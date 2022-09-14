Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver

A man in his 20s was recovering after another man stabbed him in the neck in front of a San Antonio Dick’s Sporting Goods location Tuesday, according to Fox 29 .

Authorities cited by Kens 5 said one driver allegedly cut off another driver Tuesday afternoon. After that, the suspect who is accused of stabbing the victim, also a man in his 20s, followed the victim in the parking lot of South Park Mall, said the San Antonio Police Department.

While the victim attempted to get away from the suspect, both men got out of their cars and began to fight. During that fight, the suspect pulled a knife on the victim and slashed him in the neck.

Fortunately, the wound was not deep and the victim is expected to recover. He was transported from the scene to an area hospital.

Following the violent incident, one suspect was arrested near the mall parking lot. Another victim inside the suspect’s vehicle was later arrested at Zarzamora and I-35. Both could face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said police.