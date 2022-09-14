Read full article on original website
Police release information on Tuesday crash on 199
Azle police today released information about an Azle man who died early Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash. Brandon K. Rubenkoenig, 35, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 199, according to an Azle PD news release. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. There were no other injuries and no passengers in Rubenkoenig's vehicle.
Man arrested in death of cyclist in Grand Prairie, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A man has been arrested after police said he allegedly hit and killed a cyclist in Grand Prairie and didn't stop to help. Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of West Jefferson Street, near Great SW Parkway. According...
Police seek public's help to find driver, vehicle involved in deadly crash
Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Dallas’ Cedar Crest neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
POLICE: 18-wheeler accident on US 75 bridge in Allen leaves one dead
Southbound US 75 in Allen at Bethany drive there is an accident involving 18-wheeler on its side and cab hanging on the overpass. Get traffic updates on 1080 KRLD
Police: A dangerous murder suspect is on the run in Dallas
Earlier this month, 39-year-old Houston Littles IV allegedly shot victims multiple times, according to the Dallas Police Department, which said that he was caught on video surveillance. Both victims have died.
3 arrested, AR pistol recovered after threat reported at North Texas high school football game
EVERMAN, Texas - Two adults and one juvenile were taken into custody Friday evening after authorities received information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School Homecoming game. The crowded event was nearly the scene of what could’ve been a deadly mass shooting. "We’re taking...
Bonham man dies in Fannin Co. crash
DODD CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Bonham man was killed in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Texas troopers said around 1:45 a.m. Timothy Bradford Brown, 62, was travelling south on FM-2077 three miles south of Dodd City when his pickup veered off the road at a curve, overcorrected, and overturned.
One dead in single-vehicle DeSoto crash
DESOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old man died Wednesday morning after he was involved in a car crash. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated John Couch was driving westbound in the 9800 block of Lexington Avenue in DeSoto when the vehicle struck a guardrail on a curve and overturned.
UPDATE: Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist in Dallas
Dallas police say they have arrested the man who struck a man riding his bike earlier this week, killing him. UPDATE: Arrest made in hit and run that killed cyclist in Dallas
Terrell police seeking identity of man who burglarized woman's vehicle while she was in church, used stolen credit cards
TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying a man who burglarized a woman's vehicle while she was in church and later used her credit cards to make purchases at a local Walmart. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, the Terrell Police Department responded...
18-year-old arrested in Garland shooting that led to school lockdowns
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
Local Road Rage Allegedly Leads to Gun Fight
Mesquite police arrested a man accused of pulling out a gun in what appears to be a case of road rage on Tuesday. On the afternoon of September 13, Stephen Phillips reportedly got into a fight with another driver near the LBJ Freeway and Towne Centre Drive. During the altercation, some of which was caught on video, he allegedly pulled out a gun, according to police.
18-year-old arrested after shooting teen at fast food restaurant near Garland high school, police say
GARLAND, Texas — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to shooting another teen at a fast food restaurant, resulting in multiple lockouts at Garland ISD schools Thursday, officials say. Garland police said Edgar Francisco Solis Torres was taken into custody for aggravated assault – serious bodily injury...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Allen (Allen, TX)
According to Allen police, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday morning. The officials stated that a major crash happened on the 700 block of the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Brock ISD Being Sued By Family of 6-Year-Old Killed by Bus
Parents are suing Brock ISD after their 6-year-old child was killed by a school bus.Austin Pacheco/Unsplash. While the driver of the school bus was not charged with a crime, the family of a child killed after being hit by the bus is now suing Brock Independent School District. Fox 4 reports Emory Sayre's parents are suing the school district, alleging the district failed to protect their daughter and failed to properly train its bus drivers. Brock ISD released a statement addressing the lawsuit saying:
Teen shot near South Garland High School, police looking for suspected teen shooter
A teenager is on the run and Garland police are looking for him after another teen was wounded in a shooting less than a block from South Garland High School on Thursday.
VIDEO: Large bird causes Navy jet to crash in Lake Worth
WARNING THIS VIDEO INCLUDES GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Video from a T-45C Goshawk, shows the cockpit view as the aircraft is hit by a large bird during its descent toward a runway at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth on Sept. 19, 2021. (Courtesy: Department of Defense)
Man with a gun arrested in North Richland Hills
A man is locked up in North Richland Hills where police were called last night about a man with a gun on Rufe Snow near Loop 820. Dispatchers got the first 911 call about 9:30 p.m. and in the background they heard a disturbance.
Video shows moment US military jet is taken down over neighborhood
A routine training military jet was supposed to land at Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth. Instead, a bird flew into the aircraft and caused a crash in a Lake Worth neighborhood that hospitalized the pilot instructor and the student.
Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide
DALLAS - Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall. Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue. The 39-year-old suspect then took...
