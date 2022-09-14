From festivals to lectures, the fun fall weekend is shaping up. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the New Orleans Jazz Museum hosts a MUSICAL CELEBRATION at 2 p.m. Friday. Get the details here. And NOMA hosts a HISPANIC CONCERT at 7 p.m. at the City Park museum. Check out the information here. An inaugural HISPANIC CELEBRATION kicks off at 11 .m. Saturday at the French Market. Look here for that information.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO