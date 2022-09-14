Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
31-year-old dies at Pennington County Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old woman died at the Pennington County Care Campus Wednesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says detox staff started lifesaving measures on a person who was found unresponsive in the Care Campus. The woman’s name is being withheld until notification of family.
kotatv.com
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
newscenter1.tv
Showing strength and supporting survivors in Rapid City during National Suicide Prevention Month
RAPID CITY, S.D. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and one local organization marked the occasion by coming together in a show of solidarity. Suicide and mental health are often difficult to talk about. On Saturday, the Front Porch Coalition held their 20th annual Awareness 5K – a major fundraiser – but really, so much more.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City man faces kidnapping, assault charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars – this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges in Sioux Falls. Theophilus Gary is accused of repeatedly punching a woman and refusing to let her out of a home on west 11th Street for at least two days.
kelo.com
Rapid City man arrested in Sioux Falls for domestic violence, kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man sits in a Sioux Falls jail. Theophilus Joseph Gary II, 43, is facing numerous charges including Domestic Abuse, 2nd degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen vehicle. Police say that Gary held a 40 year old woman hostage in her apartment...
KEVN
Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is moving. Their new address is 221 Mall Drive, which is a one-stop state services center that houses the local offices of seven different state agencies. According to a release from DSS, the...
KEVN
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
newscenter1.tv
How to support organizations that work to prevent suicide in the community
RAPID CITY, S.D. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and local organizations are gathering money – and more importantly, support. In 2020, 12.2 million people in the U.S. contemplated suicide. 3.2 million made a plan, while 1.2 million attempted it. That year, there were 185 suicides in South Dakota.
KEVN
Rapid City’s first Kids’ Clothes Swap is a helpful alternative for parents
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every parent has felt the familiar struggle of trying to keep up with their kids’ growth and clothing them for all of the seasons. Clothing bills can add up fast. To help combat that issue locally, Elise Shilling and Sarah Walker brought a Kids’...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid city man sentenced on federal drug charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators...
newscenter1.tv
Elevate Rapid City assists daycares; hopes to improve other issues along with it
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Elevate Rapid City started a Daycare Assistance Program to help fund the places that take care of the children of the area. It’s available for daycare centers or in-home daycares, either already established areas or people wanting to start up a new one. There’s...
newscenter1.tv
RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
newscenter1.tv
Monument Health Registered Nurse receives DAISY Award
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health announced Thursday that a Registered Nurse at Rapid City Hospital HVU received the prestigious DAISY Award. Si Issler was nominated by a family member of a patient for her many moments of kindness and above normal care standards. “You truly listened to my...
KEVN
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche
BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
KEVN
Pine Ridge man sentenced to over 36 years in federal prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 30-year-old Pine Ridge man, Isaac Roubideaux, has been sentenced to 442 months in federal prison on eight charges including possession of a firearm and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. According to a Justice Department release, Roubideaux shot a man in the back as...
kotatv.com
Man accused of three murders back in court
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders is back in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 38-year old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser back in 2020. Absolu was in for an evidence...
Black Hills Pioneer
Construction progressing on I-90 Exit 37 project
STURGIS — As work continues on Interstate 90 construction near Exit 37, the project engineer said he has been pleasantly surprised at the traffic flow through the construction zone. Jason Baker, an engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said when the project was first discussed there was...
newscenter1.tv
How a walk is helping raise awareness for cardiovascular disease in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. – For 30 years, the American Heart Association has partnered with Monument Health for their annual Black Hills Heart Walk. The goal of the event is to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease and promote a healthy, active lifestyle. It also acts as a fundraiser for the...
kotatv.com
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
Black Hills Pioneer
Deadwood proposes ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets
DEADWOOD – The first reading of an ordinance permitting the use of golf carts on city streets in Deadwood for a $50 permit fee and application process was heard by the Deadwood City Commission Sept. 6. “This came about when the state of South Dakota decided they were no...
