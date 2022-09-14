Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma Challenged the Big Guys, and They Responded With a Dominant Performance
Brent Venables said the offensive and defensive lines were pressed last week for one simple reason: "You got to practice tough to play tough." The results were stunning.
Report: Bucs QB Tom Brady planning to take Wednesday off every week this season
When you’re Tom Brady, you’ve earned the right to take a day off. That’s exactly what the GOAT is planning to do, too, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Brady will take a veteran rest day on Wednesday every week this season. That’s not exactly...
Comments / 0