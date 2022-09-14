Read full article on original website
Related
25newsnow.com
Oktoberfest takes over Peoria’s riverfront
PEORIA (25 News Now) -The Peoria Park District and German-American Central Society teamed up to bring a taste of Germany to Peoria’s riverfront this weekend. The festival’s 26th year in Peoria is considered the world’s ‘longest-running wedding celebration.’ Despite the marital theme, the event had all the trappings of a traditional German Oktoberfest, complete with ethnic food, music, and dance.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Lunch At First Bite - This Week: The Blue Duck Barbecue Tavern
It’s Jeff Putnam who’s been my friend and co-contributor since the days of my magazine People of Peoria and he’s added many posts here on MBIP including this tale of The Buffalo Springfield playing near Peoria. This is a great story and I appreciate Jeff sharing it with all of us here.
25newsnow.com
Hundreds turn out for Morton Pumpkin Festival Parade
MORTON (25 News Now) - Hundreds of people filled up Jefferson Street in Morton for this year’s Pumpkin Parade. The parade started at 10:30 Saturday morning, with over a hundred floats taking part, throwing candy and waving to the crowd. Bands, police and fire officials, along with local schools, churches, and businesses participated in the parade. One float even had some of the year’s largest pumpkins along for the ride.
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 16, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022, Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30 Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35 Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14 Pekin def. Washington, 49-28 Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0 Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0 Springfield def. U-High, 32-13 Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6 El Paso-Gridley def. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglt.org
One Uptown gets its final tenant — a new restaurant on the circle
A long dormant part of Uptown Normal finally has a tenant. The owner of Hacienda Leon in Bloomington will open another of those restaurants in One Uptown, on the circle. That’s one of the anchor buildings for the Uptown district. The restaurant could have more than 100 seats and complement existing dining options. The development will reportedly cost more than $1 million.
Herald & Review
Medal of Honor marks Bloomington veteran's grave 112 years after his death
BLOOMINGTON — Over 100 years after he died, Joseph A. Kimball is remembered and recognized as he was in life: a hero of the Civil War. Dozens of veterans and family members gathered Saturday morning at Evergreen Cemetery, where Kimball is buried, to welcome a new Congressional Medal of Honor marker on his grave.
25newsnow.com
2 Dunlap schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools
DUNLAP (25 News Now) - 2 Dunlap schools have been recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. Out of the 17 schools in Illinois, Dunlap’s Hickory Grove and Ridgeview elementary schools are the only two in Central Illinois to receive the honor. Both...
Central Illinois Proud
Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
RELATED PEOPLE
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
1470 WMBD
Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students
PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
Illinois Basketball: Illini frontcourt loses depth for the 2022-23 campaign
It was looking like the Illinois basketball team would be adding a solid French player for the 2022 class, but plans have changed in the past week. The Illini have quite the class coming in this season. They finished with the No. 10 recruiting class in the country and landed four four-star high school talents and three of the top transfers in the country. Illinois also received a commitment from an under-the-radar big man as well.
Central Illinois Proud
Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
IN THIS ARTICLE
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Metro Centre restaurant closed after Friday afternoon fire
UPDATE (8:05 p.m.) - The Peoria Fire Department estimated damage to McAlister’s Deli in the Metro Centre at $40,000. Investigators determined the case was accidental. The fire department said everyone inside the restaurant had evacuated before first responders arrived about 4 p.m. There were no injuries. The fire department...
wglt.org
2 ISU students are in critical condition after being hit by vehicle outside Pub II
Illinois State University police indicated the two pedestrians hit by the vehicle are ISU students. Two Illinois State University students are in critical condition after they were hit by a vehicle that also crashed into the Pub II building in Normal early Thursday morning, police said. According to a news...
Central Illinois Proud
What $100,000 from Peoria will do for the future of Passenger Rail
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After months of gathering community input, Peoria city leaders decided to spend $100,000 on a passenger rail study. “We know what happens when we don’t do the study, we get subtracted,” said Rid Ruckregiel. The $100,000 will allow the city of Peoria to...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: 2 pedestrians, ISU students critical after being hit by vehicle outside Pub II Thursday
UPDATE 1:55 P.M. - Illinois State University Police say that the two are students at Illinois State University. Police say counseling services are available by calling 309-438-3655. UPDATE: 11:10 A.M. - Normal Police say two pedestrians, both men, are in critical condition after the crash. One of those was lifeflighted...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington home hit with gunshots Wednesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A home on East Douglas Street was hit with gunfire Wednesday nights, said Bloomington police. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Douglas around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located evidence to show that a house had been struck with bullets.
Central Illinois Proud
The quest to replace Peoria’s drinking water lead pipes
PEORIA, Ill. (WMDB) — Illinois has unenviable status as the state with the most lead water pipes in the country, but now the state is leading the way to replace those pipes. There are nearly 700,000 drinking water lead pipes throughout the state, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
wglt.org
Bloomington Election Commission names new director as elections approach
The Bloomington Election Commission has named a new executive director as early voting is set to begin soon. Luke Stremlau comes to the commission from Keplr Vision in Bloomington. The commission says his background includes customer service, management and pharmacy. He earned an associate's degree from Heartland Community College. Stremlau...
1470 WMBD
Suspect info released in alleged summer cab robberies in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police are announcing suspect information connecting two people to earlier carjackings involving local cab drivers as alleged victims. One of the reported cab robberies happened on the night of June 30 in an area of 2400 N. University Street. The other happened on August 7, further...
Comments / 0