle, was charged with...
Police: 2 trucks involved in head-on collision on Route 17 in Monroe
Police are investigating a head-on collision involving two trucks in Orange County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
20 months later, feds track another Jan. 6 cop-assault suspect in NJ
A Toms River man is the 25th person from New Jersey charged in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Department of Justice in a complaint says it was tipped off anonymously that Salvatore Vassallo, 59, of Toms River, was at the Capitol that day.
Police: 2 people shot at Claremont apartment complex
The NYPD is currently searching for a suspect who shot two people at Claremont Franklin Houses on Thursday afternoon.
Two Arrests Made In Double Weekend Shooting: Somerset Prosecutor
Two arrests were made in a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in Somerset County — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New Rochelle, NY, was charged with attempted murder while Ainslee J. Clark,...
News 12
Police: Man assaulted roommate with kitchen knife during argument in Fairfield
A man was injured after police say his roommate assaulted him with a kitchen knife during an argument in Fairfield. Police say Sean Rogerson was arrested in connection to the attack and charged with assault. Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East Wednesday morning after the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland woman arrested following fraud investigation
HAVERSTRAW – State Police have arrested a Haverstraw woman on a felony charge of offering a false instrument for filing. The charge against Shawn Marie Pezzementi is the result of an investigation where a fraudulent document was submitted in November 2021 to the Rockland County Office of Consumer Protection.
Cops searching for man who tried to rape homeless woman in Bronx apartment building
Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a homeless woman in a Bronx apartment building on Thursday. The man approached the woman inside an apartment building on Aqueduct Avenue near 180th Street by Bronx Community College around 9:50 a.m.
Duo Nabbed For Selling THC Chocolate Bars At East Meadow Store, Police Say
Two men have been nabbed for allegedly selling THC chocolate bars and marijuana at an area convenience store. The arrests took place in East Meadow around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the 1212 Exotic Convenience Store. According to Nassau County detectives, an investigation was conducted at the 1212 Exotic...
Comments / 0