Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Production underway on 2nd of 5 Lifetime movies in Marion Co., West Virginia
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, production started in Marion County on the second of five films set to air on Lifetime — another step toward what local producers hope will become a thriving film industry in the region and state. Brothers Bob and Jeff Tinnell,...
WVNews
0917 C.J. Donaldson breaks loose
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention.
WVNews
Tina Dian Stadin Paugh
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Tina Dian Stadin Paugh, age 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed awa…
WVNews
Students at University High School in Morgantown, West Virginia, to run coffee shop
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — What better way to learn how to run a business than doing it?. University High School students will get to do just that after the Monongalia County Board of Education approved a contract that will allow the school to partner with The Coffee Tree Roasters Corp. to open a coffee shop inside UHS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
OVERNIGHT HOMICIDE: Morgantown, West Virginia Police have one in custody after early Sunday morning shooting leaves one dead, one injured
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Morgantown Police have a suspect in custody in an early morning shooting that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized. According to the release from Morgantown police, "at approximately 3:07 a.m. on Sunday, a male suspect, later identified as Eric Alastaire Sneed (34 YOA) approached an occupied vehicle that was parked on the south side of the street in the 200 block of Walnut Street. Sneed approached the parked vehicle from behind and then fired several shots from a handgun into the rear passenger area of the vehicle."
WVNews
Dorothy June Murphy Rader
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dorothy June Murphy Rader, 80, of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her home in Bridgeport and entered her Heavenly Home into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on February...
WVNews
Economic impact of North Central West Virginia Airport expected to grow with expansion projects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — North Central West Virginia Airport remains one of the primary drivers of the Harrison County economy. The airport, and the collection of aerospace-related businesses located on its campus, have an overall annual economic impact of more than $1.1 billion on the surrounding region — a figure that’s only expected to grow once its new terminal building is completed.
WVNews
Betty Jane Ribas
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty Jane Ribas, loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on September 16, 2022. She was a resident of the Bridgeport Health Care Center for the past three years. Betty was born in Clarksburg, WV, on July 21, 1927,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Garrison Mathis Mayle
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — It is with broken hearts that we announce Garrison Mathis Mayle…
WVNews
Donnie Davisson, Sept 2022
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer temperatures may be quickly drawing to a close, but the…
WVNews
Parade, live music highlight Lost Creek (West Virginia) Community Festival
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer temperatures may be quickly drawing to a close, but the outdoor fun continued Saturday at the 2022 Lost Creek Community Festival. Food and craft vendors lined Railroad Street outside the Lost Creek Community Building opposite a stage for live music. Inflatables and a rock-climbing setup were available for the youth in attendance.
WVNews
East Fairmont, Lincoln face southern foes in volleyball quad
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Cardinal Conference reigned supreme in the East Fairmont quad of the Big 10-Cardinal Challenge Saturday, but East Fairmont and Lincoln each had their high moments and gained valuable experience. Nitro and Scott traveled from the southern part of the state and didn’t drop...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
WVU has discovered a star in CJ Donaldson
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Necessity, they say, is the mother of invention. And so it is with West Virginia’s football team, which once again called upon the special skills of running back CJ Donaldson, who you may call “The Alphabet Man” if you prefer, to ignite what is rapidly evolving into a dangerous offense.
WVNews
Property transfers
The following property transfers were recorded recently in the office of Harrison County Clerk John Spires. — Darla K. Gant to Darla K. Gant and Savannah D. Gant, parcel in Clark-Clarksburg District, parent and child.
WVNews
Delbert 'Carl' Jenkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Delbert “Carl” Jenkins, 73, of Lost Creek, passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born January 15, 1949, in Lost Creek, son of the late Earl Lee and Hattie Odessa Anderson Jenkins.
WVNews
Tayshaun Yates gains a first down for the battlers.JPG
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State opened a 31-10 halftime lead and added two more…
WVNews
WVU Football Caden Biser Lanell Carr.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This one wasn't close.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Towson Tigers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks at an all-around sunny day at Mountaineer Field where WVU rolled Towson 65-7. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
WVU STEPS unveils new simulated operating room to aid medical students, surgeons
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this year, the West Virginia University Health Sciences David and Jo Ann Shaw Center for Simulation Training and Education for Patient Safety (STEPS) unveiled a new simulated operating room in which medical students and surgeons can hone their skills in robotic surgery, patient care, communication and more.
WVNews
Robert C. Byrd volleyball finishes 1-2 at Challenge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Robert C. Byrd Flying Eagles went 1-2 against tough competition in the Big 12-Cardinal Challenge at RCB on Saturday. In the Eagles’ hard-fought 24-26, 25-23, 27-25 win over Herbert Hoover, Avery Childers racked up seven kills, 20 digs and 24 assists.
Comments / 0