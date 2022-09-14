ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver

By Lauren Barry
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MK6hp_0hvUL3wI00

A man in his 20s was recovering after another man stabbed him in the neck in front of a San Antonio Dick’s Sporting Goods location Tuesday, according to Fox 29 .

Authorities cited by Kens 5 said one driver allegedly cut off another driver Tuesday afternoon. After that, the suspect who is accused of stabbing the victim, also a man in his 20s, followed the victim in the parking lot of South Park Mall, said the San Antonio Police Department.

While the victim attempted to get away from the suspect, both men got out of their cars and began to fight. During that fight, the suspect pulled a knife on the victim and slashed him in the neck.

Fortunately, the wound was not deep and the victim is expected to recover. He was transported from the scene to an area hospital.

Following the violent incident, one suspect was arrested near the mall parking lot. Another victim inside the suspect’s vehicle was later arrested at Zarzamora and I-35. Both could face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, said police.

Comments / 5

Jerome A Allen
3d ago

That was real stupid. Over getting cut off??? SMH. Now his stupidity is gonna get him jail time and a felony on his record. People need to learn how to let some things go and let karma work.

Reply
3
EPT#1
3d ago

That road rage here in San AN is ridiculous. Come on people quit acting like idiots

Reply
5
Related
KSAT 12

Man assaulted in armed carjacking at car wash, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a violent carjacking after a man was reportedly assaulted moments before his vehicle was stolen, said SAPD. At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, SAPD officers responded to a carjacking at a car wash on Culebra Road. According to SAPD, two suspects walked...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO -One man is in custody and another is still on the run in connection with the robbery of an armored truck last month on the Northeast Side. Lawrence Eric Taylor, 21, was arrested on Thursday after the San Antonio Police Robbery Task Force tracked him down after finding the vehicle used in the robbery. After linking it to a home, police obtained a search warrant and allegedly found evidence linking Taylor to the crime.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man in critical condition after road-rage shooting on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on the West Side that stemmed from a road-rage incident, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to the 6200 block of West Commerce around 2 p.m. Friday and found a man...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sporting Goods#Violent Crime
KSAT 12

Missing teenage girl found, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. San Antonio police have located the 15-year-old girl who was reported missing early Saturday. Camila “Cammie” Guerrero De La Fuente disappeared Sept. 16 while riding her bike on the city’s North Side. SAPD issued a Missing Juvenile Alert Saturday morning. Further details...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kwhi.com

K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10

A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Video captures struggle involving police nearby SAISD campus that was briefly placed under a lockout

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio ISD reported, Thursday, someone attempted to get inside Herff Elementary School and forced the school on lockout. KENS 5 also obtained cell phone video, nearby, which shows SAISD officers trying to arrest a man. Jordan Terrell drove up on the takedown and recorded the incident on his cell phone. It is not clear if the man in the cell phone video is the same man who tried to get into the school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy