WDSU
3 people injured and 1 killed in 3 separate overnight shootings in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
WDSU
NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed
Man fatally shot in Pines Village neighborhood
Three evening New Orleans shootings within miles of each other result in one dead, two injured
NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead and two are injured after three Saturday evening shootings that happened within miles of each other in New Orleans, Police said. The first shooting was initially reported around 7.43 p.m. in the 4900 block of Louisa St. Police located a woman who had a gunshot wound, and she was transported to a hospital by EMS to be treated for her injuries.
Cops investigating report of rape on St. Charles Avenue
The NOPD says just before 11:00am Thursday a woman reported she was raped. An initial police report indicates the location of the offense was in the 800 block of Saint Charles Ave. That’s near Julia Street.
WDSU
NOPD searching for suspect accused of stabbing a man in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a man who is being accused of stabbing someone in the French Quarter on Sept. 11. According to police, a man was arguing with the suspect on the 800 block of Burgundy Street around 10:40 a.m. The victim was in an argument with the suspect earlier that same day.
Slidell car dealership employee charged after reportedly shooting, killing coworker during argument
A man is wanted after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor.
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
WDSU
Road rage shooting on I-10 East between Power and Clearview Parkway
METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a road rage shooting that happened on I-10 East between Power and Clearview Parkway in Metairie on Friday afternoon. The victim reports that one vehicle with Texas license plates shot at her vehicle four times before fleeing the scene. The...
Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
WWL-TV
Man killed in car dealership shooting, suspect arrested
NEW ORLEANS — Slidell Police have arrested 23-year-old Brian Taylor in connection with a Friday night shooting that killed 22-year-old Zakary Stewart. The two were employees at a Hyundai car dealership and were involved in an altercation at around 5:30 p.m.. Investigators say the altercation escalated quickly and Stewart was shot.
Louisiana State University student fatally shot in her vehicle, authorities say
A college student in Louisiana was fatally shot in her vehicle early Friday morning, authorities said. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, died in the shooting that occurred about 2:19 a.m. on the 1500 block of Government Street, according to a statement from Baton Rouge police. “Rice was shot multiple times...
Woman shot, bloodied on I-10 in Metairie in apparent road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. — A woman says she was shot at on I-10 near the Clearview intersection in a case of road rage that left her bloodied but otherwise uninjured. Stephanie Westenhaver said the driver of the other car fired into hers and literally shot the sunglasses off of her face. She had several visible scars and several bloody spots on her face.
Victim identified in deadly dealership shooting; suspect in custody
The shooting happened after a fight between two employees at the dealership. The victim later died. The supsect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.
WDSU
Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
Student abducted after getting off school bus in St. Roch, NOPD says
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a kidnapping after a student told detectives he was grabbed after getting off a school bus on Monday (Sept. 12) afternoon.
WWL-TV
DA to charge 17-year-old as adult in carjacking, shooting of man Uptown
NEW ORLEANS — A 17-year-old accused of breaking out of the Bridge City Juvenile Center, carjacking, shooting and nearly killing a 59-year-old man in the Uptown area, will be tried as an adult after being indicted by a special grand jury, District Attorney Jason Williams announced Thursday. Kendell Myles...
NOLA.com
Bridge City escapee who allegedly shot, carjacked Uptown man indicted on attempted murder
An Orleans Parish grand jury has indicted a Bridge City Center for Youth escapee with attempted second-degree murder, after the teen and an accomplice allegedly shot and carjacked an Uptown man hours after he fled the troubled facility along with five other incarcerated youths. The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office...
fox8live.com
Slidell Police investigating an active scene at Hyundai of Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are is investigating an active scene that occurred at Hyundai of Slidell on E Howze Beach Road. Police say the scene is still active and are asking people to avoid the area. More details will be released as they become available. See a spelling...
NOLA.com
15-year-old girl was babysitting her 2 brothers when fatal fire broke out, family says
A 15-year-old girl was babysitting her two younger brothers Friday morning when a fire broke out in their home in unincorporated Gretna, killing all three of them, family members said. Yusra Badra was 15, Ali Aysheh was 7, and Mohammed Aysheh was 2, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office....
