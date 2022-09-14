ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

businessobserverfl.com

After long search, national resort company zeroes in on Florida expansion

As Great Wolf Resorts looked for where to build in Florida, it became clear Collier County and Naples was the just-right spot. Key takeaway: When Great Wolf Resorts went looking for where to build in Florida, it found Naples and Collier County not only provided the right location but the support of county leaders as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
naplesillustrated.com

Rush Bowls Opens Naples Shop

Rush Bowls, the Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh and healthy meals-in-a-bowl, recently debuted its first location on Florida’s Gulf Coast (and its second in Florida). The new restaurant is helmed by local husband-and-wife duo Ruben and Pierrette Marcellus and is located in Naples at 12450 Tamiami Trail E.
NAPLES, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

13 of the Best Fort Myers Restaurants for Families With Kids

As a popular destination for families, Fort Myers sees thousands of tourists each year. With its many beautiful beaches, fun attractions, and fantastic weather, it’s no wonder why families flock to this coastal Florida town. All of those great details aside, one of the top questions on everyone’s minds...
FORT MYERS, FL
floridaweekly.com

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort, Shell Factory offer getaway deal

Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort & Spa, a newly renovated resort in Bonita Springs near the city of Naples, announces a partnership with the Shell Factory, a premier attraction located in North Fort Myers. Through the partnership, travelers can enjoy a one-of-a-kind family road trip experience in Southwest Florida. When...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Naples, FL Will be Among the Fastest Growing Cities by 2060

Results from the 2020 census reveal some notable changes in population distribution over the last decade. The U.S. population grew by about 7% from 2010 to 2020, or by about 20 million people. Over the same period, more than 80% of U.S. metro areas reported population growth. While it remains...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

African Caribbean American Center reopening for Fort Myers youth

A group that ensures underserved Fort Myers children have access to computers, tutoring and mentorship is reopening its center after closing for the pandemic. After a two-year hiatus, Catholic Charities’ African Caribbean American Center, located at 3681 Michigan Ave., is finally reopening its doors so that students can get the extra help they may need either after school or during school breaks. AFCAAM provides education, youth mentorship groups, and after-school reading programs with the goal of ensuring students are successful throughout the entire school year.
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Weekly

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double- check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old was airlifted from a Venice hotel after a near-drowning in the hotel’s pool, authorities said. First responders from Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Ramada on the U.S. 41 Bypass after a child was found unresponsive in the pool.
VENICE, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Homebuilder plans 138 homes in Sarasota County

A new community is coming to Sarasota County, just north of Venice, bringing with it a plan for 138 single-family homes and twin villas. PulteGroup, a national homebuilder, closed on the 44-acre land parcel. Construction on the Pulte Homes community, Legacy Groves, isn’t expected to start until early next year. The company expects the community to be completed with homes sales planned for mid-2023, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Florida

If you love to travel to Florida and also love to eat delicious food in amazing places then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza places in Florida. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for only using high quality ingredients. If you have never been to any of these amazing restaurants, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 2

Naples woman uses pliers to steal thousands in merchandise from fashion store

NAPLES, Fla. – Collier County deputies arrested a woman caught stealing from a Naples fashion store. Deputies were called to True Fashionistas on Vanderbilt Beach Road after shop employees spotted a woman who they said had previously shoplifted from the store. Deputies met with the shop owners, who pointed out the woman.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Business owners in Collier County plaza fed up with homeless issue

Business owners in one shopping plaza in Collier County say they are fed up with homeless people and drug addicts yelling and screaming and harassing customers. It’s happening on the corner of Collier Boulevard and Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples. Meanwhile, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office has promised...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples-Marco Island area ranks second on Most Expensive Small Cities for Renters list

The Naples-Marco Island area’s $3,250 a month median rent for August was enough to rank it second on Dwellsy’s Most Expensive Small Cities for Renters list. The area experienced a 21.4% increase in rent compared to August 2021. Silverthorne, Colorado was the most expensive small city, with No. 3 Santa Cruz, California; No. 4 Napa, California and No. 5 Boulder, Colorado, rounding out the top five.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

LadyCakes Bakery celebrates eighth anniversary, earns top seven ranking of bakeries in the state of Florida

LadyCakes Bakery, celebrating eight years in business in Cape Coral, was recently named one of the top seven bakeries in the state of Florida. The Best Things in Florida ranking by Americantowns Media states, “Locals love this place because of their high-quality cakes that lack no detail. They also have read-to-go cakes on a regular basis alongside their fresh cookies, brownies, and cupcakes. This makes it easy for you to add a last-minute treat to any occasion.”
CAPE CORAL, FL

