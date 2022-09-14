ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Pittman's list of top o-linemen he's coach is filled with Dawgs

By Steven Gagliano, The Steakhouse
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

In a coaching career that spans nearly four decades and with a specialty at the position, now-Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman has seen his fair share of offensive linemen, but a few stand out above the rest.

Athens was Pittman’s final stop as an offensive line coach before ascending to the big chair in Fayetteville, and it was there that Pittman recruited and mentored some of the best players in his career as he shared with The Steakhouse on 92.9 The Game .

“Andrew Thomas was a great player. Isaiah Wynn was probably the best collegiate player. He and Andrew were both great players. One of my favorites of all time was Solomon Kindley. I love Solomon Kindley. Those guys were all from Georgia…Ben Cleveland, I mean we had 10 or 11 drafted there and I’ve had about 30-something in my career with seven first-rounders," Pittman told Steak Shapiro & Rusty Mansell.

Thomas became one of those first-round picks in 2020 after being a day one starter in Athens, but his position changed a few times before week one back in 2017.

“He actually started in summer at LG, then he went to RG, then he went to RT and Kirby said ‘Pittman, it better work’ because I moved him a week before the first game and thank goodness it did,” Pittman said.

As for his recruiting prowess, no one knows better than Mansell—recruiting analyst for 24/7 Sports—who shared his take on where Pittman ranks when it comes to landing his guys.

“He’s the best offensive line recruiter ever. When you went against Sam Pittman, it was over. He didn’t miss,” Mansell said.

Mansell also pointed out that both UGA starting LT Broderick Jones and RG Tate Ratledge were recruited by Pittman.

After taking over an Arkansas program in disarray, Pittman has quickly turned the Razorbacks into a threat in the SEC coming off a 9-4 2021 season. Already 2-0 this season with a win over South Carolina, Arkansas takes on Missouri State this Saturday.

During his interview on 92.9, the Razorback head coach also touched on his time at UGA and what he took from Kirby Smart and offered his thoughts on what makes his former boss so successful. Check it out below:

92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
