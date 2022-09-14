Ravenwood’s Macaso, Page’s Collins selected as Gateway Tire Athletes of the Week

Read full article on original website
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
williamsonherald.com
Football: Indy holds off Franklin; Nolensville, Page stay unbeaten; Fairview, BA cruise
FRANKLIN – Tre Hartwell broke loose for a touchdown run in the fourth quarter to clinch a win for the second time in three weeks as the Independence High School football team improved to 2-0 in Region 7-6A play. The Eagles claimed a 27-17 win at Franklin after Hartwell...
WSMV
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 5
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Five of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Waverly Central High School defeated White House High School with a final score of 32-21. Wilson Central High School crushed Hunter’s Lane with a...
williamsonherald.com
Stars Basketball Club to hold Night Full of STARS Oct. 4 at Brentwood Baptist Church
Several area basketball coaches will serve as guest speakers when the Nashville Youth Sports Club (Stars Basketball Club) holds its first A Night Full of STARS event Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Wilson Hall at Brentwood Baptist Church. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the buffet line begins at 6. Stars...
williamsonherald.com
Football: Pace, Parson lead Ravenwood past Bruins in 'Battle of the Woods'
BRENTWOOD — Now that the Ravenwood High School football team has won the battle, the Raptors are in position to win the war. By registering a 28-10 victory over rival Brentwood on Friday night in the annual Battle of the Woods matchup, the Raptors took a significant step toward reaching some of their lofty goals – both in terms of the regular season and perhaps well beyond it.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: John Abbington Farrington Jr.
John Abbington Farrington Jr., age 87, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on (Sept. 14, 2022 in Franklin. John was born in Coleanor, Alabama to Willie Ethyl Simpson and John Abbington Farrington, Sr. on Nov. 9, 1935. He went to multiple grammar schools around the Birmingham area, married Carolyn Jo Martin on July 15th, 1955 in Oktibbeh County, MS, and graduated with a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from Auburn University in 1957.
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: Lee Wilson Moody
Lee Wilson Moody, age 36 of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Sept. 14, 2022 from complications due to an undiagnosed medical condition. He was a 2004 graduate of Centennial High School and attended Columbia State Community College. Lee was a former Eagle Scout with Troop 137 of Franklin. He enjoyed hiking,...
williamsonherald.com
WCS sets National Merit Semifinalist record
Williamson County Schools students are making history. Seventy-nine WCS students were named National Merit Semifinalists, beating the district's previous record of 72 set in 2021. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the Semifinalists Wednesday, September 14. Of the 1.5 million students to enter the program, only around 16,000 receive this...
franklinis.com
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
cumberland.edu
Cumberland University Receives $1 Million For Nursing Students From Hatfield and McClain Families
Cumberland University announced today it received a generous gift of $1 million from the Hatfield and McClain families that will go to the McClain Sisters Scholarship for nursing students in the Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions. A check presentation was held in McClain Circle, the entrance...
williamsonherald.com
Obituary: William Terry Chance
William Terry Chance, age 76, died September 12, 2022. Bill was born on March 19, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky. He spent much of his early life in southern Indiana, going to school and working for his father’s sand and gravel dredge company. In 1967 he married Deborah Harsin, and graduated soon after in 1968 from Purdue University with a degree in Psychology. He went on to Graduate School at Northern Illinois University, and earned a Ph.D in Psychology.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman dismissed from team
A recent addition to the Tennessee Vols football program was reportedly dismissed from the team this week. Offensive lineman Savion Herring, a three-star junior college transfer who joined the team over the summer, was arrested this week for domestic assault. According to the police report, Herring was seen on video...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
wgnsradio.com
Seniors Slip Into the 25th Anniversary of AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) AdamsPlace in Murfreesboro celebrated their 25th anniversary on Friday. From grilled hamburgers to a water-slide, the event was enjoyed by everyone. AdamsPlace Executive Director Terri Deal stated... The age range of those who enjoyed the slip n' slide may surprise you... Those who tried it, really enjoyed the...
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
styleblueprint.com
Nashville Hot Chicken, the History Behind the South’s “It” Dish
Jump to the StyleBlueprint Nashville Hot Chicken Map. No visit to New York City is complete without taking in a Broadway show and a stop into a Jewish deli, or getting a slice to go from Famous Original Ray’s Pizza. Visiting Philadelphia? You have to try a real cheesesteak sandwich and at least drive by the Liberty Bell. And Nashville, with its hot chicken, is no different.
williamsonherald.com
Residents invited to share thoughts on county Parks and Rec’s proposed Master Plan
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is working with local master and site planning firm Benesch to develop a comprehensive Master Plan to guide the future of investments and improvements for the department. In order to gain input from the public regarding their current experiences with WCPR and to...
WSMV
Fight at Nashville high school forces lockdown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - McGavock High School was placed on a temporary lockdown Friday morning after a fight broke out between students. Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said one of the students involved in the fight used pepper spray, forcing the school to be placed on lockdown. The...
Nashville Scene
Two New Restaurant Projects Announced for Charlotte Avenue
As the Nations, Sylvan Park and Sylvan Heights neighborhoods continue to sprout new residential options, two teams of hospitality professionals have announced upcoming restaurant projects to keep up with the growth of the area. The first will be an all-day cafe with a more formal reservation dinner brought to you by some veterans of the M Street group of restaurants, and the second is the latest project from a third-generation hospitality pro who aims to open a gastropub in a space that once housed one of Nashville’s oldest groceries.
wpln.org
Rutherford County Schools rejected a Hillsdale-affiliated charter. Now a state-appointed commission will decide if it can open anyway.
A controversial charter school hearing in Rutherford County drew a crowd of parents and politicians Wednesday morning. This meeting will influence whether a state-appointed commission overturns the local school board’s decision to reject American Classical Academy, which has ties to the conservative Hillsdale College in Michigan. Rutherford County Schools...
