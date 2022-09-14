ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

Police release information on Tuesday crash on 199

Azle police today released information about an Azle man who died early Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash. Brandon K. Rubenkoenig, 35, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 199, according to an Azle PD news release. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. There were no other injuries and no passengers in Rubenkoenig's vehicle.
AZLE, TX
