FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools are searching for Students who they say have left the school system after the pandemic. The unaccounted-for students come from multiple grades, ranging from first and all the way up to 12th. The district says that since the 2020-21 school year, they were tracking that a little over 500 students had gone unaccounted for. Now that number is close to 1,000.

FORSYTH COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO