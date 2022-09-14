ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

31-year-old dies at Pennington County Care Campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old woman died at the Pennington County Care Campus Wednesday morning. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says detox staff started lifesaving measures on a person who was found unresponsive in the Care Campus. The woman’s name is being withheld until notification of family.
Woman found dead at Rapid City Care Campus

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 31-year-old woman was found unresponsive at the Care Campus on Kansas City Street about 10 this morning. Detox staff started lifesaving measures until the woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.
Showing strength and supporting survivors in Rapid City during National Suicide Prevention Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. — September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and one local organization marked the occasion by coming together in a show of solidarity. Suicide and mental health are often difficult to talk about. On Saturday, the Front Porch Coalition held their 20th annual Awareness 5K – a major fundraiser – but really, so much more.
Rapid City man faces kidnapping, assault charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man with a long criminal record is back behind bars – this time accused of kidnapping, assault and meth charges in Sioux Falls. Theophilus Gary is accused of repeatedly punching a woman and refusing to let her out of a home on west 11th Street for at least two days.
Rapid City Social Service office moving to new one-stop location

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City office of South Dakota’s Department of Social Services is moving. Their new address is 221 Mall Drive, which is a one-stop state services center that houses the local offices of seven different state agencies. According to a release from DSS, the...
‘Suspected’ human remains found after Belle Fourche house fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating circumstances around suspected human remains found after a house fire in Belle Fourche Sunday. The fire was about 5:30 a.m., at 19145 Canyon Lane. South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation agents were asked by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office...
Rapid city man sentenced on federal drug charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man was sentenced to six years in federal prison on drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s and Department of Justice in South Dakota said. Mark Twogood, 57, was sentenced on a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance crime. Twogood and co-conspirators...
RCFD contain fire at Franklin Street

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Thursday at around 5:30 p.m, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Franklin Street. RCFD reports that before arrival, fire crews were informed that the homeowners of the household had extinguished the fire by using an extinguisher. When examining the inside of the structure, however, fire crews noticed light gray smoke originating from the chimney.
Monument Health Registered Nurse receives DAISY Award

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Monument Health announced Thursday that a Registered Nurse at Rapid City Hospital HVU received the prestigious DAISY Award. Si Issler was nominated by a family member of a patient for her many moments of kindness and above normal care standards. “You truly listened to my...
Remains found in structure fire near Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into a suspected crime after human remains were found in a structure fire near Belle Fourche. The city’s fire services were notified of the fire at a home on Canyon Lane early Sunday morning. Once...
Man accused of three murders back in court

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New York man charged with three Black Hills murders is back in Seventh Circuit Court Wednesday morning. 38-year old Arnson Absolu is accused of the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser back in 2020. Absolu was in for an evidence...
Construction progressing on I-90 Exit 37 project

STURGIS — As work continues on Interstate 90 construction near Exit 37, the project engineer said he has been pleasantly surprised at the traffic flow through the construction zone. Jason Baker, an engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation, said when the project was first discussed there was...
South Dakota to revitalize interstate rest areas

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and the South Dakota Department of tourism are revitalizing some interstate rest areas and welcome centers for the public. Recently the existing Spearfish rest area, located along interstate 90 near the Wyoming and South Dakota border, was identified by...
Deadwood proposes ordinance allowing golf carts on city streets

DEADWOOD – The first reading of an ordinance permitting the use of golf carts on city streets in Deadwood for a $50 permit fee and application process was heard by the Deadwood City Commission Sept. 6. “This came about when the state of South Dakota decided they were no...
