Natick, MA

natickreport.com

Natick renewing search for director of equity, inclusion & outreach

Natick Town Administrator Jamie Errickson told the Select Board in March that hiring the town’s first chief diversity officer (CDO) wouldn’t be happening “right around the corner” despite the availability of funding and the board’s desire to make it happen. “With all of our job...
NATICK, MA
fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
natickreport.com

Studio Sunday in Natick on Sept. 18

The public is invited to visit 7 local artists at their Natick home studios on Studio Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11am-5pm. Ryan Black • 203 Union St. Virginia Fitzgerald • 25 Washington Ave. David Kahn • 17 Fox Hill Dr. Carol Krentzman • 97 Woodland St.
NATICK, MA
natickreport.com

Natick has a low license plate number lottery winner

Natick has broken its two-year dry spell and scored a winner in the state’s annual lottery for low license plate numbers. Winners don’t get to pick their plate numbers, but we hope Natick’s David J. Brown is happy with G61 (if you’re out there David, let us know why you entered the lottery and what you think about the number: natickreport@gmail.com).
NATICK, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $10 million, $4 million winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Thursday

There were hundreds of lottery prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday but two were significantly more than the rest. A “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” jackpot prize was won off of a ticket sold at Regina Food Store in Everett. The prize was worth $10 million. Another jackpot prize worth $4 million was also won Thursday. It was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium” and was sold at Hardwick Market in Gilbertville.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Roche Bros. puts 'price lock' in place to mark its 70th birthday

Roche Bros. Supermarkets’ 70th anniversary is this fall, and to celebrate, the locally owned and family-operated grocer put a price lock on 500 of its most popular items until Nov. 17 to help shoppers tackle higher food prices. In 1952, brothers Pat and Bud Roche built their business that...
WELLESLEY, MA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Big Y to open new market in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday

Big Y will open its 72nd location in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday, the Springfield, Massachussets-based supermarket retailer said this week. The 54,465-square-foot store, located at at 434 Walpole St., has hired 100 employees and is still seeking new employees, Big Y said in a statement. Aside from grocery essentials, the store...
NORWOOD, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bcinterruption.com

Kevin Cline to Miss Remainder of Boston College Football Season

Another week, another tough break for the Boston College football team. Per Pete Thamel, the Eagles are down another player, as starting right tackle Kevin Cline has torn his ACL and is expected to be out for the rest of the season. This is the fourth major player to go down with a major injury this season. The Eagles are still looking for their first win of the season, which they will hopefully earn tonight against Maine despite being down a handful of starters.
BOSTON, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA

Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
WORCESTER, MA
Q97.9

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Contract Manufacturer Acquires Massachusetts Plastics Company

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract manufacturer serving high-tech sectors has...
SHIRLEY, MA
country1025.com

3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently

Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
SEEKONK, MA
Boston Globe

Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.

In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Updating community efforts to keep St. Brendan’s open

It has been a few months since Cardinal Sean O’Malley issued at least a temporary reprieve for St. Brendan’s Church on Gallivan Boulevard. The church’s pastor had recommended that it be “relegated”— a canon law term for closing it— due to a litany of issues ranging from deferred maintenance to low attendance and poor receipts at the offertory box.
BOSTON, MA

