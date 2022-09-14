Read full article on original website
Offensive woes doom Western Michigan football in loss to No. 23 Pitt
KALAMAZOO, MI – Untimely interceptions and an inability to slow down Pitt’s ground game cost Western Michigan a shot at the program’s second victory over a ranked opponent, as the Panthers pulled away for a 34-13 win Saturday in front of 22,875 fans at Waldo Stadium. The...
College Football Odds: Pittsburgh vs. Western Michigan prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
Western Michigan will play host to ACC’s own Pitt. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Pittsburgh-Western Michigan prediction and pick. The Panthers are coming off of a close overtime loss to the No. 24 Tennessee Volunteers. Pitt was ranked 17th and now sits at 23 ahead of another non-conference matchup. A late comeback was not enough for the Panthers as Tennessee starts off the season (2-0). Now at (1-1), Pitt looks to get back on track as they host Rhode Island the following weekend.
Watch Western Michigan vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-1; Western Michigan 1-1 Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Western Michigan Broncos can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will look to defend their home turf against the Pittsburgh Panthers at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the matchup is anything like WMU's 44-41 victory from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Pitt Basketball Fills Open Roster Spot with Former WPIAL G
The Pitt Panthers have filled their last open roster spot.
Game day Kalamazoo: See Week 4 football schedule, Player of the Week winner
KALAMAZOO, MI – It seems like just yesterday high school football players across Michigan were strapping on their helmets for the first day of practice, yet somehow Week 4 is here. The early season has flown by, but Friday provides an excellent opportunity for fans to slow down and...
No. 1 West Catholic beats Holland Christian in first game at renovated stadium
GRAND RAPIDS – Life has been good for West Catholic’s football team through the season’s first month. The Falcons are ranked No. 1 in Division 6 and undefeated, and they beat Holland Christian 28-14 Friday night in their first game at their renovated stadium. While all that...
Last-second 42-yard field goal headlines Week 4 Kalamazoo-area prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – A dominant ground game has powered Edwardsburg for the better part of a decade, but it was the Eddies’ special teams that stepped up Friday to deliver an historic win over Vicksburg. Sophomore Carter Houseworth kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired to give...
Portage Central football overcomes early miscues to outlast short-handed Mattawan
MATTAWAN, MI – There weren’t many style points from Portage Central’s trip to Mattawan on Friday, but the Mustangs football team overcame several self-inflicted wounds and used a vintage fourth-quarter drive to escape with a 23-14 win against the short-handed Wildcats. Leading 16-14 heading into the fourth...
Grand Rapids Week 4: Highlights, scores, controversy from the gridiron
Grand Rapids Union suffered its first loss of the season Friday night, falling 35-29 at Muskegon Reeths-Puffer. Red Hawks coach Don Fellows was none too pleased with a late call that went against Union.
See how Kalamazoo-area prep football teams fared in Week 4 of 2022 season
KALAMAZOO, MI – The summer’s final Friday provided perfect conditions for high school football, and the on-field product was pretty good, too, with several Kalamazoo-area games going down to the wire. Highlighting the action was Edwardsburg’s 42-yard game-winning field goal over Vicksburg as time expired, while Three Rivers...
Game Day Grand Rapids! See Player of the Week, schedules, links
TeQuan Culbreath was all over the field in last week’s 20-7 win over Forest Hills Northern. The Grand Rapids Christian senior made four tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. He shined on special teams, too, blocking a punt.
WPIAL Football Week 3 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (9:55 PM)- Update (9:43 PM)- Update (9:35 PM)- Update (9:29 PM)- Update (9:23...
Swin Cash brings McKeesport girls basketball team to Hall of Fame induction ceremony
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- WNBA star and McKeesport native Swin Cash was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday night and invited her alma mater's girls basketball team as her guests of honor.Cash is a two-time NCAA champion, three-time WNBA champion, and two-time Olympic gold medalist. She was one of 13 inductees this year.The McKeesport Area High School girls basketball team was invited as guests for the ceremony that was held in Massachusetts.In her speech, Cash stressed the important of the next generation of players to advance the game forward."I'm sitting amongst the greatest in this room and hopeful for the next generation of ballers and social responsibility to bring this whole world along with them," Cash said.Cash is currently serving as the Vice President of Basketball Operations and Team Development for the New Orleans Pelicans.
WPIAL Class A football roundup: No. 1 Bishop Canevin rolls past Burgettstown
Kole Olszewski threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns to lead top-ranked Bishop Canevin to a 38-17 triumph over Burgettstown (1-2, 0-1) in the Class A Black Hills Conference on Friday night. Marquis Carter added 107 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Crusaders (3-1, 1-0). Cornell 48, Avella 0...
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Pittsburgh 2022
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a premier destination for sports and art, with its beautiful landscapes, friendly residents, and moderate summer temperatures. It’s also a great place to find the best places to eat. If you’re a sushi lover, nothing but the best will do. Here are the 20 best sushi restaurants in Pittsburgh in 2022, which locals and visitors recommend.
Elton John set to rock PNC Park for possible last performance in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PNC Park is about to be the party place in Pittsburgh as Elton John will be taking the stage perhaps for the last time in the Steel City. While he may be 75 years old, he's still on the road and performing.Tonight's show at PNC Park will begin at 8 p.m. and the trucks have already lined up to bring out the stage. Sir Elton will be playing 23 of his greatest hits in what is going to be his third farewell tour here in Pittsburgh.In addition to tonight's concert, Sunday's Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium will make it an all-around busy weekend in the city.The Steelers will welcome the visiting New England Patriots, when it will be the first time that neither Ben Roethlisberger or Tom Brady will be playing in the game. With all of these weekend happenings added onto what is usually a busy North Shore, and as Pittsburgh Police say they're understaffed, they'll be using all of their specialty resources to fill the gaps.That means you can expect to see more Community Engagement Officers and mounted units helping out in various neighborhoods and to help keep crowds calm this weekend.
Dog park with mobile taproom opens in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new dog park is now open in Pittsburgh.Dog Park opened Friday at SouthSide Works. The 1,400-square-foot space is free and open to the public and includes a mobile taproom by Levity Brewing.If you want to bring your pup for a visit, the park is located in the grassy area behind the Cheesecake Factory. It is open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Top 9 Resorts for Skiing Near Pittsburgh
Growing up in Pittsburgh, I’ve spent a lot of my winters hitting some of the slopes in the surrounding area. Whether you’re fearless on the slopes, or you prefer to relax in an indoor sauna, glancing at the ice-capped peaks outside, you’ll find what you’re looking for in one of the many skiing spots near Pittsburgh.
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu
Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
Pittsburgh police brace for busy weekend with Elton John, Steelers home opener
Pittsburgh police are anticipating a busy weekend, with an Elton John concert and the Pittsburgh Steelers home opener. “With the large events, there will be extra officers,” Acting Police Chief Thomas Stangrecki said Thursday, explaining the bureau is working with other agencies. The department is short staffed, he said,...
