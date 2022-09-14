ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elevation Pictures Picks Up Warren Pereira’s Animal Rights Doc ‘Tiger 24’ Exec Produced By The Gotham Group

By Matt Grobar
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Toronto’s Elevation Pictures has picked up North American rights to Warren Pereira ’s feature documentary Tiger 24 , executive produced by The Gotham Group . The film has begun a limited theatrical release which includes a week’s run at the Laemmle’s Monica Film Center (Los Angeles), starting September 30. It will subsequently release on all transactional VOD platforms in North America on November 15.

In Tiger 24, a wild tiger kills men who enter his territory, then being declared a man-eater and locked up in a zoo. This galvanizes massive social uproar and activists to take their cause to the streets, online, on billboards and all the way to the Supreme Court.

World premiering at this year’s Cleveland Film Festival, Tiger 24 is a finalist at the Jackson Wild Media Awards and has two nominations at Wildscreen Festival, where previous winners include My Octopus Teacher . Pic also claimed Best Documentary at last week’s Burbank Film Festival. Pereira served as the film’s producer, with The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell exec producing alongside Eagle Egilsson, Howard Barish, Zach Mann and Stephen Nemeth.

Pereira’s past work has garnered top accolades, including the Cannes Gold Lion, and has been showcased at top international film festivals. Clients under his production company W Films include The Royal Bank of Scotland, Spectrum, Tissot, NBA, Hpnotiq, The Wall Street Journal and agencies such as DDB and CAA. Additionally, Pereira founded The Tiger Fund LLC, which produces content related to tiger conservation, including films for the government of India. The filmmaker is currently in post-production on the feature-length doc The Bamera Tiger , and is at the same time developing the darkly comic thriller, Double Bite .

The Gotham Group is a management and production company that serves as one of the industry’s leading hubs for literary material and IP in the industry. Gotham just wrapped production on Henry Selick’s anticipated animated feature Wendell & Wild for Netflix, in collaboration with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions. On the television side, Gotham is currently in production on Washington Black , based on Esi Edugyan’s critically acclaimed novel, which Selwyn Hinds is adapting, with Sterling K. Brown set to produce and star in the title for Hulu. Gotham is also in production on the recently announced Percy Jackson series on Disney+, along with The Spiderwick Chronicles series with Paramount Television, also for Disney+.

Founded in 2013 with finance partner Teddy Schwarzman of Black Bear Pictures, Elevation Pictures is a production and distribution company known for releasing award-winning films such as The Imitation Game , starring Benedict Cumberbatch; Room , starring Brie Larson; The Father , starring Anthony Hopkins; and Best Picture winner, Moonlight . The company’s producing highlights include The Nest , starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon, and French Exit , starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Deadline

Deadline

