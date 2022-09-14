Read full article on original website
Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation
CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
Multiple fire departments respond to fire on Union street
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A fire broke out on Saturday in Bangor creating a cloud of smoke that could be seen all the way in Brewer. Calls came in around 10:45 AM to deal with a multi building fire on Union street. Fire departments from multiple towns responded. No injuries...
10 people are forced to relocate after fire
BANGOR — Almost a dozen people escaped an apartment house fire Saturday when smoke quickly escalated to flames. Around 10:40 a.m. Saturday the Bangor Fire Department received several reports of smoke at 345 Union Street adjacent to Charles Street. Assistant fire chief Andrew Emery says ten people made it...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Bangor Apartment House Fire Displaces 10 Residents, 2 Cats Die
A huge apartment house fire on Union Street in Bangor Saturday claimed two cats, but all the residents made it out safely. This story is tough for me to write. Two of the tenants are my son and his fiance. Luckily they were not home, at the time of the fire, but their two beloved cats, Daniel and Jamie, didn't make it. Several other cats in the building were rescued by Bangor Firefighters who fought the blaze that broke out just before 11:00 in the morning.
10 people homeless after fire destroys apartment buildings in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Ten people are homeless after a fire broke out at their apartment building in Bangor Saturday morning, according to Bangor Fire Department officials. The 2-alarm fire started around 10:40 a.m. at the 4-unit apartment buildings located at 345 Union Street between 62-66 Charles Street, Bangor Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Emery told NEWS CENTER Maine Saturday.
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
Red's Eats calls on Maine businesses to donate to lobstermen
WISCASSET, Maine — Jed Miller can be found selling lobsters out of his old red pickup truck on Main Street in Thomaston most weekdays. He told NEWS CENTER Maine business is booming later in the summer, and he normally has people calling ahead to buy lobsters from his truck.
Car goes under porch at intersection of Union Street
ROCKLAND – One of the Farnsworth office buildings at the corner of Union and Museum streets, in Rockland, had only recently renewed its gleam due to the completion of a new roof. After Friday afternoon, however, all eyes may be drawn to ground level in the wake of a two-vehicle crash that sent the front end of one car underneath the Farnsworth porch.
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
If This Happens, Gas Goes Back Up to $5 a Gallon STAT
First let's celebrate another week of lower gas prices than the week prior as the average in the state of Maine is at $3.92. A check with Gas Buddy for Bangor area has the lowest at $3.57 and lots of stations at about a dime or so more per gallon.
Thief takes advantage of Momo’s Cheesecakes honor system
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The folks at Momo’s Cheesecakes are thanking the community for their support after someone stole money from their change box. The Ellsworth spot is famously known for their self-serve honor system and recently some people have been taking advantage of it. Owner Brenda, better known...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Hudson woman recovers mistakenly-sold family heirloom
HUDSON, Maine (WABI) - You may recall a story we ran last night about a Hudson woman searching for a family heirloom that her father had mistakenly sold. Less than 24 hours later, we have a positive update. Sherri Sawyer tells us she heard from the person who bought the...
Natural Living Center hit by a car
BANGOR– A chaotic scene outside the Natural Living Center grocery store today after a car hit the front of the building. The call came in just before 10 o’clock on Longview Drive right off of Stillwater Avenue for a reported car into the building. The vehicle happened to...
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
‘Go with your gut:’ Local restaurant owner shares how he rose through the ranks from bartender to franchisee
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - “Go with your gut.” That is the advice a local Margaritas Mexican Restaurant franchise owner is giving to those in the industry, and beyond. “This is one of the oldest Margarita’s in the system. They opened in 1985, so it’s got a lot of history to it,” said Dave Reesman, a Margaritas Mexican Restaurant employee who worked his way up the ranks to become a franchise owner.
Maine State Police log week of September 15
ELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police investigated a break-in at the Calais Marden’s Aug. 29. The incident resulted in numerous charges for a local man who was found walking away from the scene by a trooper en route to the business. Sgt. Dan Ryan initially responded to an...
