Colorado appeals court reverses man's conviction for harassment via Facebook, extorting girlfriend

Read full article on original website
Related
Prosecutors suggest 8-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who admitted to faking her own 2016 kidnapping
Prosecutors have recommended an eight-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own 2016 kidnapping. Federal prosecutors suggested Papini should serve one month in custody and seven months under home detention, according to an amended sentencing memorandum filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on Wednesday.
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
Missouri prosecutors seek to vacate murder conviction of man in prison for over 27 years
Prosecutors in St. Louis County, Missouri, have filed a request to vacate the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has been behind bars for more than 27 years for a crime they believe he didn't commit, officials said Wednesday.
17-Year-Old Is Ordered to Pay $150,000 in Restitution to the Family of a Man She Says Raped Her
A 17-year-old girl is set to spend five years on probation and must pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the man she said raped her. Pieper Lewis was sentenced in Iowa on Tuesday for fatally stabbing Zachary Brooks, 37, according to reports. Judge David M. Porter essentially said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 22-year-old in Colorado armed with a knife called 911 for help. Prosecutors are now reviewing his fatal shooting by police
Prosecutors in Colorado are reviewing the June fatal police shooting of a 22-year-old man who was armed with a knife and had called 911 for roadside assistance, according to officials and family attorneys.
Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
A 72-year-old Capitol rioter who beat a police officer with a Trump flag has received a nearly 4-year prison sentence
Howard Richardson pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack. He entered restricted areas of the Capitol grounds and beat an officer with a Trump flag. On Friday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, a $2,000 fine, and three years of supervised...
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest
MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
A federal judge ruled that a Texas law banning 18-to-20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional
This ruling comes on the heels of a June Supreme Court ruling that dramatically expanded Second Amendment rights.
Iowa man accused of murdering woman he just met, putting her head on a stick
MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man was arrested on murder charges more than one year after investigators said he killed a woman and left her decapitated head on a stick in a park. Officials said in a news release that Nathan James Gilmore was arrested and charged with...
Woman arrested after latest in a series of shoplifting incidents
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman was arrested Wednesday for stealing items from a Walmart, and now faces felony shoplifting charges. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on 9/14/22, Deputy Pingley responded to a Walmart at which a shoplifting incident was reported to have just occurred.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
The Maryland Court of Appeals said, however, it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.
“Unfit for the bench”: Experts accuse Trump judge of “obstruction of justice” over Mar-a-Lago ruling
Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative...
Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail
An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
FBI 'unraveling' or in 'damage control' as Hunter probe agent reportedly resigns, prosecutor says
The FBI appears to be "unraveling" from the inside as allegations mount that the agency's behavior in the Hunter Biden laptop story may have violated federal law enforcement norms, a former Utah federal prosecutor told Fox News on Tuesday. Brett Tolman told "The Story" that recent actions and overtures from...
DOJ seeks the longest Capitol riot prison term yet — 17 years for 'eye-gouging' ex-NYPD officer who swung a flagpole at police
The 210 months sought by the DOJ for Thomas Webster would be the longest Capitol riot sentence. His lawyer says Trump misled him.
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
“This is blackmail”: Republicans deny flood funding to New Orleans over opposition to abortion ban
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressives are sounding the alarm about the lengths to which GOP officials appear willing to go to advance their deeply unpopular and reactionary agenda after Louisiana's State Bond Commission, at the urging of right-wing Attorney General Jeff Landry, once again denied flood prevention resources to New Orleans due to the city's opposition to the state's new abortion ban.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights
The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
Comments / 3