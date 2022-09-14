ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner "Losing It" News

SPORTS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it's a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder. Schroder, 29, spent the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Lakers, Dennis Schroder Deal

On Friday afternoon, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium announced that Dennis Schroder is signing a one-year, $2.64 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Schroder, 29, played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game. With Patrick Beverley and Russell...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Video Of Shaquille O'Neal Going Viral Today

Look out now, Shaquille O'Neal's been living in the gym these past few months. And just 32 days out from the start of the NBA's regular season, the Hall of Fame center is looking like he's ready to lace 'em back up. Shaq shared a video of his new physique...
NBA
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Wife Has Troubling Update On How She's Doing

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden met with Cherelle Griner, the wife of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. Griner has been in a Russian prison since February, when she was arrested for having cannabis oil in her bag at a Russian airport. Ever since then, the United States has been trying to get her home.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Kevin Harvick's Playoff Suggestion

Earlier this afternoon, NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick made a comment on social media that had fans talking. A fan asked him about the playoffs and which track he would put in the playoff circuit - if he could, of course. "If you could put one track in the playoffs which one would it be?" the fan asked.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: WNBA Star's Best SI Swimsuit Photos

Nneka Ogwumike is more than just a WNBA and international basketball superstar. This year, the 32-year-old Texan made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Ogwumike flew to St. Thomas to participate in a shoot for the iconic magazine. SI Swim's official YouTube channel posted highlights from that shoot this weekend. A...
SPORTS
The Spun

Awkward Moment Between Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim Going Viral

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had a rough day on First Take. It all started when he mispronounced Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's name. Smith referred to Clemson's starting quarterback as "D.J. Ukulele." That led to First Take host Molly Qerim asking Smith if he can pronounce her last name correctly. "Talking...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Major Program's Fan Base On Twitter

UCLA's football program has seen comically bad turnouts of late and ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit just doesn't understand how it can even happen. Piggybacking on UCLA alum Troy Aikman's post regarding the matter, Herbie echoed the Hall of Famer's sentiments, calling the situation "embarrassing." "Troy- How is this even possible???" the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Reported Request Of Tom Brady

Tom Brady's decision to continue his football career this season has put a serious strain on his relationship. According to multiple reports, Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen, isn't happy with his decision to come out of retirement. A report from People suggested that Bundchen would like her husband to be around more for their children.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary Cowboys Star

Troy Aikman made his ESPN Monday Night Football debut last week, calling his first game of the season for the Worldwide Leader in Sports. The former Dallas Cowboys star kind of shocked the football world when he left Fox Sports for ESPN this past offseason. However, Aikman attributed his decision...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

4-Time MLB All-Star Has Died At 71

The baseball world is mourning the loss of a former player who passed away earlier this week. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. "John Stearns has passed away. 4-time All-Star, beloved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Death Of Former Star Player

Earlier this week, the baseball world learned that a beloved former player passed away. John Stearns, who was a four-time All-Star for the New York Mets, passed away on Thursday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. Stearns was a two-sport athlete in college, getting drafted into both...
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troubling Tua Tagovailoa Quote

Tua Tagovailoa didn't exactly inspire confidence with recent comments about his lack of size. During a press conference on Thursday morning, the Dolphins QB admitted that his stature keeps him from seeing a significant portion of the field. "I can't see because I'm not the biggest guy out there," he...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Vick Calls Out Patriots Coaches: NFL World Reacts

Michael Vick did not hold back today when discussing New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During FS1's pregame coverage, Vick said Jones will have to "overcome coaching" in his second NFL season. “He’s gonna have to overcome coaching,” Vick said. “I think it’s going to be difficult for him going...
NFL
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Phil Mickelson, PGA Tour News

Earlier this week, Phil Mickelson made headlines with a comment about the PGA Tour. The six-time major champion revealed he's thinking about taking his name off of a lawsuit against his former employer. LIV Golf joined the lawsuit late last month, which could prompt Mickelson to drop his name from the suit.
GOLF
The Spun

