Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Alex Steeves is Determined to Become an Everyday NHLer with the Maple Leafs
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Alex Steeves had what many would consider an excellent first full season of professional hockey. Spending most of the first season with the Toronto Marlies, the Notre Dame alumnus accumulated 23 goals and 36 points in 53 games. But it was his three-game stint with the Toronto Maple Leafs in December that taught him most about what it takes to stick around.
markerzone.com
FORMER CANADIENS FORWARD PHILLIP DANAULT FULL OF PRAISE FOR NICK SUZUKI
When Nick Suzuki began his NHL career in 2019, he had a lot of help with teammate Phillip Danault taking him under his wing and showing him the ropes on how to be a solid two-way center in the league. Danault and Suzuki formed a pretty good one-two punch down...
NHL
Piercey, Red Wings beat Blue Jackets, 5-2, in NHL Prospect Tournament
Piercey scored four goals for the Red Wings, who opened their three-game NHL Prospect Tournament schedule with a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday afternoon in front of a packed Centre Ice Arena crowd. "It was just one of those nights," Piercey said. "The puck bounces were...
markerzone.com
DUNCAN KEITH REPORTEDLY SIGNING PLAYER DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT, STARTING HIS EXECUTIVE CAREER
Duncan Keith's early retirement was a blessing for the Oilers. Not only are they saving his $5.5 million salary and then pawn the recapture penalty on the Chicago Blackhawks, they now receive all the intangibles of his guidance without any of the on-ice liability. A rare win-win-win-win. Keith is reportedly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Duncan Keith Joins Oilers Player Development Staff
Rumors of him sticking with the organization in some capacity were out there, but on September 15, 2022, it was announced that Duncan Keith signed a player development contract with the Edmonton Oilers. This will be his first run as an NHL executive after years as one of the best defensemen in the league.
NHL
Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings // Live @ 3PM
Watch Game 2 of the Traverse City Prospect Tournament LIVE on BlueJackets.com!. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Detroit Red Wings LIVE on BlueJackets.com at 3PM (ET) in Game 2 of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament in Traverse City, Michigan. Guarantee your chance to see Johnny Gaudreau, Patrik Laine...
Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game
Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
Comments / 0