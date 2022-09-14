Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
businessobserverfl.com
After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion
As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
santivachronicle.com
Two Just Sold Properties This Week On Sanibel, None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 09/09/2022-09/16/2022.
naplesillustrated.com
Rush Bowls Opens Naples Shop
Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, recently debuted its first location on Florida’s Gulf Coast (and its second in Florida). The new restaurant is helmed by local husband-and-wife duo Ruben and Pierrette Marcellus and is located in Naples at 12450 Tamiami Trail E.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids
As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridaweekly.com
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort, Shell Factory offer getaway deal
Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, a newly renovated resort in Bonita Springs near the city of Naples, announces a partnership with the Shell Factory, a premier attraction located in North Fort Myers. Through the partnership, travelers can enjoy a one-of-a-kind family road trip experience in Southwest Florida. When...
WINKNEWS.com
Homeowner forced to remove stones that keep her driveway from flooding
A woman, tired of the flooding by her front door, decided to fix the problem on her own with step stones. Now the City of Cape Coral wants those stones removed. Sierra Szalay lives on Northwest 15th Street in Cape Coral. She said the flooding happens almost every day in front of her home.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County prepared to help you register to vote on Voter Registration Day
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and the Collier County elections office is doing its part to get people registered to vote in the upcoming election. The county will host seven registration drives across the region in hopes of getting more people to register to vote. The Collier County Supervisor...
pasconewsonline.com
Naples, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060
Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
African Caribbean American Center reopening for Fort Myers youth
A group that ensures underserved Fort Myers children have access to computers, tutoring and mentorship is reopening its center after closing for the pandemic. After a two-year hiatus, Catholic Charities’ African Caribbean American Center, located at 3681 Michigan Ave., is finally reopening its doors so that students can get the extra help they may need either after school or during school breaks. AFCAAM provides education, youth mentorship groups, and after-school reading programs with the goal of ensuring students are successful throughout the entire school year.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
Mysuncoast.com
4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old was airlifted from a Venice hotel after a near-drowning in the hotel’s pool, authorities said. First responders from Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Ramada on the U.S. 41 Bypass after a child was found unresponsive in the pool.
WINKNEWS.com
Aqua plans second location at former Perkins restaurant in Bonita Springs
In this Gulfshore Business report, pretty soon there’s going to be a ton of new restaurants to choose from. In East Naples, the Med Restaurant will be replacing Sicilia Bar, Pizza & Pub. That will be at least the sixth new concept to be inside the same building at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County
A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
3 Great Pizza Places in Florida
If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
NBC 2
Naples woman uses pliers to steal thousands in merchandise from fashion store
NAPLES, Fla. – Collier County deputies arrested a woman caught stealing from a Naples fashion store. Deputies were called to True Fashionistas on Vanderbilt Beach Road after shop employees spotted a woman who they said had previously shoplifted from the store. Deputies met with the shop owners, who pointed out the woman.
WINKNEWS.com
Business owners in Collier County plaza fed up with homeless issue
Business owners in one shopping plaza in Collier County say they are fed up with homeless people and drug addicts yelling and screaming and harassing customers. It’s happening on the corner of Collier Boulevard and Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples. Meanwhile, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office has promised...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples-Marco Island area ranks second on Most Expensive Small Cities for Renters list
The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,250 a month median rent for August was enough to rank it second on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Small Cities for Renters list. The area experienced a 21.4% increase in rent compared to August 2021. Silverthorne, Colorado was the most expensive small city, with No. 3 Santa Cruz, California; No. 4 Napa, California and No. 5 Boulder, Colorado, rounding out the top five.
Punta Gorda Airport becomes exclusive military fuel contractor for SWFL
More military aircraft will be seen in the skies above Charlotte County after the Punta Gorda airport sealed a deal to be the exclusive fuel contractor for the region.
capecoralbreeze.com
LadyCakes Bakery celebrates eighth anniversary, earns top seven ranking of bakeries in the state of Florida
LadyCakes Bakery, celebrating eight years in business in Cape Coral, was recently named one of the top seven bakeries in the state of Florida. The Best Things in Florida ranking by Americantowns Media states, “Locals love this place because of their high-quality cakes that lack no detail. They also have read-to-go cakes on a regular basis alongside their fresh cookies, brownies, and cupcakes. This makes it easy for you to add a last-minute treat to any occasion.”
Man hired to clean up junk dumps trash on the side of a Florida road
A man's been arrested after allegedly dumping a trailer full of trash he was hired to remove onto a Southwest Florida road.
Comments / 0