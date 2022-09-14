Read full article on original website
natickreport.com
Natick renewing search for director of equity, inclusion & outreach
Natick Town Administrator Jamie Errickson told the Select Board in March that hiring the town’s first chief diversity officer (CDO) wouldn’t be happening “right around the corner” despite the availability of funding and the board’s desire to make it happen. “With all of our job...
fallriverreporter.com
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
natickreport.com
Studio Sunday in Natick on Sept. 18
The public is invited to visit 7 local artists at their Natick home studios on Studio Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11am-5pm. Ryan Black • 203 Union St. Virginia Fitzgerald • 25 Washington Ave. David Kahn • 17 Fox Hill Dr. Carol Krentzman • 97 Woodland St.
natickreport.com
Natick Business Buzz: A visit to the Muffin House; Royal Smoke Shop wafts onto Rte. 9; New program for nurse practitioner faculty
Somehow we’d never made it over the Muffin House Café(325 N. Main St.) until this week, when in our quest to go everywhere in Natick we braved the never-ending construction mess on Rte. 27. We got there during the 8am rush, along with high school students and others...
natickreport.com
Natick has a low license plate number lottery winner
Natick has broken its two-year dry spell and scored a winner in the state’s annual lottery for low license plate numbers. Winners don’t get to pick their plate numbers, but we hope Natick’s David J. Brown is happy with G61 (if you’re out there David, let us know why you entered the lottery and what you think about the number: natickreport@gmail.com).
Lupoli Dedicates Rooftop Pavilion Field at Riverwalk with Baker, Finegold, Minicucci and Others
Lupoli Companies, which has some high-profile, downtown Haverhill development projects, attracted the attention of Gov. Charlie Baker and other officials Wednesday when opening its rooftop Pavilion Field at Riverwalk in Lawrence. Baker, Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena and developer Sal Lupoli cut the ribbon on Pavilion Field at Riverwalk, a...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $10 million, $4 million winning tickets among hundreds of prizes won Thursday
There were hundreds of lottery prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday but two were significantly more than the rest. A “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” jackpot prize was won off of a ticket sold at Regina Food Store in Everett. The prize was worth $10 million. Another jackpot prize worth $4 million was also won Thursday. It was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium” and was sold at Hardwick Market in Gilbertville.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Roche Bros. puts 'price lock' in place to mark its 70th birthday
Roche Bros. Supermarkets’ 70th anniversary is this fall, and to celebrate, the locally owned and family-operated grocer put a price lock on 500 of its most popular items until Nov. 17 to help shoppers tackle higher food prices. In 1952, brothers Pat and Bud Roche built their business that...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Big Y to open new market in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday
Big Y will open its 72nd location in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday, the Springfield, Massachussets-based supermarket retailer said this week. The 54,465-square-foot store, located at at 434 Walpole St., has hired 100 employees and is still seeking new employees, Big Y said in a statement. Aside from grocery essentials, the store...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
bcinterruption.com
Kevin Cline to Miss Remainder of Boston College Football Season
Another week, another tough break for the Boston College football team. Per Pete Thamel, the Eagles are down another player, as starting right tackle Kevin Cline has torn his ACL and is expected to be out for the rest of the season. This is the fourth major player to go down with a major injury this season. The Eagles are still looking for their first win of the season, which they will hopefully earn tonight against Maine despite being down a handful of starters.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA
Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Contract Manufacturer Acquires Massachusetts Plastics Company
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract manufacturer serving high-tech sectors has...
country1025.com
3 of Massachusetts’ 20 Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close Permanently
Bed Bath & Beyond announced in August that it will be closing around 150 stores and laying off 20% of it’s workforce as a part of a financial restructuring. We now know which Massachusetts locations will close. 3 Bay State locations are on the list – Dorchester, Milford, and Seekonk. The closing dates have yet to be announced but our thoughts are with anybody whose jobs will be affected as a result.
msonewsports.com
Friday, Sept. 16 – Analogic in Peabody is not Moving – Lynn VA Clinic to Stay Open – Car Backs into Henry’s Market
Weather – National Weather Service – Canadian high pressure provides dry and fall-like conditions today (70s) and Saturday. Some unsettled weather with a period or two of showers or thunderstorms possible Sunday night into Tuesday. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports. Beverly – There were...
Boston Globe
Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.
In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
Dorchester Reporter
Updating community efforts to keep St. Brendan’s open
It has been a few months since Cardinal Sean O’Malley issued at least a temporary reprieve for St. Brendan’s Church on Gallivan Boulevard. The church’s pastor had recommended that it be “relegated”— a canon law term for closing it— due to a litany of issues ranging from deferred maintenance to low attendance and poor receipts at the offertory box.
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
DPH: Supply of new Moderna COVID vaccine booster is ‘temporarily limited’
There are, however, "ample supplies" of the Pfizer booster shots. Massachusetts residents looking to get a jab of the new Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster may have to wait a bit longer. There is a “temporarily limited supply” of the vaccine shots nationally, as the Cambridge-based manufacturer ramps up its production...
