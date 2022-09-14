Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Thyroid cancer shows no early symptoms; can be aggressive
SHREVEPORT, La. — Thyroid cancer is a growth of abnormal cells in the thyroid. The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped organ that sits in the front of your neck below the Adam’s apple. It produces hormones that regulate metabolism, heart rate, body temperature, blood pressure, weight and menstrual cycles.
KTBS
Ochsner LSU Health, LSU Health Shreveport offer free heart scans Oct 1
SHREVEPORT, La. — Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the United States. One in five deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease, and one person will die from a heart attack every 40 seconds. That is why Ochsner LSU Health and LSU Health...
KTBS
Fall Health Checklist
SHREVEPORT, La. With fall fast approaching, cold and flu season isn’t far behind. This time of year, there might be confusion between Covid-19 symptoms and cold/flu symptoms. There are also concerns about the spread of Monkeypox and the re-emergence of Polio. KTBS 3 spoke with the President of The...
KSLA
Tips for how to live comfortably while struggling to make ends meet
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - If you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck right now, you’re not alone. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they are struggling to make ends meet. Financial professional JT McDaniel, of McDaniel Financial, is sharing some ways to help you live more comfortably. See the interview for tips>>
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Dream Hunt Foundation takes sick children on fishing trip
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Dream Hunt Foundation is all about making memories and making dreams come true for children and teens who face challenges. This week they did just that. The Dream Hunt Foundation teamed up with Shriners in Shreveport to take ten patients fishing. The patients and their families...
caddo.org
Caddo Parish to hold free rabies and microchip clinic September 24
CADDO ANIMAL SERVICES TO PROVIDE FREE RABIES SHOTS AND MICROCHIPS. The Caddo Parish Department of Animal Services and Mosquito Control is offering free rabies shots and free microchipping to pets with owners that reside in the Parish in an effort to protect the area’s pet population. The shots are free, but first come, first serve.
KTBS
Shelters fill up during the pandemic
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some people have fallen on hard times in the pandemic. A man we talked to didn't want to be identified. He's been homeless for about six months after he tried to start his own business. He said he risked everything and his house went into foreclosure. His...
KTAL
Local toddler set to debut on Jumbotron in Times Square
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local toddler born with Down Syndrome is about to make it to a very big screen: a Jumbotron in Times Square. Oliver Schwab is an 18-month-old twin. He and his brother, Parker, were born five weeks early in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bizmagsb.com
Ochsner LSU Health releases open letter regarding the City of Shreveport Health Plan
To the City of Shreveport employees, retirees, and constituents:. As an anchor institution in our region and a leading healthcare system, we have a responsibility to educate those we serve on health and wellness information that impacts them. Given the recent misunderstandings affecting the lives of thousands of our patients and in the spirit of transparency, we are sharing with you our role and understanding of the City of Shreveport tiered health plan under consideration.
Smell Cucumber? It Could Be Something Dangerous Inside Your Home
If You Get Home And Smell Cucumbers, Get Out and Call Steve's Snaketuary. Several experts have come out to say that if you get home and catch a strong whiff of watermelon or cucumber, there is probably a snake in your home. It's An Argument That I Will Never Get...
Louisiana deputies share ‘poison napkin’ warning
The De Soto Parish Sheriff's Office is reminding citizens to stay informed and stay safe in the wake of a disturbing story out of Houston in which a woman was reportedly poisoned by a napkin tucked into the door handle of her car.
q973radio.com
Bed Bath and Beyond in Bossier Is CLOSING For Good!
We currently have have two Bed, Beth and Beyond’s in the Shreveport-Bossier area – and we’re about to have just one!. Earlier this month Bed Bath and Beyond announced they were closing stores and laying employees off. They put out a list of stores they would be closing, and the Bossier Bed Bath and Beyond is on it!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Shriners Children’s Celebrates 100th Anniversary
SHREVEPORT, La. - Friday was a big day for Shriners Children's Hospitals. The non-profit celebrated its 100 year anniversary. Over the last century, Shriners has provided life-changing care for more than 1.5 million children. The legacy began right here in Shreveport, when the very first Shriner's Children's opened its doors...
KTBS
3 Shreveport men accused of beating co-worker
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo detectives arrested three men accused of severely beating a coworker in Shreveport Thursday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Friday in a news release. It happened just before 8 a.m. at a business in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Surveillance cameras captured Darius Coleman, 33, hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times. Kerrick Jones, 21, and Ty Whitaker, 20, joined the fight when the victim tried to defend himself, Caddo sheriff's Det. Vincent Jackson said.
Here Are the Best Ways to Cut Your Grocery Bill at Louisiana Stores
In Louisiana, we are getting a little relief at the pump, but not much help at the grocery store. Experts have a few tips that might help cut your food costs. Gasoline prices are down by more than 10% from record high prices in June when the nationwide average hit $5 dollars a gallon. The average price is now $3.70 a gallon according to the American Automobile Association, the national average is now $3.70 for a gallon of regular, but food prices continue to hit hard. Many families are having to make tough choices while shopping for food.
KTBS
National Night Out Parade brings Shreveport citizens out for good cause
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There was a going away party held for crime on Thursday as part as the National Night Out Parade. The parade moved through downtown Shreveport, welcoming and encouraging people to sign up for National Night Out which will be held on Oct. 4. The goal is to...
KSLA
Political science professor says death of queen causing culture shock for U.S.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, conversations on the late monarch are being held around the world and in the ArkLaTex. Dr. Mandi Donahoe, assistant political science professor at Centenary College, says the political scene in the UK has been shaken up and the importance of the crown has fallen since the queen’s passing.
KTBS
The Morning Break: Highland Jazz & Blues Festival & Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason, Nate, and Jade discussed the Highland Jazz & Blues Festival and the Natchitoches Meat Pie Festival.
KSLA
Body found after house fire in Cotton Valley
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) - A body of a man was found inside an incinerated home. At 4 a.m. on Sept 16. Louisiana State Fire Marshalls (LSFM) responded to a fire reported on the 200 block of Sykes Ferry Road in Cotton Valley, Louisiana. LSFM reports that a body of...
KTBS
Mobile home owners protest skyrocketing lot rent
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Manufactured home owners in Forest Estates say their complaints about doubling rent for their lots aren't being heard or answered. So they staged a protest outside the leasing office at the vast park in southwest Shreveport. "It's not fair!" declared one woman, as about 70 homeowners gathered...
Comments / 0