Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

“All it takes is a visionary" Memphis artist working to create an art district on Jackson Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ephraim Urevbu says he’s the visionary who created the jewel we now know as the South Main street development in Downtown Memphis. “All it takes is a visionary to see through all of the garbage, and create a jewel from it,” Urevbu said. “It took four years to get that done, but we were able to create an art community in a dilapidated part of town.”
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Happy 60th birthday to the Southaven Library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Library is celebrating 60 years of reading and fun in the north Mississippi community. Wednesday, librarians and residents gathered for a birthday party. Speakers at the event included Southaven mayor Darren Musselwhite and Desoto County curator Robert Long. The library began in the basement...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

Hispanic Heritage Month | Why do we celebrate?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For this first time in Memphis, Hispanic Heritage Month is officially recognized. The celebration started as Hispanic Heritage week in 1968 but was later expanded to an entire month 20 years later in 1988. “It’s the anniversary of independence of Latin American countries, including Costa Rica,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Funeral services set for Saturday for Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, the Memphis mother and teacher who was killed after being kidnapped while on an early morning jog near the University of Memphis. Funeral services are set for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW reopening four offices for walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Oct. 3, 2022, Memphis Light, Gas and Water will reopen four of its Community Offices to walk-in customers. The Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven and Millington MLGW offices are reopening. The Summer office will remain closed. The locations and hours are as follows:. Downtown. 245 S. Main.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'Never too late to graduate' | The Excel Center gives Memphians of all ages hope, high school diploma & job skills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 continues to look at solutions when it comes to fighting crime in Memphis, and how education can offer hope - no matter your age. That's where Goodwill's 'The Excel Center' comes into play. It targets the 120,000 adults in Shelby County without a high school diploma or those teenagers who recently dropped out, live in poverty, and aren't working.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Gold Strike Resort reveals new high limit room

TUNICA RESORTS, Miss — Gold Strike Casino Resort celebrated its new $4 million high limit room with a ribbon-cutting Wednesday. According to Gold Strike, the new high limit room features a 6,600-square-foot gaming area, cocktail service and a VIP lounge. It was designed by DEZMOTIF Studios. Gold Strike said...
ROBINSONVILLE, MS
WATN Local Memphis

'This should be a time to support right now': State, community leaders react to Memphis shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State and community leaders issued statements after a man who shot multiple people across Memphis was arrested Wednesday night. According to the Memphis Police Department, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested near Ivan and Hodge roads after he shot several people Wednesday evening. Kelly was seen on social media broadcasting his actions.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
