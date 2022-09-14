It has been a rousing start to the football season for Hampton, and Friday night was more of the same from the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team. The Bulldogs brushed aside Happy Valley in a 49-0 romp, and it was close to what head coach Michael Lunsford said he has been looking for from this team this season. One year removed from playing for a state championship, Hampton is rolling again with a 5-0 record.

HAMPTON, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO