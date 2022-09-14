ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

College Football Odds: Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

Western Michigan will play host to ACC’s own Pitt. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Pittsburgh-Western Michigan prediction and pick. The Panthers are coming off of a close overtime loss to the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers. Pitt was ranked 17th and now sits at 23 ahead of another non-conference matchup. A late comeback was not enough for the Panthers as Tennessee starts off the season (2-0). Now at (1-1), Pitt looks to get back on track as they host Rhode Island the following weekend.
Watch Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Western Michigan 1-1 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Western Michigan Broncos can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the matchup is anything like WMU's 44-41 victory from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 4 of 2022 season

KALAMAZOO, MI – The summer’s final Friday provided perfect conditions for high school football, and the on-field product was pretty good, too, with several Kalamazoo-area games going down to the wire. Highlighting the action was Edwardsburg’s 42-yard game-winning field goal over Vicksburg as time expired, while Three Rivers...
WPIAL Football Week 3 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (9:55 PM)- Update (9:43 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update (9:29 PM)- Update (9:23...
Swin Cash brings McKeesport girls basketball team to Hall of Fame induction ceremony

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- WNBA star and McKeesport native Swin Cash was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday night and invited her alma mater's girls basketball team as her guests of honor.Cash is a two-time NCAA champion, three-time WNBA champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was one of 13 inductees this year.The McKeesport Area High School girls basketball team was invited as guests for the ceremony that was held in Massachusetts.In her speech, Cash stressed the important of the next generation of players to advance the game forward."I'm sitting amongst the greatest in this room and hopeful for the next generation of ballers and social responsibility to bring this whole world along with them," Cash said.Cash is currently serving as the Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans. 
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pittsburgh 2022

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a premier destination for sports and art, with its beautiful landscapes, friendly residents, and moderate summer temperatures. It’s also a great place to find the best places to eat. If you’re a sushi lover, nothing but the best will do. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022, which locals and visitors recommend.
Elton John set to rock PNC Park for possible last performance in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PNC Park is about to be the party place in Pittsburgh as Elton John will be taking the stage perhaps for the last time in the Steel City. While he may be 75 years old, he's still on the road and performing.Tonight's show at PNC Park will begin at 8 p.m. and the trucks have already lined up to bring out the stage. Sir Elton will be playing 23 of his greatest hits in what is going to be his third farewell tour here in Pittsburgh.In addition to tonight's concert, Sunday's Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium will make it an all-around busy weekend in the city.The Steelers will welcome the visiting New England Patriots, when it will be the first time that neither Ben Roethlisberger or Tom Brady will be playing in the game. With all of these weekend happenings added onto what is usually a busy North Shore, and as Pittsburgh Police say they're understaffed, they'll be using all of their specialty resources to fill the gaps.That means you can expect to see more Community Engagement Officers and mounted units helping out in various neighborhoods and to help keep crowds calm this weekend. 
Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh

Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu

Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
