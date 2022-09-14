ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WVNews

OVERNIGHT HOMICIDE: Morgantown, West Virginia Police have one in custody after early Sunday morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown Police have a suspect in custody in an early morning shooting that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized. According to the release from Morgantown police, "at approximately 3:07 a.m. on Sunday, a male suspect, later identified as Eric Alastaire Sneed (34 YOA) approached an occupied vehicle that was parked on the south side of the street in the 200 block of Walnut Street. Sneed approached the parked vehicle from behind and then fired several shots from a handgun into the rear passenger area of the vehicle."
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Dorothy June Murphy Rader

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dorothy June Murphy Rader, 80, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home in Bridgeport and entered her Heavenly Home into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Economic impact of North Central West Virginia Airport expected to grow with expansion projects

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia Airport remains one of the primary drivers of the Harrison County economy. The airport, and the collection of aerospace-related businesses located on its campus, have an overall annual economic impact of more than $1.1 billion on the surrounding region — a figure that’s only expected to grow once its new terminal building is completed.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Betty Jane Ribas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Jane Ribas, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on September 16, 2022. She was a resident of the Bridgeport Health Care Center for the past three years. Betty was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 21, 1927,...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Parade, live music highlight Lost Creek (West Virginia) Community Festival

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer temperatures may be quickly drawing to a close, but the outdoor fun continued Saturday at the 2022 Lost Creek Community Festival. Food and craft vendors lined Railroad Street outside the Lost Creek Community Building opposite a stage for live music. Inflatables and a rock-climbing setup were available for the youth in attendance.
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont, Lincoln face southern foes in volleyball quad

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cardinal Conference reigned supreme in the East Fairmont quad of the Big 10-Cardinal Challenge Saturday, but East Fairmont and Lincoln each had their high moments and gained valuable experience. Nitro and Scott traveled from the southern part of the state and didn’t drop...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

WVU has discovered a star in CJ Donaldson

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention. And so it is with West Virginia’s football team, which once again called upon the special skills of running back CJ Donaldson, who you may call “The Alphabet Man” if you prefer, to ignite what is rapidly evolving into a dangerous offense.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Property transfers

The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Darla K. Gant to Darla K. Gant and Savannah D. Gant, parcel in Clark-Clarksburg District, parent and child.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Delbert 'Carl' Jenkins

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Delbert “Carl” Jenkins, 73, of Lost Creek, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born January 15, 1949, in Lost Creek, son of the late Earl Lee and Hattie Odessa Anderson Jenkins.
LOST CREEK, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at an all-around sunny day at Mountaineer Field where WVU rolled Towson 65-7. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU STEPS unveils new simulated operating room to aid medical students, surgeons

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, the West Virginia University Health Sciences David and Jo Ann Shaw Center for Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (STEPS) unveiled a new simulated operating room in which medical students and surgeons can hone their skills in robotic surgery, patient care, communication and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Robert C. Byrd volleyball finishes 1-2 at Challenge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles went 1-2 against tough competition in the Big 12-Cardinal Challenge at RCB on Saturday. In the Eagles’ hard-fought 24-26, 25-23, 27-25 win over Herbert Hoover, Avery Childers racked up seven kills, 20 digs and 24 assists.
CLARKSBURG, WV

