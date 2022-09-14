ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado appeals court reverses man's conviction for harassment via Facebook, extorting girlfriend

By MICHAEL KARLIK michael.karlik@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
CBS News

Prosecutors suggest 8-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who admitted to faking her own 2016 kidnapping

Prosecutors have recommended an eight-month sentence for Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own 2016 kidnapping. Federal prosecutors suggested Papini should serve one month in custody and seven months under home detention, according to an amended sentencing memorandum filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California on Wednesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Affirmative Defense#Colorado Supreme Court#The Court Of Appeals
CBS DFW

Child's 'letter to God' leads to pedophile's arrest

MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) - The parent of a child sexually assaulted by Mark Elliott Jones, 49, found a letter the victim wrote to God disclosing the abuse. Jones was subsequently arrested and sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child."It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has been abusing even one innocent child for years. But to learn that this predator sexually traumatized not one but two innocent children is simply unbearable," said District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.Jones sexually abused the children, according...
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Daily Mail

Brute, 28, is released by NYC judge after 'mutilating and killing man, 49, with a knife near Times Square' - despite woke DA's pleas to KEEP him in jail

An accused murderer who 'mutilated' his victim in a vicious Manhattan knife fight has been released from Rikers Island on bail less than a day after the killing, despite prosecutors' pleas. Jesus Ramirez, 28, bumped into Guarionex Torres, 49, in Times Square, and the pair began fighting near the Port...
MANHATTAN, NY
Salon

“This is blackmail”: Republicans deny flood funding to New Orleans over opposition to abortion ban

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressives are sounding the alarm about the lengths to which GOP officials appear willing to go to advance their deeply unpopular and reactionary agenda after Louisiana's State Bond Commission, at the urging of right-wing Attorney General Jeff Landry, once again denied flood prevention resources to New Orleans due to the city's opposition to the state's new abortion ban.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court temporarily blocks Georgia law said to violate civil rights

The Supreme Court reinstated a federal judge's ruling on Friday, issuing a temporary order holding that Georgia's current election system disadvantages black voters in violation of a federal civil rights law. The justices issued their unsigned order in response to an emergency request filed by a group of black voters...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy