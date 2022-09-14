ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 people injured and 1 killed in 3 separate overnight shootings in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed

Three evening New Orleans shootings within miles of each other result in one dead, two injured

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and two are injured after three Saturday evening shootings that happened within miles of each other in New Orleans, Police said. The first shooting was initially reported around 7.43 p.m. in the 4900 block of Louisa St. Police located a woman who had a gunshot wound, and she was transported to a hospital by EMS to be treated for her injuries.
Road rage shooting on I-10 East between Power and Clearview Parkway

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage shooting that happened on I-10 East between Power and Clearview Parkway in Metairie on Friday afternoon. The victim reports that one vehicle with Texas license plates shot at her vehicle four times before fleeing the scene. The...
Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie

A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
Man killed in car dealership shooting, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS — Slidell Police have arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor in connection with a Friday night shooting that killed 22-year-old Zakary Stewart. The two were employees at a Hyundai car dealership and were involved in an altercation at around 5:30 p.m.. Investigators say the altercation escalated quickly and Stewart was shot.
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident

METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
Slidell Police investigating an active scene at Hyundai of Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are is investigating an active scene that occurred at Hyundai of Slidell on E Howze Beach Road. Police say the scene is still active and are asking people to avoid the area. More details will be released as they become available. See a spelling...
