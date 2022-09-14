ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Aaron Judge branded the 'Harry Styles of baseball' as he sends young fan wild with high-five after hitting huge home run

By Anthony Wood
 3 days ago
A RECORD breaking night at Fenway Park was all the more memorable for one fan.

Outfielder Aaron Judge, 30, took his home run tally for the season up to 57 on Tuesday as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-6.

As four-time MLB All-Star celebrated, he high fived a female fan by the dugout and won himself the title of "the Harry Styles of baseball."

The commentator remarked: "He (Judge) will high five her, and she will freak out. How great is that? He's the Harry Styles of baseball."

The person in question, 19-year-old Brown University student Cecilia Jacob, was understandably thrilled when asked about the moment by The Athletic.

Jacob said: "Once he hit the home run, I immediately started filming.

"We were all just screaming and so happy. We tried for the high-five the first time (Judge homered) and it didn’t come through, but then the second time he came through, and I just freaked out."

The only downside of the encounter was that it left Jacob so excited, her recording was ruined.

Jacob said: "You see him come up to take the high-five.

"But when he goes to actually hit the high five, you don’t (see) it. But then you catch my hand after, like shaking, frozen in the air, because my hand stayed there for like five seconds after because I was in disbelief."

In all fairness to Jacob, there aren't too many baseball fans that wouldn't have left starstruck by MLB's Harry Styles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
