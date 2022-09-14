Read full article on original website
Opinion | Celebrating a legend who helped put Memphis music on the map | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — I don't know about you, but the highlight of my week so far has not been the tremendous weather we've had the last few days. It was the chance to finally meet and greet – if only through video – Memphis music legend Booker T. Jones. As in Booker T. and the MG's.
Makeda's Cookies to reopen 10 months after Young Dolph shooting
This comes around 10 months after the tragic shooting of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph. Originally, the company had said they would not be reopening the location right off I-240, but they announced the reopening in a Facebook post. Young Dolph was a frequent customer of the Memphis-based cookie business, always...
Deaf community members raise awareness on diversity and inclusion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For every 1,000 children born in the United States, two out of three have some level of hearing loss, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. During Deaf Awareness Month, the Deaf community speaks out about the diversity found within as well...
Backstreet Boys perform in Memphis at the FedexForum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, September 9th, the Backstreet Boys made a stop in Memphis at the FedexForum for their DNA Tour.
“All it takes is a visionary" Memphis artist working to create an art district on Jackson Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ephraim Urevbu says he’s the visionary who created the jewel we now know as the South Main street development in Downtown Memphis. “All it takes is a visionary to see through all of the garbage, and create a jewel from it,” Urevbu said. “It took four years to get that done, but we were able to create an art community in a dilapidated part of town.”
Happy 60th birthday to the Southaven Library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Library is celebrating 60 years of reading and fun in the north Mississippi community. Wednesday, librarians and residents gathered for a birthday party. Speakers at the event included Southaven mayor Darren Musselwhite and Desoto County curator Robert Long. The library began in the basement...
Memphis International Flea Market brings opportunities for small businesses for our Hispanic community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When we Celebrate Memphis, we also celebrate our diversity. Memphis has a growing Hispanic community that is supportive of individual goals and opportunities. ABC24 visited the Memphis International Flea Market just north of Nutbush where business is booming for our Hispanic community. When the gates to...
How The Gentlemen’s League is setting up young Memphis men for success
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Gentlemen's League, a group aimed at helping young men in Memphis stay on track, hosted a breakfast Wednesday to kick off its program. The Gentlemen's League is an all-male mentorship program whose goal is to educate, empower, and enrich young men. They welcomed 200-plus boys...
Filming for restaurant renovation show set for Memphis, guests and volunteers wanted
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big Dawg's, a Memphis restaurant with two locations that serve barbeque and hamburgers among other foods, is now set to be the site of a television show aimed at renovating eateries across the country. "Restaurant: Impossible" is asking for attendees to fill seats and eat on...
Hispanic Heritage Month | Why do we celebrate?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For this first time in Memphis, Hispanic Heritage Month is officially recognized. The celebration started as Hispanic Heritage week in 1968 but was later expanded to an entire month 20 years later in 1988. “It’s the anniversary of independence of Latin American countries, including Costa Rica,...
MSCS showing 'grit and grind' as their academic performance trends upward
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) announced Memphis-Shelby County Schools has now been classified as an advancing district, as academic performance trends upward across the district. According to TDOE, 2022 accountability results show that the district has quickly moved from the bottom 5% to the top...
Girls Inc of Memphis celebrates construction progress
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Girls Inc of Memphis, in partnership with West Frayser, is celebrating the construction progress of the $8 million expansion project for its not-for-profit Patricia C. Howard campus at the youth farm in the Frayser on Friday, Sept 9 at noon at 1179 Dellwood Ave., Memphis, TN.
Downtown Memphis Commission board approves bond sale for Grand Hyatt hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grand Hyatt hotel has received final approval for a bond sale to pay for construction in downtown Memphis. The Downtown Memphis Commission board – Center City Revenue Finance Corporation (CCRFC) – gave final approval for the bond sale Tuesday morning. It was the final move needed for the hotel at One Beale to move ahead.
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
Funeral services set for Saturday for Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis mother and teacher who was killed after being kidnapped while on an early morning jog near the University of Memphis. Funeral services are set for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church...
MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers. The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed. The locations and hours are as follows:. Downtown. 245 S. Main.
'Never too late to graduate' | The Excel Center gives Memphians of all ages hope, high school diploma & job skills
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 continues to look at solutions when it comes to fighting crime in Memphis, and how education can offer hope - no matter your age. That's where Goodwill's 'The Excel Center' comes into play. It targets the 120,000 adults in Shelby County without a high school diploma or those teenagers who recently dropped out, live in poverty, and aren't working.
Gold Strike Resort reveals new high limit room
TUNICA RESORTS, Miss — Gold Strike Casino Resort celebrated its new $4 million high limit room with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday. According to Gold Strike, the new high limit room features a 6,600-square-foot gaming area, cocktail service and a VIP lounge. It was designed by DEZMOTIF Studios. Gold Strike said...
'This should be a time to support right now': State, community leaders react to Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State and community leaders issued statements after a man who shot multiple people across Memphis was arrested Wednesday night. According to the Memphis Police Department, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested near Ivan and Hodge roads after he shot several people Wednesday evening. Kelly was seen on social media broadcasting his actions.
Memphians finish the route Eliza Fletcher always jogged before she was murdered
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, marked exactly a week since police said Cleotha Henderson abducted Eliza Fletcher while she was on her morning run. After all of the doom and gloom, people came together to celebrate Fletcher’s life by finishing her run for her on the route that she always took.
