Public raises over $200k to pay off ‘fine’ teenager was given for killing her suspected rapist

By Abe Asher
The Independent
 3 days ago

A GoFundMe set up to help a teenager who stabbed her alleged rapist to death in Iowa in 2020 has raised enough money to cover what she owes the estate of the man who she says victimised her.

Pieper Lewis, 17, was houseless in Des Moines in 2020 when, her lawyers say, she was given shelter by a man named Christopher Brown, who claimed to be her boyfriend but forced her to have sex with other men for money.

That May, Ms Lewis said, Mr Brown left her at the apartment of an acquaintance named Zachary Brooks who allegedly forced her to drink alcohol and use other intoxicating substances and then repeatedly raped her. Later that month, Ms Lewis was allegedly forced to go back to Mr Brooks’ apartment and was drugged and raped again.

After that experience, Ms Lewis said, she took a knife and stabbed Mr Brooks more than 30 times, killing him.

Ms Lewis pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and willful injury last year. Earlier this week, she was sentenced to five years probation and a deferred judgment – meaning that she can have her record expunged if she meets the conditions of her sentence.

However, due to an Iowa law related to homicide convictions, she must pay $150,000 in compensation to Mr Brooks’ estate.

That’s where Leland Schipper, a former math teacher of Ms Lewis’ at Des Moines Lincoln High School, stepped in. Mr Shipper set up a GoFundMe page seeking to raise money to offset Ms Lewis’ restitution costs.

“Pieper does not deserve to be finically burdened for the rest of her life because the state of Iowa wrote a law that fails to give judges any discretion as to how it is applied,” Mr Schipper wrote. “This law doesn’t make sense in many cases, but in this case, it’s morally unjustifiable. A child who was raped, under no circumstances, should owe the rapist’s family money.”

A significant number of people clearly agreed. As of Wednesday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised more than $216,000 from more than 5,000 donations — easily clearing the $150,000 mark and the page’s $200,000 goal.

In an update, Mr Schipper wrote that money raised in excess of the fees Ms Lewis owes Mr Brooks’ estate and the state of Iowa will be used to help her pay for a college education, set up a business or explore opportunities to help other young survivors of trafficking and sexual violence.

The messages on the GoFundMe page are full of praise for Ms Lewis’ resilience and hope for her future.

“I am so proud of you Pieper,” Regan Hage wrote. “May the life ahead of you be filled with light, love and abundant happiness. Thank you for being so brave in sharing your story.”

Ms Lewis said in court earlier this week that while she regretted killing Mr Brooks, it would be “absurd” to believe there was only one victim in the situation.

“No matter what the judge’s decision is today, I will still prevail,” Ms. Lewis said in testimony reported by The New York Times . “Nothing can stop a positive path of progress but negativity and doubt. During my journey, I have found part of the spiritual world and its beauty. I have progressed with the ability to lead with the power of many while maintaining self-worth.”

KCCI.com

2 arrested in connection to car thefts; some near schools

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two arrests have been made in connection to multiple car thefts around the metro. Des Moines police said 42-year-old Robert Malone and 47-year-old Blain Johnson are facing charges. During August, several thefts were reported around metro schools. Both are being held in Polk County Jail.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

De Soto woman allegedly assaults Cambridge man in Adel

A De Soto woman allegedly assaulted a Cambridge man in an Adel apartment Wednesday night in the course of a domestic squabble. Rebekkahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 613 Polk St., De Soto, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 7:45 p.m. Wednesday...
ADEL, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made in shooting on Des Moines' south side

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been charged for shooting a man while a baby was in the same room. Zakiya Muhammad is charged with willful injury, domestic assault and child endangerment. The shooting happened last Wednesday on Kenyon Avenue. Police say Muhammad and the victim...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Woman found dead after Norwalk police called about stabbing

NORWALK, Iowa – Police in Norwalk are getting help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation in a suspicious death investigation. The Norwalk Police Department said officers were called out on a potential stabbing at 608 Knoll Drive around 12:30 Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they encountered a man who was detained and later arrested […]
NORWALK, IA
WHO 13

Police investigating shooting in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after there was an exchange of gunfire in Des Moines’ Drake neighborhood Thursday morning. It happened around 11:35 a.m. in the 1300 block of 22nd Street. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said a person called 911 and claimed several juveniles shot at him. He […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry Man Sentenced to Prison in Greene County Catalytic Converter Theft Incident

A Perry man was recently sentenced to prison for a Greene County investigation from a January 2021 incident. Greene County Attorney Thomas Laehn says 47-year-old Jason Trotter of Perry pled guilty to Class C Felony for first degree criminal mischief, as well as two Class D Felonies for second degree theft and his third or subsequent offense for possession of methamphetamine. Laehn advocated for Trotter to be sentenced to 15 of the maximum 20 years in prison, while the defense attorney wanted probation. District Court Judge Derek Johnson sentenced Trotter to ten years in prison.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

ARL of Iowa sees significant increase in animals brought to its facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some animal shelters across the country are taking in more this year than in years previous and here in Iowa, it's no exception. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says its shelters are taking in more animals, with around 1,100 in its care right now. Some are being rescued, while are others being dropped off by owners who say they can't take care of them anymore.
CLIVE, IA
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

