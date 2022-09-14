ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Steeves is Determined to Become an Everyday NHLer with the Maple Leafs

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Alex Steeves had what many would consider an excellent first full season of professional hockey. Spending most of the first season with the Toronto Marlies, the Notre Dame alumnus accumulated 23 goals and 36 points in 53 games. But it was his three-game stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs in December that taught him most about what it takes to stick around.
FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD PHILLIP DANAULT FULL OF PRAISE FOR NICK SUZUKI

When Nick Suzuki began his NHL career in 2019, he had a lot of help with teammate Phillip Danault taking him under his wing and showing him the ropes on how to be a solid two-way center in the league. Danault and Suzuki formed a pretty good one-two punch down...
Piercey, Red Wings beat Blue Jackets, 5-2, in NHL Prospect Tournament

Piercey scored four goals for the Red Wings, who opened their three-game NHL Prospect Tournament schedule with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon in front of a packed Centre Ice Arena crowd. "It was just one of those nights," Piercey said. "The puck bounces were...
Duncan Keith Joins Oilers Player Development Staff

Rumors of him sticking with the organization in some capacity were out there, but on September 15, 2022, it was announced that Duncan Keith signed a player development contract with the Edmonton Oilers. This will be his first run as an NHL executive after years as one of the best defensemen in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM

Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game

Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
