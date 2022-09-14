ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wilkesboro, NC

WXII 12

MVP Behind the Team: North Forsyth's Ken Winfrey

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The soundtrack to every North Forsyth High School football game features Ken Winfrey's voice. The voice of the Vikings has been announcing games at his alma mater for 20 years. "There's nothing I enjoy more than being at a sports event watching these young people on...
WXII 12

Appalachian State scores on final play, beats Troy 32-28

BOONE, N.C. (AP) - Chase Brice fired a 53-yard scoring strike to Christan Horn on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:13 left in the game. Appalachian State tackled Gunnar Watson on first down for a safety to get within 28-26 and took over at their own 47-yard line with 15 seconds left following the kickoff. Brice’s game-winning throw came on fourth-and-10.
WXII 12

High School Playbook Week 5 (part 2)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 sports team presents highlights and scores from Week 5 of the high school football season. Watch the video above for a recap of Friday night's action. Scoreboard:. Mount Airy 62, East Wilkes 7. Asheville 29, North Davidson 15. Oak Grove 24, West Stanly...
WXII 12

Excitement builds at ASU as College GameDay heads to Boone

BOONE, N.C. — It’s almost a week since the Mountaineers shocked the college football world but students and fans are still basking in the glow of victory. The scene around campus is your typical afternoon vibe. Students heading to class and even some studying on Sanford Mall. That was definitely not the case last Saturday after Appalachian State took down the number six ranked Aggies of Texas A&M.
WXII 12

Cancer sucks and it's one reason why we wear pink on Wednesdays

WXII 12 will wear pink this year in honor of our own Jolene Massie. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Let me be perfectly blunt and slightly crass. Cancer sucks. In 2022, this insidious disease will be diagnosed 1.9 million times. It is estimated that another 600,000 plus men, women and children living in the United States will die from cancer this year.
WXII 12

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools looking for unaccounted students

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Winston Salem/Forsyth County Schools are searching for Students who they say have left the school system after the pandemic. The unaccounted-for students come from multiple grades, ranging from first and all the way up to 12th. The district says that since the 2020-21 school year, they were tracking that a little over 500 students had gone unaccounted for. Now that number is close to 1,000.
