Trump toured his golf course in DC this week because he is planning upgrades, insiders claims - as they scoff at reports that he was conducting mob-style meeting with lawyers over indictment fears

By Rob Crilly, Senior U.S. Political Reporter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

When Donald Trump was pictured at his golf course outside Washington D.C. without his clubs it triggered a wave of speculation that he had picked the open-air venue for a meeting with lawyers and plotters beyond the reach of FBI surveillance.

Online conspiracy theorists fancied they'd spotted a mustachioed former lawyer to the president and a campaigner known for working to overturn the election.

But the fanciful thinking tickled Trump World insiders who said it was nothing quite so exciting: It was a tour of facilities as his company plans upgrades.

'This is probably the funniest story I've heard in years. His family owns and operates golf courses and hotels all around the world,' said a source familiar with the visit.

'They visit the courses a lot.'

Trump even played golf after lunch, he added.

Among the fanciful claims that went viral was one by Michael Cohen, who was once Trump's fixer before a spectacular falling out, who claimed he had been told that the former president was meeting with two lawyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SpYMe_0hvULFRl00
Former President Donald Trump drives a cart at Trump National Golf Club with his son Eric Trump on Monday. But their lack of clubs triggered rumors that all was not as it seemed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kTTzQ_0hvULFRl00
On Wednesday, a Trump world insider told DailyMail.com it was a tour of facilities as the company plans upgrades to the course just outside Washington, D.C.
Trump said Monday around noon that he was working at his Sterling, Virginia, course near Washington, D.C., and included a link to the property
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9aL7_0hvULFRl00
Yet many with an ax to grind were quick to offer speculation about what he was doing 

That led some online sleuths to suggest a mustachioed man in the party was Ty Cobb, a former White House lawyer - despite the fact he has now become a TV regular decrying the actions of his ex boss and the despite the fact that his upturned facial hair bore little resemblance to the figure at the course.

'All these people are insane,' said the insider, as he snickered at the misunderstandings about Trump's visit.

'They guy showed up at his golf course in golf clothes, rode around in a golf cart. And there are people on the far right who are wondering if it was part of a plan to take back the white house.

'And you get people on the far left saying its about the FBI coming after him.'

The owners are thinking about redesigning a couple of holes, he said, and doing some other work on the course.

The visit has also fuelled speculation that the course is in line to host the controversial Saudi LIV golf tour, as reported by Business Insider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4BsP_0hvULFRl00
A man who was not Ty Cobb was spotted with Trump's party on Monday. A man who is Ty Cobb, and was a member of the White House legal team under Trump, is pictured on the right
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gj17H_0hvULFRl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dT1aT_0hvULFRl00
Trump was back at the club on Tuesday when he was spotted playing on the course

Trump has already committed to two LIV competitions, one at his National Golf Club Bedminster that took place in July and another at the Trump National Doral Miami slated for October. However, that slate is expected to expand next year.

Pictures taken during the visit show Trump riding in his cart alongside son Eric, executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Also on the tour is the company's director of golf, and officers from the Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C.

They can be seen inspecting one of the greens.

Among the party was John Copeland, the founder and president of Superior Golf Concepts, whose white mustache triggered the Cobb claims.

Speculation about Trump's visit began even before he arrived in the Washington area.

When his motorcade was spotted en route to Morristown airport near his Bedminster base in New Jersey on Sunday, for the short hop to Dulles International Airport, social media commentators suggested his trip was related to a slew of investigations into his business practices and attempts to cling on to power after the 2020 election.

He arrived dressed in sports gear before being whisked away in a black SUV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nbNr9_0hvULFRl00
He first raised questions when his motorcade abruptly left Trump's Bedminster golf course just before the short trip (pictured heading to Morristown Airport in New Jersey)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SRCm_0hvULFRl00
Trump appeared to be wearing golf shoes, a polo and a brown jacket when he deplaned without his usually large entourage 

Comments / 111

Moveon
3d ago

You have to spend the MAGA morons cash on something. The convicted conman has done everything he can to his broke down jet so now he’s going to start new projects.

Reply(19)
31
just me
3d ago

well I hope any contractors that would take that job to do his upgrades get paid in advance otherwise they won't get paid at all

Reply
11
Carl Littrell Littrell
3d ago

no worries Trump will have plenty of time to work on the up grades when he's incarcerated

Reply(7)
32
Daily Mail

603K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
