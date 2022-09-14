Read full article on original website
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
The Smoke Has Cleared but the Dust Hasn't Settled with Changes at the Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Johnson City Press
Top-ranked Hampton still cruising
It has been a rousing start to the football season for Hampton, and Friday night was more of the same from the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team. The Bulldogs brushed aside Happy Valley in a 49-0 romp, and it was close to what head coach Michael Lunsford said he has been looking for from this team this season. One year removed from playing for a state championship, Hampton is rolling again with a 5-0 record.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Vikings take Region 1-5A win over Crockett
BRISTOL — Tennessee High finished strong to take a 34-10 win over David Crockett in Region 1-5A football action Friday night at Stone Castle. Chase Schroeck gave Crockett an early 3-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal. The Pioneers had the ball deep inside the Vikings’ territory with less than a minute to go in the first half when the game turned. After a big run by Josh Green, Tennessee High scored on a 3-yard run by Maddox Fritts for a 7-3 halftime lead.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers travel to Blount for region game
Science Hill steps into a strong favorite role, but it’s a road region game and that leaves no room for overconfidence. The Hilltoppers travel to take on William Blount on Friday in a Region 1-6A high school football contest with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Get ready for fun and football at ETSU
The East Tennessee State University Buccaneers take on Furman on Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Saturday’s game starts at 7:30 p.m., and stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Bristol Night Race is truly a 'Crown Jewel' event
BRISTOL — There’s no doubt the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the biggest short-track race in the world. It’s time NASCAR recognizes it as one of its “Crown Jewel” events. Much to the dismay of local fans, the Bristol Night Race was left off...
Johnson City Press
Turnovers costly in Bucs’ loss to Furman
A mistake-prone first half was too much for East Tennessee State to overcome. Furman took advantage of four ETSU turnovers and pulled away for a 27-14 victory over the Bucs in a Southern Conference football game Saturday night at Greene Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Johnson, Jessee take Fender’s Farm titles
As she meandered her way around the winding course, the star Abingdon senior probably had a bunch of local coaches say to themselves, “I wish we had that Jessee girl.”. Makaleigh Jessee — coming off a school-record performance last week — ran away late to secure the individual title on Saturday morning at the ninth Fender’s Farm Cross Country Carnival at the Fender’s Farm Corn Maze.
Johnson City Press
Bucs hope to get back on track against Furman
George Quarles has some familiarity with what Furman will try to do against East Tennessee State, but the Bucs coach says it won’t matter much Saturday when the teams meet in a Southern Conference football game. Quarles spent five years as an assistant at Furman, which also happens to...
Johnson City Press
Gragson holds off hard-charging Jones to win Food City 300
BRISTOL — Noah Gragson capped off the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season with his third straight win Friday night in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Gragson, driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, stayed on the track and took the lead when the rest of the lead-lap cars went to pits with 23 laps to go. He held off a hard-charging Brandon Jones for his second Bristol Xfinity win, his sixth victory of the season and the 11th of his career.
Johnson City Press
ETSU Pride Band set for Carter Fold return
HILTONS — You might want to bring your dancing shoes and some East Tennessee State University blue and gold as the ETSU Pride Band returns to the historic Carter Family Fold this weekend. The band will perform on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons as part of...
Johnson City Press
Simpson has career night in Tribe's rout of Wolves
BLOUNTVILLE — The unbeaten and unchallenged Dobyns-Bennett football team sharpened its tools Friday night, slicing through West Ridge by a 56-14 count in a Region 1-6A game at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. The Indians (5-0, 2-0) overwhelmed the Wolves from all directions, getting it done especially on the...
Johnson City Press
Majeski holds on to win first Truck Series race at BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ty Majeski has won many races across the short tracks of America. No victory has been any bigger for the Wisconsin driver than Thursday’s UNOH 200 NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Majeski, driver of the No. 66 Toyota, grabbed the lead from...
Johnson City Press
Fans have plenty to look forward to Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway
BRISTOL — The Bass Pro Shops Night Race presents some unknowns for NASCAR fans, although they are guaranteed to have fun activities at Bristol Motor Speedway. The race scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. provides the unknowns as the first for the Next Gen car on Bristol’s concrete surface. Most drivers expect the same kind of paint-trading, fender-banging action 500 laps around the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” is known for.
Johnson City Press
ETSU to host Nikki Giovanni on September 20
On Tuesday, ETSU will be welcoming world-renowned Black poet Nikki Giovanni to Ball Hall, where she will be reading selections of her work, hosting a Q&A session, and signing books. Giovanni is known across the world, both in academic and public spheres, for her poetry which often centers on race,...
Johnson City Press
Draft Kingsport schools 2023-24 calendar set for vote Oct. 11
KINGSPORT — City school leaders Tuesday got a first look at the proposed 2023-24 school year calendar, which has a student start date of Aug. 7, 2023. That is the same of neighboring Sullivan County Schools.
Johnson City Press
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
Johnson City Press
Church leaving Carter County Schools for TCAT Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON — David Hicks, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, announced Friday that Richard Church is the new vice president of the school. “I’m excited to announce our newest addition to this exceptional staff,” Hicks said in a press release announcing the appointment. “Please join me...
Johnson City Press
Cyclones break loose with blowout of Grainger
ELIZABETHTON — Well, sometimes you eat the bear!. Overcoming early season travails, Elizabethton blew by Grainger 47-0 in a Region 1-4A matchup at Citizens Bank Stadium on Friday.
Johnson City Press
Boyd Sports looks to replace outfield grass with turf at TVA Credit Union Ballpark
TVA Credit Union Ballpark, which recently saw the installation of a new video board and outfield wall, could soon see another major change: turf in the outfield. The Johnson City Commission on Thursday authorized Mayor Joe Wise to sign an agreement with Boyd Sports that would require the city to reimburse them for half the cost of the installation over a five-year period. It’s estimated the turf installation will cost up to $1.1 million. At the current estimated price of $1.06 million, that would put the city on the hook for about $530,000.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 17
Sept. 17, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily times reported sad news. The dateline was Johnson City, and the date was from Sept. 16. “Miss Minnie Easley, a very highly esteemed young lady of this place, died yesterday afternoon of consumption. Miss Easley was for some years a teacher in the public schools here.”
