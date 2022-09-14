Another week, another tough break for the Boston College football team. Per Pete Thamel, the Eagles are down another player, as starting right tackle Kevin Cline has torn his ACL and is expected to be out for the rest of the season. This is the fourth major player to go down with a major injury this season. The Eagles are still looking for their first win of the season, which they will hopefully earn tonight against Maine despite being down a handful of starters.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO